May Outlook For VeChain VET Coin

VeChain has not kept up with Bitcoin as it has risen past $7,000 this weekend — VET like other altcoins has stagnated on USD value.

The native coin of the VeChain (VET-USD) project continues to struggle in its pairing with Bitcoin (BTC-USD), primarily as a result of the strength that BTC has exhibited for nearly two months now. We take an analytical look at the VeChain (VET-BTC) pair to see what lies ahead, especially with BTC about to encounter a major psychological resistance in its pairing with the US Dollar.

Fundamental Outlook

The VeChain project continues to add to its long list of partnerships, the latest being the partnership with Haier to bring this company’s Cosmoplat solution into the blockchain arena via integration with the VeChain Thor network. VeChain Thor is expected to improve data management on the Cosmoplat platform.

Such partnerships and adoption of VeChain by major industry players is expected to boost the price of VeChain in the long term through increased adoption and is not expected to impact VET prices in the short term. Short-term price moves will be more sensitive to Bitcoin prices.

Technical Outlook

Having traded in the crypto markets for about 10 months now, VET/BTC is starting to get some trading history that can be subjected to analysis. So we begin from the weekly chart, where we can see that VET/BTC has been forced down after a period of bearishness to the support levels that were previously seen in the 3rd quarter of 2018 all through to the 1st quarter of 2019. After a brief upside push, renewed BTC strength in March and April 2019 caused the asset to be sold off once more. Price is presently testing the identified support level at 0.00000106.

We also see a gradual reduction in the height of the volume bars, which could be an indication that the selloff is losing steam. We also see the RSI approaching oversold levels, even though the signal line is not quite there yet.

VET/BTC Weekly Chart: May 7, 2019

We now shift our attention to the daily chart, where we see that price action for April and May is contained within the borders of a falling wedge pattern. This pattern has been in evolution for a month now, which conforms to the standard time it takes for such patterns to form. A bullish divergence is also starting to play out, with prices forming lower lows while a line joining the troughs of the RSI is forming higher lows.

VET/BTC Hourly Chart: May 7, 2019

These two findings are in keeping with the expectation that price may be due for a break to the upside. So what are the possible trade scenarios for traders wishing to trade the VET/BTC crypto pair?

Trade Scenario 1

The bias for a bullish reversal for VET/BTC is strong and is supported by the following findings:

Price on the weekly chart is testing the long-term support line. This line has been tested several times in the past and continues to remain a valid support. BTC is showing some renewed strength against the USD, but this may not be sustained for very long as the price is close to the psychological $6,000 resistance level. It is therefore very likely that we may see some BTC weakness in the days to come. Selling volumes on the weekly chart are starting to wane, which shows that not many traders are selling VET/BTC as much as before. The presence of a falling wedge, which is a pattern that ends in a bullish breakout, is noted on the daily chart. Also noted on the daily chart is the bullish divergence, with price expected to correct itself to conform to the direction that the RSI is taking.

The momentum and market sentiment for VET/BTC is, therefore, starting to turn bullish. Confirmation of this bullish change in sentiment has to be seen by price bouncing solidly off the weekly support line and by a bullish break of the falling wedge by a 3% penetration or a double candle close above the upper border of the wedge. An increase in buying volumes is necessary to confirm that buyers have truly taken over the trading activities for VET.

Trade Scenario 2

It is also possible that price may breach the present support at 0.00000106. However, this will only happen if BTC gets an extraordinary bullish push in the market. This is the less likely of the two scenarios to occur and we need to see a close of the price candles below the support line, or a complete negation of the falling wedge on the daily chart for this to be deemed to have occurred. A break of the weekly support will mark a further dip into unknown territory, as present price levels are the lowest the asset has ever been in its trading history.

Market Sentiment

The long-term and mid-term outlook of the VET/BTC pair is:

Long term – neutral to bullish

Mid-term – bullish

Please note: This analysis was done on weekly and daily charts where price moves described may play out over a period of several days or even weeks. Entries should be made on shorter-term charts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VET-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.