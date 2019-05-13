Rare Dip-Buying Opportunity For This Tech Giant: Momo's Potential Upside

MOMO is oversold after a gamut of bad news events, the most recent being the company halting one of its social sharing features.

Momo (MOMO) recently announced that it will be suspending an important user feature - the ability for users to post social newsfeeds - for the period of one month so as to review its content screening measures, as per government intervention. The stock gapped down in response, and while the gap closed within the day, MOMO closed even lower. If we are to believe that the market is efficient, a one-month - temporary - suspension of one of MOMO's features devalues the stock by 10%. I'll explain why this is a silly belief in this article.

Is the Selloff Justified?

Now, clearly, this is not good news for the company, but does the news justify this selloff? For the answer to be "yes," we have to believe that the one-month suspension will drive away roughly 10% of MOMO's users. Social media users are fickle but will 10% permanently leave as a result of a one-month suspension of a single feature?

One key word here is "permanently." If we see 10% of users leave but return after the month, the long-term investment thesis for MOMO does not significantly change. For a user to leave and not return, one of two things must happen: (1) the user makes the decision at the outset not to return or (2) a competitor snags the user away from MOMO during the user's hiatus.

I believe both scenarios - even working together - are not powerful enough to drive away 10% of MOMO's userbase permanently. We see this sort of temporary halting of apps and features in China quite often, with few long-term effects. One similar situation is that of Didi, a taxi-calling app that was competing with several similar apps, including Uber (NYSE:UBER), when the Chinese government halted the service entirely due to the ability to "bribe" (read: "tip") taxi drivers. The government sets taxi prices, and so the ability to allow users to raise prices for convenience was deemed illegal, leading to the app being frozen for roughly one month.

If Didi Can Climb a Mountain, Momo Can Climb a Hill

Clearly, this situation was a lot drier for Didi than the temporary newsfeed freeze is for MOMO. Yet, Didi ended up winning the taxi app war one year later. The company ceased running for one month at a time when several competitors could have eaten Didi's market share, but the company did not die, instead returning to its trajectory with no significant long-term effects.

Some might argue that MOMO differs from Didi in that it's fad-based, not feature-based: The populace flocks to social media platforms because of popularity not because of utility. But this argument itself ironically downplays the news because it deemphasizes the importance of the newsfeed-sharing feature. If MOMO is popular simply because it's popular, the loss of a feature will not affect that popularity.

In short, the fall in MOMO is not logically explained by the temporary freezing of the ability to share newsfeeds. It is also not explained by tariff fears, except perhaps tangentially because of wider fears regarding the Chinese economy. Nor does the increased difficulty of accessing Tantan (MOMO's dating app) explain a pullback of this level.

Buying the Dip

If anything, this is a dip-buying opportunity. From many metrics' perspectives, MOMO is oversold and underpriced. And from a news-based arbitrage perspective, MOMO is trading at half its 52-week high; if this years' news events are unrelated to MOMO's long-term growth, as I believe, they have devalued the stock to the tune of 20% to 50%, giving an arbitrage opportunity of around this amount.

MOMO is oversold, according to its RSI. I always backtest oversold signals because they do not always predict reversals; like people, stocks have their own personalities and thus follow different rules. For MOMO, RSI(14) and RSI(2) are reliable reversal indicators, both predicting reversals at an accuracy of 70% when they fall below 30 and 5, respectively.

MOMO's PE is a mere 14x in an industry with an average PE of 30x. The price-per-free-cash-flow is also pointing to underpricing, at 13x. EPS is growing at 25% per year, and sales are up 50% quarter-over-quarter; these factors have contributed to the average analyst price target of over $41, hinting at nearly 50% upside.

Buying Against the Trend: Statistical Bullish Factors

Of course, from trend-following perspectives, dip-buying now would be a contrarian move. MOMO is over 15% under its 200-day moving average and its underperforming treasury notes. However, my investigation into MOMO's mean reversion and cognitive dissonance properties shows that MOMO is statistically set for excess returns over the next few weeks.

Statistically, MOMO has only a 20% probability of moving further downward at this point. The risk/reward - ignoring probability - is slightly in the favor of the bulls: 22% more upside potential than downside potential, based on my pattern recognition results.

This is likely explained by MOMO's cognitive dissonance profile. After bad news, MOMO falls faster than the average stock, incorporating the news into the stock quickly, instead of over a period of days or weeks. My cognitive dissonance analysis showed that MOMO sells off to a greater extent than expected on bad news but does not show any excess gains/losses on good news; fear drives excess selling in MOMO, creating dip-buying opportunities, such as this one.

Conclusion and Trade Idea

I say buy the dip if you like MOMO. Even if you don't like MOMO, you can buy the dip, as the selloff was most likely an overreaction and as the statistics, as well as technicals, point to a short-term bottom. I don't particularly like this company as a long-term holding, but I cannot ignore opportunities: MOMO is likely to see a 30% gain over the next few weeks as the market forgets the news and as the dip-buyers arrive.

I recommend using options for this reversal play. Here's my preferred option:

Momo Inc. July 19, 2019, 34.4000015 Call(@MOMO 190719C00034400)

You need no margin for this play - only about $120 to open the position. The goal is not to hold until the expiration but to create a convex payoff curve via the high delta/price ratio. This play is especially good for investors with small funds, as you will not need to purchase the underlying asset.

Happy trading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.