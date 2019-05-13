Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth

In the event political risk begins to weigh more on UNH over the next several months, I present two ways longs can hedge their shares.

A Financial Times column over the weekend raised the question of whether UNH longs are fully appreciating the political risk associated with the stock.

Are UNH Investors Underestimating Its Political Risk?

Recent sentiment among Seeking Alpha contributors on UnitedHealth has been bullish: Andres Cardenal, CFA, wrote that it was undervalued; Dividend Sensei called it a "Buffett-Style Blue Chip"; and Chris Lau argued it was due for a rebound. Richard Henderson's "On Wall Street" column in Saturday's Financial Times (paywalled here) raised the question of whether UNH bulls were under-pricing the political risk associated with it though:

Challengers for the Democrats' presidential nomination have largely fallen in behind "Medicare for All", most readily associated with Vermont's Senator Bernie Sanders, under which a single government-run plan provides insurance coverage to all Americans. [...] The proposals prompted a swipe by David Wichmann, chief executive of Minnesota-based UnitedHealth, one provider whose share price has dipped despite solid earnings. Speaking on the company's first-quarter earnings call in April, Mr. Wichmann talked of the "wholesale disruption" of a change to the system. Such talk hints at the size of the challenge facing healthcare companies should a Democratic president try to push through reforms.

At this point in his column, Henderson equivocated a bit, saying Democrats would have to win not only the White House but also both Houses of Congress to move the ball on healthcare reform. I think Henderson fails to appreciate a few current features of American politics though, namely:

The significance of the election of Donald Trump, which was a rebuke to the status quo. That has had a material impact on markets most recently last week, as the President imposed 25% tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. This would have been unthinkable anytime over the last 30 years, but it just happened.

The current populist moment. Democratic presidential candidates falling in line with Medicare for All is an example of this, as is the apparent shift from identity politics among Democrats' primary voters, judging by the current polling ranks of their candidates. Democratic voters seem more interested in populist policies such as Medicare for All than in diversity for the sake of representation.

The possibility of bipartisan action on healthcare. We're already seeing some bipartisan action on another populist issue, reining in Silicon Valley; I mentioned an example of that in my recent article on Facebook (FB) (Et Tu, Chris Hughes?), Republican Senator Josh Hawley working with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal on social media legislation.

If you're long UnitedHealth, but concerned the political risk will weigh further on its shares over the next several months, below are a couple of ways you can limit your downside risk.

Adding Downside Protection To UNH

As a reminder, before we get to the UNH hedges: You hedge when you are bullish, but want to limit your risk in the event your bullishness ends up having been wrong - if you're bearish on UNH now, you should not be long the stock. So, for these examples, I will assume that you own 500 shares of UNH, are bullish on it, but are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% over the next several months. The screen captures below are from Portfolio Armor's iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Higher Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 500 shares of UNH against a greater-than-20% decline by late December.

As you can see above, the cost of this protection was $2,950, or 2.45% of position value. A couple of things to note here:

This cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts. In practice, you can often buy puts for less, at some price between their bid and ask. The 20% decline threshold here includes the 2.45% hedging cost. In a worst-case scenario, your hedged UNH position would be down 17.55%, not including the hedging cost.

Capped Upside, Lower Cost

If you wanted the same level of downside protection and were willing to cap your possible upside at 16% over the same time frame, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to do that as of Friday's close:

After an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive put strike, one where the cost was $2,500, or 2.08% of position value (calculated conservatively at the ask). The income from selling the short call leg was almost as much though: $2,425, or 2.02% of position value (calculated conservatively at the bid).

So the net cost was only $75, or 0.06% of position value, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

Given the uncertainty involved, UNH longs ought to consider one of these two hedges. If you want to get out of UNH now, you might want to consider looking at one of Portfolio Armor's top 10 names for a replacement. So far, over 75 weekly cohorts, those top names have outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 2.4% over the next six months, or 4.8% annualized.

