What Are Commodities Telling Us About Bonds And Vice Versa

I have been trading and analyzing commodities prices for almost four decades. In the late 1970s, a summer job at the world's leading commodities trading company turned out to be an invaluable education that would lead to a career choice. I was always interested in politics, history, and economics as a student. While I grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., I was fascinated by travel and how people live in other parts of the world. The commodities business is global as consumption is ubiquitous around the world. Production is a local affair. Metals and energy production come from regions where the crust of the earth is rich in reserves. Agricultural commodities that feed people all around the planet come from areas where the soil is fertile, water is plentiful, and the climate supports growing crops.

The global nature of the commodities market offered me a chance to travel around the world and to continue my education outside of the classroom. Moreover, the volatility of raw material prices and ever-changing nature of a business where politics, economics, climate, and demographics determine the path of least resistance of markets means that every day is a new adventure. A career as a commodities trader can be highly stressful, but it is never dull as each day brings new and exciting challenges.

One of the things I quickly learned was that commodities prices impact all other asset classes. The share prices of individual companies that trade in the stock market can move higher and lower with commodities prices. The firms that are directly involved in raw material markets are closely linked to market prices. Moreover, any company that produces a product is a consumer of raw materials and energy which makes the commodity component of earnings a critical cost of goods sold factor.

Currency markets often move higher or lower because of raw material prices. Commodities prices influence the currencies of countries like Australia, Brazil, Canada, and others, as they determine revenue and tax flows in those nations. Nations that are leading consumers like China can also experience currency volatility as a result of price variance in the commodities asset class. Foreign exchange instruments also move on interest rate differentials which can be a function of inflationary or deflationary pressures.

Commodities are one of the most significant factors when it comes to inflation or deflation, so the bond market in the US and around the world takes clues from the price trends in the raw materials asset class. These days, commodities are sending some mixed signals to the bond market, and interest rates around the world are sending clues back to the commodities markets. The 2008 financial crisis changed the dynamics of the bond market as interest rates moved to their lowest levels in modern history as central banks manipulated markets to provide stimulus. While US rates have risen on the back of economic growth, they remain at low historical levels. In Europe, Japan, and other areas of the world, rates are still at or near their lows. At the same time, while commodities prices have declined over the recent weeks and months, most are still at elevated levels compared to prices at or before the turn of this century.

The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) is a liquid product that holds a myriad of commodities futures contracts and is a benchmark for the commodities asset class.

Commodities prices fall, and investors abandon the asset class as the global economy slows

The two countries with the world's leading GDPs are involved in a trade dispute that escalated at the end of last week. One aspect of the trade problems has been China's devaluation of its currency, the yuan. Since China is the world's most populous nation, its economy impacts the state of global economic conditions. As the demand side of the equation when it comes to commodities, a slowdown tends to weigh on prices. An indicator of the Chinese economy is the price of copper.

Source: CQG

The chart of nearby July copper futures illustrates that optimism that a trade agreement was on the horizon in mid-April took the price of the red metal to a high at $3.0010 per pound. As negotiations hit a roadblock and President Trump rolled out new tariffs late last week, the price dropped below $2.80 per pound. At the beginning of this week, the price moved towards the $2.70 level.

China typically purchases one-quarter of the US soybean crop each year. As retaliatory measures caused China to walk away from purchases in 2018 and 2019 last year, the price of the oilseed dropped.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of nearby CBOT soybean futures shows that before the trade dispute the price of the oilseed was over $10 per bushel. The latest news on trade sent them below $8 per bushel for the first time in a decade.

Many other examples point to the impact of the trade dispute on commodities prices and the global economy. Metals and agricultural commodities have all moved to the downside with additional selling coming over the recent trading sessions.

The top holding of the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBC has dropped over recent sessions as the commodities asset class has retreated.

Source: Barchart

The chart highlights the drop from $16.36 on April 10 to the current level at $15.60 as of May 13. With 1.75 billion in net assets, the average daily trading volume in DBC has declined to just 900,000 contracts over recent weeks from well over one million shares in a sign that investors have backed away from the asset class over concerns about the global economy.

Bonds move higher as the potential of risk-off rises

During risk-off periods, bond prices often act as a safe haven for capital. In late 2018, fears that the US Fed would continue on its hawkish path drove the price of the 30-Year Treasury Bond futures to lows at 136-16 in early October. The Fed hiked interest rates four times in 2018, but the growing concerns over slower economic growth caused the central bank to backtrack so far in 2019. The Fed canceled all rate hikes for 2019 earlier this year and told markets that the program of balance sheet normalization which amounts to tightening in deferred maturities would end in September of this year. A less hawkish Fed, trade concerns, and slower global growth have caused bonds to rally pushing interest rates lower.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the long bond shows that it has made higher lows and higher highs since late last year. While lower rates typically cause the cost of carrying commodities inventories to decline which can lift raw material prices, economic conditions are currently supportive for bonds and weighing on commodities prices. The potential for a risk-off period in markets like we witnessed during the final quarter of 2018 on the back of the trade dispute, the rising tensions in the Middle East and other areas of the world are propping up bonds and pushing raw material and interest rates lower in mid-May.

A decade of liquidity comes at a price

In the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis, central banks around the world led by the US Federal Reserve began running the printing presses to provide liquidity and stimulus to the economy. While the program ended in the US in 2015, interest rates remain at historically low levels with the Fed Funds rate at 2.25-2.50%. In Europe and Japan, short-term rates are still in negative territory as liquidity continues to pour into the system.

There will likely be a cost for more than a decade of artificially low interest rates which could come as a sudden spike in inflationary pressures which would cause the prices of commodities to soar. The purchasing power of the three leading currencies of the world has declined over the past decade. Since the depth of the crisis in 2008, the price of gold in US dollar terms has moved from $681 to $1300 per ounce. In euro terms, the yellow metal appreciated from 570 to 1154, and in yen terms, it has moved from 71,246 to 141,613 per ounce. Gold is a reserve asset held by central banks, and the price action since 2008 is a sign of the decline in the full faith and credit of the governments that issue the legal tender that is the world's reserve currencies. Gold has been telling us that inflationary pressures are on the horizon. A continuation of the current interest rate environment or even lower rates if economic conditions force the hands of central banks over the coming months could foster a surge in inflation.

Bonds are commodities best friend

A rising bond market can be highly supportive of the commodities asset class as it lowers the cost of carrying inventories and long positions. Even in markets where supply outstrips demand, higher bonds and lower rates reduces the cost of contango which is the premium for deferred delivery of raw materials.

On the other hand, rising interest rates choke inflationary pressures and cause the cost of carrying commodities positions to rise. There is a delicate balance between stocking inflationary pressures and choking them. As of mid-May, rates are lower. While commodities prices are falling from levels earlier this year, the prices of copper and gold are higher than they were in late 2018 when bonds were on their lows. A risk-off period could be on the horizon given the recent action in the stock market. If the Chinese economy continues to decline, Iran and the US face off in the Middle East, North Korea continues to test rockets, and the US and Europe face-off over trade, US bonds could take off to the upside which may fuel a secular rally in many commodities markets.

Higher bonds could ignite commodities and inflationary pressure

The world has not yet paid the price for over a decade of central bank accommodation. The monetary authorities of the world continue to tell us that inflation remains below their 2% target level. However, the cost of living continues to rise. Even though agricultural products are at multi-year lows, the cost of a trip to the supermarket has not declined. Coffee is trading at its lowest price since 2005 in the futures market, but a cup of Joe at Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, or any other coffee emporium has not dropped to reflect the cost of the beans. Corporate profits have risen driving share repurchases by companies, and tax reform in the US has only served to bolster earnings which have not benefited the consumer. At the same time, medical and educational costs continue to rise. Therefore, inflation reports by the world's monetary authorities are little more than a mirage masking the fact that people are paying a lot more for a lot less these days.

Time will tell what force will trigger a surge in inflation that eventually finds its way to commodities prices in the physical and futures markets. However, all of the liquidity flowing around the system created by artificially low interest rates will eventually make the inflationary chicken come home to roost.

Moreover, the global population continues to grow at the rate of around 20 million per quarter, 80 million per year, and 800 million per decade. The number of people inhabiting the planet now stands at over 7.57 billion, an over 26% increase from the turn of this century. In China, the world's most populous nation, wealth continues to rise. More people in the world are competing for finite raw materials, and central banks have played a dangerous game of adding liquidity to the system with no plans for the eventual cost.

The range in the DBC product since 2006 has been from $11.70 to $46.63. At $15.62 on May 13, DBC is close to its lows. When inflation finally takes a bite, this product could become explosive as commodities are not only the products that are staples, but they tend to be the most volatile asset class in the world at times.

A rising bond market is bullish for commodities prices. Meanwhile, commodities prices are sitting in the reeds and waiting as bonds do not currently reflect economic fundamentals because they continue to be manipulated by central bank stimulative. The recent comments by the administration in Washington about Fed policy is an example of political window dressing without regard for the future. At the same time, the prolonged period of accommodation in Europe and Japan mask the underlying weakness of those economies. Sometime in the future, we will look back at the current period to discover that central banks and politicians sowed the seeds of an inflationary spiral that could change the world dramatically. People will continue to require commodities, and those assets may have the most significant potential as the purchasing power of fiat currencies continue to decline.

I believe that the current sell-off in the commodities asset class is an excellent opportunity to load up on the products that the world will continue to require. For those without expertise in each raw material market, DBC could offer a hedge for inflation for portfolios.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is a buyer of commodities on price weakness