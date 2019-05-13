Tesla Trapped Itself With A 90,000+ Deliveries Guidance For Q2 2019

In pursuit of meeting the guidance for Q2, Tesla could introduce additional price cuts or discounts, but this will further hurt margins and profit that already suffered in Q1.

Despite a slight improvement in sales at the beginning of Q2 ’19, Tesla is currently heading towards another delivery guidance miss.

Sales in Q1 would have been horrible (below 55,000 cars) if Tesla did not introduce cheaper Model 3 versions, cut prices and offered a variety of discounts.

In the Q1 ’19 shareholder letter published on April 24, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) provided guidance for the second quarter of 2019 – from 90,000 to 100,000 vehicles delivered. Based on previous quarters and April/early May delivery statistics, I find this guidance utopian. If Tesla decides to pursue its 90,000 deliveries target at any cost (like it tried to do in Q1 '19), it will further hurt margins and profit that already dropped tremendously in Q1.

In this article, I will take you along my line of thought and provide the data that supports my thesis.

To make any conclusions on Q2 ’19, we need to understand what’s happened to Tesla sales and revenues in Q1 ’19. I will start by reviewing the major events that determined the outcomes of Q1, then show how Tesla performed in different regions. After that, I will switch to the second quarter to build a Q2 delivery forecast.

The baseline for Q1 '19

The beginning of Q1 ’19 was a tough time for Tesla. In the USA, Model 3 backlog was exhausted by the end of 2018, and lots of potential Q1 ’19 sales have been pulled forward to Q4 ’18 due to the reduction of federal tax credits (halved on Jan 1st, 2019) and Tesla’s active sales campaign in December. In Europe, Model 3 sales started only in mid-February due to homologation and logistical issues. In China, first customers received their Model 3 cars only in March. If Tesla continued to sell cars at the same rate as in January and February, it would have finished Q1 ’19 with less than 55,000 cars delivered, so emergency measures were needed if Tesla wanted to improve the situation with delivery numbers.

Cheaper Model 3 trims

On February 28th, Tesla introduced two new Model 3 configurations - Model 3 SR, a long-promised $35,000 car, and Model 3 SR+, recommended by Elon Musk as an “optimal” configuration for those who can’t afford (or don’t want to buy) more expensive Tesla cars.

Within days after the announcement, SR+ became the most frequently ordered Tesla Model 3 configuration in the US, according to TMC Tesla Model 3 tracker. While we couldn’t be sure that margins for SR+ are positive, its introduction added a lot to March US sales.

Data source: TMC Tesla Tracker, this and all the following charts created by the author

Price cuts

While the Model 3 SR was the headliner for the February 28th event, there was another change introduced on the same date – a series of price cuts affected all Tesla models worldwide. It was the 3rd consecutive downward price change for Tesla cars in 3 months, and the most substantial.

Changes in prices were so significant that on one hand, they brought a lot of new buyers for Tesla (see the chart below), but on the other hand, caused protests from other customers who had recently bought same cars at higher prices.

In less than two weeks, Elon Musk performed his classical trick by announcing an upcoming 3% rise of Tesla car prices on March, 18th (later deadline was postponed by 2 days). It caused another surge of configurations just before the announced deadline, clearly visible on the chart below. The prices actually increased by less than 3% and this surge did not compensate for a previous price cut.

Data source: TMC Tesla Tracker

Visible and shadow discounts

When prices for new cars dropped, Tesla had to update prices for “new inventory” cars accordingly. Below you can see the level of discounts offered in different European countries in March 2019.

Data source: teslainventory.teslastats.no

Social networks in March were also full of reports on discounts offered to potential buyers of Tesla cars. Here are just a few examples of forum reports regarding Model 3 discounts.

Source: TMC forum

All these actions helped Tesla to improve its delivery numbers, but each of them ate a piece of its revenues, margins and profit.

Now let’s check how many deliveries Tesla managed to get in Q1 ’19 with all these measures.

USA

The first two months of calendar 2019 were horrible for US Tesla sales. While the carmaker explained these results by refocusing to European/Chinese deliveries, at this time there were thousands of Tesla inventory cars of all sorts stored all over the country. Introduction of Model 3 SR/SR+ and price cuts helped Tesla to double the sales in March, but even after that, March result was mediocre, remaining at the lower level than in any specific month of the second half of 2018.

Data source: insideevs.com

Europe

European Tesla Model 3 deliveries in Q1 were dependent on logistics. Tesla managed to start European sales only in mid-February, rise in volume in March, and the second half of March was a kind of traditional Tesla end-of-quarter fire sales. Some cars remained in transit at the end of the quarter and became a part of April deliveries.

Data source: TMC forum (note that volumes for some European countries are estimations)

While the March delivery figures for Model 3 looked quite impressive, we should not forget that in 60 days from mid-February to mid-April, Tesla converted to sales most of the orders from its 3-year backlog for Model 3 (except low-cost configurations). It’s also worth noting that Model S/X sales in Q1 were 2-3 times lower than in any quarter of 2018, despite the price cuts of up to 30%.

Now let's switch to Q2 and make a forecast on deliveries.

April and the rest of Q2 2019

Sales in Apr'19 vs. Apr'18 vs. Oct'18 vs. Jan'19 vs. Mar'19 USA Model 3 10050 168% -43% 55% -1% Model S/X 1875 -18% -27% 25% -58% Europe* Model 3 3670 n/a n/a 5378% -77% Model S/X 731 -48% -25% 4% -57%

(The sources are the same as for two previous charts)

Here are April 2019 results in two largest Tesla markets, compared to April 2018 (year to year comparison), October 2018/January 2019 (first months of previous 2 quarters), and March 2018 (month to month sequential). What do we see from this comparison?

Model 3 sales in the USA are stronger than in Q1 '19 but way weaker than in Q4 ’18.

Model 3 sales in Europe in April are better than in any previous quarters (simply, there were no Model 3 sales outside North America in 2018) but dropped by 77% comparing to March.

Model S/X sales in the US and Europe are horrible.

Building a forecast for Q2 '19, we need to account the following factors:

Tesla shipping activity in Q2 is slower so far than in Q1. While in 5 first weeks of Q1, 7 ships departed from San Francisco to Europe and China; in the same 5 weeks of Q2, there were only 4 vessels

A substantial number of cars delivered in April were spillovers from Q1 (about 10,000 Teslas were in transit to customers on April 1 st ).

). Models S/X are being refreshed, the new version features increased range and updated suspension.

Q2 is usually stronger than Q1 due to seasonality.

Tesla customer satisfaction seems to be falling in Europe due to problems with quality and service (Norway is the example).

Production of RWD Model 3 cars has started.

Tesla is expected to start European Model 3 SR+ deliveries in June.

Rate of deliveries in May seems to be a little higher than in April in the US, and lower than in April in Europe.

With all the above mentioned, and with the assumption of no additional price cuts, my current "median" Q2 ’19 forecast looks the following way:

April May (est.) June (est.) Q2 '19 total (est.) USA Model 3 10,050 12,000 16,000 38,050 Model S/X 1,875 2,000 3,300 7,175 Europe Model 3 3,670 3,600 4,600 11,870 Model S/X 731 800 1,200 2,731 USA + Europe 16,326 18,400 25,100 59,826

Source: author assumptions

Here are less than 60,000 deliveries. Another 10,000 to 15,000 could come from other regions, mostly from China, which is terra incognita for me. It leaves Tesla with about 70,000 to 75,000 deliveries, 15,000 short of its guidance.

There are some levers that Tesla can use to boost sales additionally. The carmaker already made the first step by reducing the monthly payment for leased Model 3. While this initiative could slightly improve short-term financials as the cash down amount was increased, it will harm longer-term revenues.

In the nearest future, we should expect a reminder from Tesla to order cars before some deadline in late May (probably) to have guaranteed delivery before July 1st, with a traditional postponement of this “deadline” later in May/June.

Let’s list just a few of other possible actions:

Start delivering Model 3 SR/SR+ cars to Europe earlier than expected.

Start deliveries of Model 3 SR worldwide in numbers, promote SR.

Perform fleet sales.

Introduce further price cuts.

Introduce additional discounts.

What should we expect if Tesla tries to achieve its delivery targets at any cost, cutting prices and offering deep discounts? We know the answer as we've recently seen an example.

The cost of Q1 '19 "emergency measures"

Tesla often prioritizes delivery volumes over profit, but Q1 ’19 was an extreme event for Tesla. To improve delivery numbers, the carmaker introduced so many emergency measures affecting its revenues and margins that in the end it finished Q1 with automotive revenues, gross profit and margins far below expectations. While the number of delivered cars dropped in Q1 '19 "only" by 31% compared to Q4 '18, automotive revenues fell by 41%.

Data source: Tesla annual and quarterly reports

Let’s check quarterly and annual reports of the carmaker, and look for automotive revenues, cost of revenues and gross margin. We need to exclude regulatory credits (that are not linked directly to the delivery volumes of the current quarter) and calculate the gross margin without the effect of regulatory credits.

2018 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Auto Revenues, million $ 2735.3 3357.7 6098.8 6323.2 3723.9 Cars delivered 29997 40768 83775 90966 63000 Cost of auto revenues, M $ 2195.9 2666.7 4525.2 4786.2 2973.3 Gross profit automotive, M $ 539.4 691.0 1573.6 1537.0 750.6 Gross margin automotive 19.7% 20.6% 25.8% 24.3% 20.2% Regulatory credits, M $ 80.3 54.0 189.5 94.8 216.0 Gross margin w/o reg.credits 16.8% 19.0% 22.7% 22.8% 14.4% Revenue per car delivered, 1000 $ 91.2 82.4 72.8 69.5 59.1

Data source: Tesla annual and quarterly reports

The chart comparing revenue per car versus gross margin shows the essence of Q1 '19. While revenue per car was declining for some time (this was expected as the share of Model 3 cars grows), gross margin was going up till Q3 '18, then stabilized, and then crashed by 840 basis points (from 22.8% to 14.4%) in Q1 '19. With such a margin, Tesla won’t show a profit even if it sells 100,000 cars per quarter. If the margin falls lower, Tesla could only dream of profits.

Data source: Tesla annual and quarterly reports

Investor takeaway

The chance that Tesla will be able to deliver 90,000 cars in the second quarter of 2019 is remote. But if the automaker tries to meet its Q2 delivery guidance at any cost, and further cuts price or provides another wave of deep discounts, first quarter’s $700 million loss could be easily surpassed.

As Wall Street currently expects Tesla's Q2 '19 financial result to be much better than Q1 '19, and many analysts still anticipate that Tesla will meet its Q2 delivery targets, I see plenty of space for further downgrades of EPS estimations and target prices, before or after Q2 ’19 results’ announcement.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not a piece of investment advice. I strongly recommend all investors to do their own due diligence before making any kind of trading or investment decisions