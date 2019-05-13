GDX: More Generals Bite The Dust

One of the ways I assess the overall health of the mining sector (GDX) is by watching the price action of what I term the Generals to determine if they are in demand. If an industry is going to make a big move and funds are flowing into it, they are going to need to go after the highest market cap names in the group as they cannot put sufficient money to work in low capitalization stocks. The nine names that make up my Generals list are Barrick (GOLD), Newmont (NEM), Kinross (KGC), Franco Nevada (FNV), Royal Gold (RGLD), AngloGold (AU), Wheaton PM (WPM), Agnico Eagle (AEM), and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). The premise is that when the Generals are trading above their key moving averages there is a reason to be optimistic, but if the Generals begin to roll over in unison, trouble often lies ahead. Just as a military will have a difficult time making an advance without its key generals, the same is true of a market index. Unfortunately for the bulls, the health of the Generals continues to deteriorate, and this indicator is currently sitting on a bearish reading.

As we can see from the below snapshot of all of the Generals below, we have the majority of them trading below their key 30-week moving averages (blue line). This level is an intermediate term momentum indicator and stocks that are healthy and under accumulation should be able to defend this level. If a stock cannot hold onto this level, it suggests that funds are less interested in defending their position. Currently, we have Barrick Gold, Newmont Gold, Kinross Gold, and AngloGold Ashanti all below this crucial level. This represents 4/9 of the Generals or nearly half of the group. Of the remainder of the group, Agnico Eagle, Wheaton Precious Metals and Royal Gold are all hanging on this level by a thread. Given the fact that half of the group is displaying weak price action and the other third are doing the bare minimum to scrape by, it's hard to be overly optimistic on the sector.

(Source: TC2000.com)

We could potentially discount some of this weakness if we saw conflicting signals from a new high/new low standpoint, but the miners lack in this department also. As the below snapshot shows, we have seen eight miners drop to new 52-week lows in the past month, and one re-tested its 52-week low Friday. These names are Hecla Mining (HL), Fortuna Silver (FSM), Coeur Mines (CDE), Pan American Silver (PAAS), IamGold (IAG), McEwen Mining (MUX), Gold Resource Corp (GORO), and Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF). If nearly 25% of the NYSE listed gold stocks above $200 million market cap are making new 52-week lows even though the sector is not, this can often be a foreboding sign. As I warned three weeks ago in my article "Gold Juniors Index: Are The Bulls Asleep At The Wheel?", Hecla, Couer, Fortuna, and McEwen were not ideal bottom-fishing candidates as they were the weakest 10% of the sector. Since April 19th, this group is down an average of 13%, with Hecla hit the worst down nearly 25% last week alone.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I'm sure I will get arguments that I am cherry-picking which stocks are making 52-week lows, but the same conclusion can be reached by looking at the below indicator. I discussed how the drop below the zero line was a problem and a change in character, and we've seen double the amount of 52-week lows in the sector just three weeks later. When this indicator is above the zero line and trending higher, it is a positive sign. When the indicator slips below zero, it's time to be cautious. As we can see, this indicator flashed warning signals in early April, and the warning sign has been a correct one.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Finally, moving on to a breadth standpoint, we've seen deterioration in the past couple of months concerning the percent of miners above their 50-day moving averages. The below chart I've built is data I follow daily which tells me how many miners of a diversified basket are closing above their 50-day moving averages. The index is comprised of over 40 of the most liquid miners and is, therefore, a very reasonable sample size. The highest demand sectors in the market rarely spend more than a few consecutive days below the 50% level, and we were seeing immediate bounce backs from below this level (green line) in March and early April. Over the past month, however, we've seen the index continue lower to a current reading of roughly 10% of miners above this critical moving average. It is possible we can see some mean reversion, but I will be watching the 50% level above going forward to see if it becomes new resistance (as it was prior support in Q1).

(Source: Author's Chart)

Based on the fact that we have breadth deterioration and a spike in new 52-week lows, it is clear that this is not a sector in demand by institutions. In fact, from a strength standpoint, the Gold Miners Index is ranked 18th of 19th of key industries I watch, only managing to outperform the Oil Exploration/Production ETF (XOP) in terms of strength. While contrarians will tell you that you should be buying the sectors where there is blood in the streets, this is rarely correct. By employing this analysis, one would have been long the Gold Miners Index for 2012, 2013, and 2014 too while it was in the bottom 10% of sectors. For those unaware of the stats, the S&P-500 was up 63% in these three years while the Gold Miners Index was down 64%, an underperformance of over 120% using this strategy. Yes, I know, the Gold Miners Index went on to be the best performer in 2016, and for this reason, my point above is flawed. Wrong again. The Gold Miners Index was the best performing ETF in both January and February of 2016 and was ranked #1, and it happened to be the index's best year the past decade.

So how does all of this translate to the Gold Miners Index and is there any silver lining? Let's take a look at a few charts below:

The Gold Miners Index continues to remain bearish on its monthly chart as while it's in a range, it continues to close below its 20-month moving average (teal line). This is not ideal at all for the index as we can see observe that the periods where it saw the best gains came after closing back above its 20-month moving average. The 20-month moving average for the Gold Miners Index currently sits at $21.45, and a monthly close above this level will be required to move the monthly chart from bearish to neutral.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Zooming in to a daily view of the Gold Miners Index, key support was lost over two weeks ago, and resistance now sits at $21.70 and $23.35. Any sharp rallies that cannot get through $21.70 on a weekly close can be considered as noise and merely dead-cat bounces. Strong support for the index lies at $18.30 on a weekly close and this is a must defend level for the bulls. The index is now back in an intermediate downtrend, and this does not bode well for the bulls medium-term. It is certainly possible the index can bounce as it is down five weeks in a row, but a weekly close above $21.70 will be required to confirm better the rally is not an oversold bounce. For my strategies, I have no interest in going long the Gold Miners Index here as there are far too many opportunities in other sectors.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The one silver lining for the sector is that investors do have options with the strongest General Kirkland Lake Gold attempting to build a new base. If the stock could get back above $34.50 on a weekly close, this would suggest that we've likely seen the bottom struck at $29.15 last month. This does not mean I would buy the stock at this level, but it would move onto my highest tier watchlist for potential purchases.

The deterioration in breadth and the inability for the Gold Miners Index to hold onto its 20-month moving average continue to be adverse developments for the sector. The weakest names all year continue to make 52-week lows with most being cheap for a reason, and I am staying far away from these laggards. They could bounce, but I prefer not to waste my time bottom-fishing below the 200-day moving average. As we've seen from several of the stocks on the 52-week low list at the top of the article, this simple 200-day moving rule would have saved hundreds of percent if bottom fishers had obeyed it. I continue to remain significantly underweight the sector and am holding only one miner currently.

(Source: Rookerywaters.co.uk)

Jesse Livermore famously said, "There's a time to go long, there's a time to go short, and there's a time to go fishing." As it applies to the gold miners currently, it's time to go fishing. The index continues to trade in a wide and sloppy monthly box, but valuations are presently too low to begin new short positions on most names. This doesn't mean they can't go lower, but it does mean the risk/reward shorting at current levels is not great. For this reason, I continue to keep an eye on leaders like Kirkland Lake Gold to see how its chart develops but am avoiding the sector itself as the Generals are being captured by the bears one by one. With no leadership, a sustained advance is unlikely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.