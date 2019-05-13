Agricultural Markets Post The May WASDE

On Friday, May 10, at noon EST the US Department of Agriculture released its May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report on a day where the market's attention was elsewhere. An environment where the US slapped new tariffs on China moved the WASDE report to the end of the line when it comes to its impact on the prices of the leading agricultural commodities. Friday was also the day of the Uber IPO, but the WASDE and Uber took a back seat to trade which weighed on prices. Meanwhile, the message from the USDA as the crop year and growing season get underway was anything but bullish for most of the agricultural futures markets many of which fell to new and lower lows in the aftermath of the release.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) holds many of the futures contracts that were the subjects of the USDA WASDE report. Late last week, DBA fell to a new record low at $15.55 per share, and it settled close to that level at $15.59 on May 10 following the release of the monthly report.

Thoughts from Sal Gilberte

Last weekend, I reached out to my friend Sal Gilberte who is the founder of the Teucrium family of agricultural ETFs including the CORN, SOYB, WEAT, and CANE products. Sal told me:

This was the most bearish WASDE in recent memory, confirming the view of the large speculative shorts in the grain markets that there are plenty of supplies to meet ever-increasing global grain demand. However, it appears that both speculators and the USDA believe planting will be on time, weather will be near-perfect for the seventh year in a row throughout the growing season, and China will never return to its pre-trade war purchase levels of agricultural products from the United States. Short term traders might continue to profit for a little while longer given these market perceptions, but longer-term investors and asset allocators might want to consider current decade-low price levels across the grain complex, the fact that planting progress this year is currently well below five-year averages, the Chinese will need agricultural products from the U.S. regardless of tariffs, and betting on weather can be a risky proposition at best. All that and I didn't even mention that the USDA's assumptions of a lower ethanol blend ratio are in direct conflict with the current push to allow E15 from E10 - and none of the USDA ethanol-related projections take into account China's adoption of E10 starting in 2020 - less than eight months from now!

The USDA always tends to look towards the growing season with rose-colored glasses and assume that the weather conditions will be ideal and produce bumper crops. If they are wrong and Mother Nature has something else in store over the coming weeks and months, all agricultural prices are a raging buy at their current levels.

Soybeans and corn move lower

Soybean futures prices were ugly at the end of last week, and while the WASDE was a bearish influence, it was the breakdown in the trade talks and a new round of US tariffs that knocked the price of the oilseed futures to a new low. The selling continued on May 13.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of July soybean futures shows that the price fell to a new low at $7.91 on Monday, May 13 following the release of the May WASDE report. The new crop November futures contract was trading at under $8.20 on the first day of this week. The USDA told the soybean market:

The 2019/20 outlook for U.S. soybeans is for higher supplies, crush, exports, and slightly lower ending stocks compared to 2018/19. The soybean crop is projected at 4,150 million bushels, down 394 million from last year's record crop on lower harvested area and trend yields. With sharply higher beginning stocks, soybean supplies are projected at 5,165 million bushels, up 3 percent from 2018/19. Total U.S. oilseed production for 2019/20 is forecast at 124.2 million tons, down 9.6 million from 2018/19, mainly on lower soybean production. Production forecasts are also lower for canola, but higher for sunflowerseed, peanuts, and cottonseed. The U.S. soybean crush for 2019/20 is projected at 2,115 million bushels, up from the 2018/19 forecast with higher soybean meal disappearance partly offset by lower soybean meal exports. U.S. soybean exports are forecast at 1,950 million bushels, up 175 million from the revised forecast for 2018/19. Despite limited growth in global soybean import demand, U.S. export share is expected to rise to 35 percent from the 2018/19 record low of 32 percent on higher supplies and competitive prices. U.S. ending stocks for 2019/20 are projected at 970 million bushels, down 25 million from the revised 2018/19 forecast. The 2019/20 U.S. season-average soybean price is projected at $8.10 per bushel, down 45 cents from the 2018/19 forecast. Soybean meal prices WASDE-588-3 are forecast at $290 per short ton, down $15.00 from 2018/19. Soybean oil prices are forecast at 29.5 cents per pound, up 1.5 cents from 2018/19. Global oilseed production for 2019/20 is projected at 598.0 million tons, down 2.9 million from 2018/19. Global soybean production is forecast at 355.7 million tons, down 6.4 million with lower production for the United States, Argentina, and Canada partly offset by a higher Brazilian crop. Brazil's soybean production is projected at a record 123.0 million tons, up 6.0 million on higher area and trend yield. Argentina's soybean production is forecast at 53.0 million tons, down 3.0 million from the revised 2018/19 forecast due to a lower trend yield. China's soybean production is projected 1.1 million tons higher to 17.0 million on reported higher planting intentions. Global production of high-oil content seeds (rapeseed and sunflowerseed) is projected up 1 percent from 2018/19 on increased rapeseed production for Australia and Ukraine, which is partly offset by lower production for the EU and India. Sunflowerseed crops for Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine are also lower. Global soybean beginning stocks for 2019/20 are forecast to increase 14.1 million tons compared to 2018/19, leading to higher supply despite lower production. Global protein meal consumption is projected to increase 2 percent in 2019/20, compared to the prior 5-year average of 4 percent. Protein meal consumption growth in China is flat, largely due to suppressed feed demand from outbreaks of African Swine Fever. Global soybean exports at 151.2 million tons are also relatively flat compared to 2018/19. China's soybean imports are projected at 87.0 million tons, up only 1.0 million from the revised 2018/19 projection and significantly lower than growth seen in prior years. With stagnant trade and a 2 percent increase for crush offsetting the higher global supply, ending stocks at 113.1 million tons are forecast to decline slightly from 2018/19. Global vegetable oil production is projected to increase 2 percent to 208.2 million tons, led by increases for palm oil production for Indonesia, soybean oil for Argentina, and sunflowerseed oil for Russia. Global consumption is projected to increase 3 percent in 2019/20, led by palm oil increases for Indonesia, China, Malaysia, and India. With higher consumption, global ending stocks are projected down 1.3 million tons to 20.1 million. Source: USDA

The USDA projects an increase in US and global stocks this year, but it was the news on trade that sent the price of the oilseed to new lows. A challenge of the $8 per bushel level on the new crop contract could be on the horizon over the coming sessions, but it will be the weather in the US farm belt that will determine the path of least resistance for soybean futures over the summer months.

The price of July corn futures also fell to new lows on Friday on a combination of a bearish WASDE report and the escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of July futures shows that the price declined to a low at $3.43 per bushel and was trading at just under $3.50 on May 13. New crop December corn futures were at under the $3.70 per bushel level on Monday. The USDA told the corn market:

The U.S. feed-grain outlook for 2019/20 is for larger production and domestic use, lower exports, and greater ending stocks. The corn crop is projected at 15.0 billion bushels, up from last year and the second largest on record behind 2016/17 as an increase in area more than offsets a reduction in yield. The yield projection of 176.0 bushels per acre is based on a weather-adjusted trend assuming normal planting progress and summer growing season weather, estimated using the 1988-2018 time period. With beginning stocks down from a year ago, total corn supplies are forecast record high at 17.2 billion bushels. Total U.S. corn use in 2019/20 is forecast to rise relative to a year ago as greater domestic use offsets a slight decline in exports. Food, seed, and industrial use is projected to rise 50 million bushels to 7.0 billion. Corn used for ethanol is projected to increase 1 percent from a year ago, based on expectations of modest growth in motor gasoline consumption, a slight decline in ethanol's inclusion rate into gasoline, and larger exports. Feed and residual use is projected higher on a larger crop, lower expected prices, and continued growth in grain consuming animal units. U.S. corn exports are forecast to decline 25 million bushels in 2019/20, despite larger world corn trade. Increased exports out of Argentina and Brazil during 2018/19 (local marketing years beginning March 2019 and WASDE-588-2 ending February 2020) are expected to limit U.S. exports during the first half of 2019/20. Combined corn exports for Ukraine and Russia in 2019/20 are projected to decline, mostly reflecting a return to normal weather for Ukraine following a bumper harvest in 2018/19. With total U.S. corn supply rising more than use, 2019/20 U.S. ending stocks are up 390 million bushels from last year and if realized would be the highest since 1987/88. Stocks relative to use at 16.9 percent would be the highest since 2005/06. With larger stocks relative to use, the season-average farm price is projected at $3.30 per bushel, down 20 cents from 2018/19 and the lowest since 2006/07. The global coarse grain outlook for 2019/20 is for record production and use, and lower ending stocks. World corn production is forecast record high, with the largest increases for the United States, South Africa, Russia, Canada, India, and Brazil. Partly offsetting are smaller crops projected for China and Ukraine. Global corn use is expected to grow 1 percent, while global corn imports are projected to increase 2 percent. Notable forecast increases in corn imports include China, Iran, Kenya, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Vietnam. Global corn ending stocks are down 11.2 million tons from a year ago, mostly reflecting a forecast decline for China. Outside of China, stocks are up 6.8 million tons, and if realized would be the highest since 2016/17. For China, total coarse grain imports are forecast at 15.1 million tons, up 2.7 million from 2018/19. Corn imports are forecast to increase, based on expectations of sharply reduced sorghum imports and a wider price wedge between China's domestic and world market prices relative to a year ago, particularly in the feed deficit South. Source: USDA

Just as in the soybean market, the USDA projects higher production in the US and increased stockpiles. However, global requirements should rise to a record level this year which will result in a reduction of ending stocks.

Wheat remains under pressure

The CBOT wheat futures contract also fell to a new low on May 10 in the aftermath of the release of the WASDE report and on the trade dispute escalation.

Source: CQG

As the chart of July CBOT soft red winter wheat futures illustrates, the price dropped to a new and lower low at $4.1850 per bushel on May 13 but bounced to the $4.3000 level. September and December futures settled the week at the $4.3575 an $4.5050 per bushel levels respectively. The USDA told the wheat market:

The initial outlook for 2019/20 U.S. wheat is for larger supplies, higher domestic use, lower exports, and larger stocks. Supplies are increased by 41 million bushels year to year with higher carry-in stocks and larger production. The 2019/20 U.S. wheat crop is projected at 1.897 million bushels, up less than 1 percent from last year as a higher yield more than offsets reduced harvested acreage. The all-wheat yield is projected at 48.6 bushels per acre, up 1.0 bushel from last year. The first 2019 NASS survey-based winter wheat production forecast indicated larger Hard Red Winter production more than offsetting smaller Soft Red Winter and White Wheat crops. Total 2019/20 domestic use is projected up 5 percent with increases in all usage categories. Exports are projected at 900 million bushels, down 25 million from the revised 2018/19 exports. The 2019/20 global export situation is expected to be highly competitive for the United States with all of the other major exporters projected to have larger supplies. Ending stocks for 2019/20 are projected 14 million bushels higher than last year at 1,141 million. The projected season-average farm price is $4.70 per bushel, down from last year's estimated $5.20 on the expectation of greater export competition and lower U.S. corn prices. The initial outlook for 2019/20 international wheat is for larger supplies, increased trade, greater consumption, and higher ending stocks. Foreign supplies are projected to increase 38.5 million tons to 966.4 million as all of the major wheat exporters (Argentina, Australia, Canada, EU, Russia, and Ukraine) are expected to have higher production for 2019/20. The EU is projected to have the largest increase to 153.8 million tons, as it recovers from last year's drought. Russia is projected to have its second-largest wheat production on record at 77.0 million tons. Collectively, the major foreign exporters' projected output rises 33.9 million tons, up 11 percent from last year. Additionally, the Middle East region is expected to have significantly larger production with abundant rainfall as both Iran and Iraq are projected to have record output while Syria and Turkey have near-record production. Projected 2019/20 global trade is 6.7 million tons or 4 percent higher at 184.6 million with greater exportable supplies and lower expected export prices. Russia is projected as the leading world wheat exporter for the third consecutive year with exports at 36.0 million tons, down slightly from 37.0 million for 2018/19. But all other major foreign exporters are projected to have higher exports than last year. Projected 2019/20 world consumption increases 21.6 million tons from last year to a record-large 759.5 million tons with both food, seed, and industrial use and feed use significantly higher. Global ending stocks increase 18.0 million tons or 7 percent to a record-large 293.0 million. World stocks less China are projected at 146.8 million tons, up 11.8 million from last year.

The USDA projected that while global wheat requirements will reach a record high, so will wheat carryout inventory this year based on a record crop. The agency also said that they expect Russia to lead the world in exports. In a sign of weakness, the July KCBT-CBOT spread was trading at a 38 cents per bushel discount for the KCBT wheat which is around 60 cents below the long-term norm and a bearish sign for the wheat futures market.

Cotton tanks

The bearish news continued in the cotton market sending the price of the fiber below 70 cents per pound last week and limit down on Monday to a new low for 2019.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of July cotton futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange fell to a low at 65.45 cents per pound on May 13. October and December cotton were trading at 68.16 and 66.40 cents respectively on Monday. The USDA told the cotton market:

Led by higher production, the U.S. cotton forecasts for 2019/20 includes higher exports and ending stocks. Production is forecast at 22.0 million bales, based on 13.8 million planted acres as indicated in the NASS March Prospective Plantings report. While planted area is expected lower in 2019/20, increased precipitation to date in the Southwest suggests abandonment will fall from 2018/19's above-average level and harvested area will rise. With harvested area up, production is projected 20 percent higher than in 2018/19. Domestic mill use is projected unchanged at 3.1 million bales, while exports are expected to rise 15 percent to 17.0 million. At 6.4 million bales, 2019/20 ending stocks are projected 1.8 million higher than the year before, equivalent to 32 percent of use. This would be the highest U.S. stocks-to-use ratio since 2008/09. The marketing year price received by producers is forecast to average 65 cents per pound, 5 cents lower than in 2018/19. For 2018/19, U.S. cotton production is reduced marginally from last month. The export forecast is reduced 250,000 bales to 14.75 million bales as the expected U.S. share of world trade declines, and endings stocks are increased about 200,000 bales. The world 2019/20 cotton projections show a small decline in stocks and rebounding production and consumption. With global harvested area for cotton projected at its highest in 7 years, and yields rebounding in major producing countries, production is expected to rise 7.0 million bales to a near-record 125.5 million. U.S. production is expected to rise the most, closely followed by India, while lower crops are foreseen for Australia and Brazil, and China's crop is projected unchanged. World consumption is expected to rise 2.6 percent to 125.9 million bales, slightly above the previous consumption record realized in 2006/07. Projected world trade is raised from 2018/19 as import-oriented consumers such as Bangladesh and Vietnam are accounting for a larger share of world consumption, and China's imports rise. Global ending stocks are projected down 0.8 million this year, to 75.7 million bales, 60 percent of consumption. An even larger decline is expected in China's stocks, and stocks outside of China are expected to rebound from their decline in 2018/19 to a new record level. For 2018/19, both world production and consumption is decreased about 500,000 bales from last month, leaving ending stocks virtually unchanged. Production is lower in India, more than offsetting an increase in Brazil. Use is reduced in Indonesia and Vietnam. Source: USDA

The USDA said that US output would increase, and they lowered the anticipated price producers will receive by 5 cents to 65 cents per pound. In 2018/2019 production was reduced a bit, but the decline in exports led to higher ending stocks. Global inventories are expected to decline slightly. In 2019/2020 the USDA expects a minor decline in stocks. The agency said the US is likely to experience the largest production increase followed by India. Cotton was trading at its lowest price since late 2017 in the aftermath of the WASDE report.

Animal protein - cattle and hogs prices drop on trade

Live cattle futures were trading lower in the aftermath of the WASDE report on May 10 with lean hogs below the 90 cents per pound level.

Source: CQG

The chart of June live cattle futures shows that the price of nearby beef was trading at just over $1.10 per pound on May 13, after putting in a new low at $1.09825. The bullish trend in the live cattle futures market ended in late April and the price of beef declined on the back of trade issues with China.

Source: CQG

June lean hog futures were trading at under 88 cents per pound on Monday after trading down to a low at 85.375 cents last week. The active month contract reached a high at 99.825 cents on April 5 as an outbreak of African Swine Fever in the Chinese hog population caused concerns over supplies.

The USDA told the beef and pork markets:

Total U.S. red meat and poultry production for 2020 is forecast above 2019. Beef production is forecast higher primarily on higher projected steer and heifer slaughter and heavier carcass weights. Pork production in 2020 is forecast to increase as producers in late 2019 and into 2020 continue to expand hog supplies. Hog carcass weights are also forecast higher in 2020 as feed prices are forecast lower. The total red meat and poultry production forecast for 2019 is little changed from last month. Small reductions are made to beef and pork, largely due to offsetting changes in slaughter and carcass weights. For 2020, tightness in competitor beef supplies and firm global demand are expected to support stronger U.S. beef exports relative to 2019. Pork exports are forecast to increase next year on stronger global demand for U.S. pork. Both beef and pork imports are projected to decline year over year. The 2019 beef export forecast is reduced from last month on slower-than-anticipated exports to key trading partners. The pork export forecast is raised as higher expected sales of pork in the second half of the year are expected to more than offset the slower-than-expected pace of exports to date. Small changes are made to beef and pork import forecasts reflecting first-quarter trade data; however, forecasts for the remainder of the year are unchanged. For 2020, fed cattle, hog, broiler, and turkey prices are forecast above 2019 on expectations of strengthening demand. The 2019 cattle price forecast is lowered from the previous month on recent price weakness. However, the hog price forecast is raised each quarter on stronger prices to date and expected price support from global pork demand in the second half of the year. Source: USDA

The overall state of the animal protein market was not changed much from the April report, but the WASDE downplayed the impact of African Swine Fever on supplies of pork in China and the impact of the trade dispute.

All in all, the May WASDE was bearish for agricultural prices, but it will be the weather across the fertile plains of the US and producing countries in the northern hemisphere that ultimately determines the path of least resistance of prices.

With the weakness in the agricultural sector on the back of trade and the latest report from the USDA, the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund fell to a new all-time low on May 13.

Source: Barchart

Since 2007, DBA traded in a range from $15.42 and $43.50 with the low coming on Monday, May 13. The top holdings of DBA include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The agricultural sector is reeling under the weight of the prospects for another year of record crops and inventories and trade issues between the US and China. At this point, the only thing that could bail this sector of the commodities market out from lower lows over the coming weeks and months is a surprise on trade or if Mother Nature throws a curveball when it comes to the weather in the US and around the world.

