W&T Offshore: Better Not Disappoint Market Even Slightly

Production of oil-equivalent was down 9.9% year over year and down 4.7% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) is a small US independent offshore oil and gas producer founded in 1983.

The company released its first-quarter results on May 2, 2019, and the market was not impressed by numbers below expectation which fell well over 10%.

The investment thesis that I believe is best adapted to such E&P producers is to invest with a particular interest in the short term and mid-term, but primarily avoid a long-term approach more suitable for a "bigger fish."

The stock can be considered as a weak proxy for oil prices, and therefore any investing move should be evaluated in connection with the general outlook attached to oil and, to a lower extent, natural gas.

The company faced several obstacles this quarter, including substantial production curtailments due to pipeline repairs and facility maintenance at three of its largest producing fields. Thus, production came 9.9% lower than the mid-point of the quarter guidance.

Since then, production has nearly recovered during the second quarter and was 37k Boep/d mid-April as it performed repairs on pipelines and facilities, and brought new wells online.

The company's founder and CEO, Tracy Krohn, has been the head of the business for nearly 40 years and is still leading the company today. He said in the conference call:

The first quarter was - we had a 13% lower commodity price realization compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 and substantial production curtailments due to pipeline repairs and facility maintenance at 3 of our largest fields. So in spite of these challenges, we've generated $56.9 million in adjusted EBITDA, and we continued to create significant free cash flow, with net cash provided by operating activities of $84.8 million and capital expenditures of $31.6 million. And note that production guidance remains the same for the full year.

W&T Offshore produces oil and liquids NG, which represents 80.2% of the total revenues, and natural gas, which represents 18.8%, as we can see in the graph below.

Two critical takeaways characterizing the company

1 - W&T Offshore owns low-decay offshore assets that have continued to produce, even with lower CapEx levels. It is mainly due to the nature of the offshore wells that present a much longer "production life" compared to a Permian well, as you can see below:

Source: Company presentation

2 - W&T Offshore is an "easy-to-follow" oil and gas company which moves in correlation with oil and gas prices, especially the West Texas crude oil.

The production for 1Q '19 was 33.35K Boep/d at a realized composite price of $38.31 per barrel of oil-equivalent. The crude differentials in the first quarter of 2019 averaged roughly $3 to $4 per barrel higher than average WTI Cushing spot prices.

Note that the Gulf of Mexico is the second largest basin in the US.

W&T Offshore Inc. - Financial and Production 1Q 2019 - The Raw Numbers

W&T Offshore Inc. 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 123.32 110.28 129.10 134.21 149.61 153.5 143.4 116.08 Net Income in $ Million 31.94 −1.30 22.47 227.50 36.08 44.40 133.61 -47.76 EBITDA $ Million 76.14 52.23 72.27 77.15 88.10 95.00 187.61 2.46 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 25.9% 0 17.4% 19.7% 24.1% 28.9% 93.2% 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.23 −0,01 0.17 0.19 0.25 0.32 0.96 -0.34 Cash from operations in $ Million −15.60 64.74 29.09 74.98 40.21 179.66 26.91 84.85 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 20.46 35.34 50.99 21.12 27.30 27.52 47.03 31.58 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −36.06 29.40 −21.90 53.86 12.91 152.14 -20.12 53.26 Total Cash in $ Million 72.32 106.16 99.06 130.71 129.44 339.06 33.29 86.12 Total LT Debt in $ Million 995.48 993.76 992.15 970.34 985.83 983.94 633.54 634.01 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 137.55 137.58 137.83 138.85 138.93 138.97 139.26 140.46 Oil Production 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 43.1 36.5 37.5 37.0 37.6 36.5 35.0 33.4 Realized price ($/Boe) 31.10 32.43 36.79 39.92 43.38 45.32 44.16 38.31

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Net Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Oil-equivalent Production

1 - Total Revenues

Revenues decreased 13.5% to $116.08 million in the first quarter from $134.21 million a year ago and down 19.06% sequentially. The company had a net loss in the first quarter of 2019 of $47.8 million or $0.34 per share. Excluding a $50.5 million unrealized commodity derivative loss and other adjustments, the company's adjusted net income was $6.7 million or $0.05 per share.

The company's Adjusted EBITDA was $2.46 million this quarter.

2 - Free cash flow

W&T Offshore has generated positive free cash flow and made $198.19 million yearly and $53.26 million for 1Q '19. WTI passed the FCF test.

The company's strategy of growing through joint ventures to reduce CapEx is working. Tracy Khon said in the conference call:

The Monza joint venture is doing very well, and we have drilled a total of 7 wells in that program since inception. So looking ahead to the rest of 2019, our capital program will continue to be focused on low-risk, high-return projects with some exploration wells. We're proud this greater than 90% success rate we've achieved in drilling more than 40 wells since 2010.

W&T Offshore entered in a joint exploration program with Baker Hughes (BHGE) for the development of 14 pre-identified projects in the Gulf of Mexico at a drastically reduced CapEx for the company.

The JV secured a $361.4 million commitment for the development of 14 pre-identified projects in the GOM with potential to upsize the program over time with additional projects.

On May 8, 2018, W&T Offshore closed on a joint venture drilling program during the first quarter of 2018 and formed a new entity called Monza Energy LLC.

Note: HarbourVest Partners and Baker Hughes/GE are the two largest JV interest owners. The JV is responsible for seven wells in 2018. As a result of the JV, W&T has reduced its 2018 capital spending by about $55 million.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other consideration

Production of oil-equivalent was down 9.9% year over year and down 4.7% sequentially. The company faced several obstacles this quarter as I already indicated above, including substantial production curtailments due to pipeline repairs and facility maintenance at three of its largest producing fields. However, the issue has been fixed and production is returning to normal.

On March 25, 2019, the company was the apparent high bidder on 15 blocks in the Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 252 held by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on March 20, 2019, which included eight deepwater and seven shallow water blocks.

W&T was the apparent high bidder on eight deepwater and seven shallow water blocks, which includes Garden Banks 173, Green Canyon blocks 3, 46, 47, 49, 91 and 92 and Mississippi Canyon 244 in the deepwater and Eugene Island blocks 357, 378, 393, 395, 396, Main Pass 286, and South Marsh 205 in the shallow water.

Note: Oil and liquids represented about 62% of the fourth-quarter production, up from 61% in the third quarter.

Source: W&T offshore presentation

Reserves 2018 up 13.2% year over year:

As of Dec. 31, 2018, W&T Offshore reported proved reserves of 84 MMBoe, which was an increase of 13.2% from 74.2 MMBoe in 2017.

Source: WTI Presentation

Production Guidance year 2019:

For 2019, W&T Offshore expects production in the range of 12.9-14.3 MMBoe.

4 - Net debt is now $547.9 million

According to Morningstar, the net debt is about $547.9 million with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.47x which is down significantly from the precedent quarter.

Source WTI Presentation

On October 18, 2018, W&T Offshore closed on a crucial debt refinancing, which reduced total debt principal outstanding from $903 million to $625 million plus $21 million drawn on a revolving bank credit facility (down from $61 million).

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (Short Term)

W&T Offshore is doing well under this oil price environment, despite the technical issues encountered in the first quarter of 2019. Crude oil WTI is still trading well above $60 per barrel.

With the recent Monza Joint Venture that I mentioned earlier and the debt refinancing closed in October last year, W&T Offshore looks like an attractive E&P company, doing business in the Gulf of Mexico basin and presenting a unique growth potential.

However, the oil prices are highly volatile, now more than ever, and can affect the company financials quite severely. Thus, it is crucial to consider the stock as a trading opportunity, short term or eventually mid-term (a year or two).

Technical Analysis

WTI shows a classical negative breakout of the symmetrical wedge pattern that reached the first lower support at about $4.95 (I recommend adding at this level depending on the price of oil).

However, if oil prices experience further weakness, WTI is likely to drop and retest the December low around $3.85 (at which point I strongly recommend buying). On the positive side, the old support at $5.90-$6 is now line resistance (I recommend selling about 20% at this level).

