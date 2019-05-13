Fitbit: Earnings Redux

Fitbit (FIT) reported earnings after the bell on May 1. FIT beat on both the top and bottom lines reporting revenue of $271.9 million (beating by $12.19 million) and Q1 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 per share (beating by $0.07 per share). FIT briefly popped a bit after the results but has traded down since and, currently, sits at just above $5 per share.

Data by YCharts

Why the Sell-Off?

I believe the reason for the sell-off is mostly from one financial rationale, gross margins. In the prior quarter a year ago, FIT reported a gross margin of 47.1%, however, as FIT has been trying to get its devices on more wrists with some discounting and has shifted to lower-margin smartwatches, its margins have become compressed and this quarter they reported gross margins of 34.2%.

As previously discussed, I believe FIT is prudently pivoting its business model towards a recurring-revenue business model. However, a prerequisite to having success with that requires FIT to expand its ecosystem and acquire more users. To do so, it has been discounting its prices and undercutting competitors, such as Apple (AAPL). I believe this strategy is working, as FIT sold 2.9 devices in this quarter compared to the 2.2 million it sold in the same period last year.

Positives

There were a number of positive takeaways from the quarter. Importantly, FIT continues to sell smartwatches at a nice rate of growth and it now represents 42% of total revenue. Additionally, for the first time in many quarters, FIT has seen tracker growth and saw a 17% y/y increase. Fitbit health solutions continue to grow at a prodigious pace as well with 70% revenue growth to $30.5 million. Revenue from Fitbit health solutions is important since that represents a recurring revenue stream from selling services to health plans and employers. Additionally, with more health plans and employers joining the ecosystem, FIT will have more evidence regarding the savings potential and will have an easier time adding on other customers.

Source: Earnings Call Slides

Furthermore, FIT will be launching more premium subscription services in the second half of 2019, which will create a more robust pipeline of recurring revenue. During the earnings conference call, an analyst asked about the timing for a release of more premium subscription services, and Ron Kisling, FIT's CFO, explained that they're expecting a second half launch. Importantly, he also disclosed that they have 27 million active users, which provides a nice-sized base to monetize.

Source: Earnings Transcript

On top of seeing revenue growth and the launch of more premium services, FIT continues to have a robust balance sheet with over $644 million in cash and no debt on its balance sheet. To play devil's advocate, it is possible that FIT will be entirely unsuccessful with its pivot towards building a business with recurring revenue and will continue to be about break-even or even stay in the red in terms of profitability as it will be reliant on episodic hardware sales. However, with studies already coming out showing the savings potential with some of these services and with so much cash and other assets sitting on its balance sheet, I believe that FIT represents an asymmetric risk/reward investing opportunity.

Source: Earnings Call Slides

Conclusion

Although I have been a bull for over 2 years now, I continue to retain my bullish sentiment and have been adding more shares amid the sell-off. Fitbit is prudently shifting their business model and although there is a transitory period of lower margins, I believe prodigious cash flow and higher margins are in its future. LONG FIT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.