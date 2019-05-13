Monday, Bloody Monday

Not a lot went right over the weekend when it comes to allaying market fears about the reinvigorated trade war.

Pretty much anything that could go wrong, did go wrong on Monday.

We're barely two hours into the US cash session as I write this, so there's plenty of time for things to turn around, but a weekend's worth of recriminatory bombast from the Trump administration and a barrage of accusations emanating from state media in China dashed hopes that last week's abrupt escalation in the Sino-US trade dispute would prove fleeting.

China retaliated on Monday morning, warning that tariffs on some 2,500 US goods would be hiked to 25% from June 1. Around the same time, the editor-in-chief of the Global Times suggested in a tweet that Chinese scholars are now pondering the prospect and the mechanics of "dumping US Treasuries". That's one of two "nuclear" options at Beijing's disposal, the other being a shock devaluation.

The offshore yuan fell past 6.90 for the first time in 2019 Monday as markets effectively test the PBoC (top pane in the visual below). Beijing can of course halt the currency's slide anytime they choose, but just like last summer, it's a matter of weighing the benefits of depreciation (in terms of offsetting the effect of the tariffs) against the risk of capital flight. Last August, authorities countenanced depreciation right up until it looked like the yuan might breach a 7-handle. At that point, they slammed the brakes on with a four-pronged approach that stabilized the currency. The move through 6.90 on Monday is notable.

(Heisenberg)

Meanwhile, Chinese stocks dove again to start the week, halving gains logged Friday when state funds stepped in to support the market. This is on track to be the worst month for the Shanghai Composite since October (bottom pane above).

As far as speculation about a mass liquidation of US Treasurys (TLT), it's important to remember that this conversation has been going on for the duration of the trade war. It's unlikely that China would go that route. It would be self-defeating for a number of reasons (e.g., they'd be selling something they still own a lot of, thereby shooting themselves in the foot and it would likely throw global markets for a severe loop to the detriment of Chinese equities) and the safe-haven bid which would invariably accompany the fallout would find investors scurrying into Treasurys, thereby negating some of the pressure. And besides, the Fed could always just restart QE to tamp down yields. Still, the threat is kinda, sorta real and it did dent the dollar on Monday morning.

More immediately concerning is the prospect that things now spiral out of control between Washington and Beijing. First thing Monday morning, President Trump advised China against responding to the latest tariff hike from the US, and while everyone knew Beijing would fire back, it's at least possible that the White House views the retaliatory measures as an affront. Talks could, in theory, break down entirely, raising the odds that the US goes "all-in" next month with duties on an additional $300 billion in Chinese goods. That has serious ramifications for inflation and growth.

Needless to say, US stocks are not enamored with this situation. Zooming in on the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), it's worth noting that as of mid-morning stateside, big-cap tech shares were down 3%, doubling last week's losses in just hours (top pane).

(Heisenberg)

The SOX (SOXX) was down more than 4% after suffering through a heinous stretch last week, putting semis in a technical correction (bottom pane).

Jitters about the yuan aren't doing emerging markets any favors. The popular iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) has fallen in five of the last six sessions and was crushed out of the gate on Monday. Implied volatility on the product has soared.

(Heisenberg)

The trade tensions are just one problem for EM right now. The resiliency of the dollar this year despite the Fed's dovish pivot, idiosyncratic flareups in Turkey and Argentina, and the risk that higher oil prices constrain policy easing are three aggravating factors. If volatility spikes in EM FX, carry trades will be unwound. Once that starts, things can get messy in a hurry.

This is all happening at an inopportune moment for Europe ahead of the EU elections and amid lingering concerns about the bloc's economy. The situation in Italy looks set to boil over too, as League and Five Star remain at each other's throats. A renewal of trade tensions raises the specter that the US could move ahead with auto tariffs if the administration starts to believe the world doubts the president's resolve. At the same time, the Europeans are caught in the middle of the increasingly contentious row between the US and Iran. Suffice to say the Trump administration has been less than pleased with the European powers' lukewarm response to America's efforts to isolate Tehran. That could make Trump more inclined to move forward with the car tariffs.

As far as US equities, one issue going forward is where the marginal bid will come from. Although 2019's rally has been variously described as "flow-less", Goldman warned over the weekend that assumptions about retail investors coming back to the table and/or hopes that pension funds and mutual funds could be buyers might be misplaced. "In general, there is limited combined firepower to buy stocks since allocation to equities across major investors is near its all-time high", the bank warned (more here).

(Goldman)

At the same time, the corporate bid looks like the only source of US equity demand that's "safe", so to speak. Goldman's corporate trading desk saw executions surge last week as stocks fell, but the other two sources of buying in 2019 (asset managers and systematic funds) were likely behind some of last week's selling. Of the roughly $123 billion asset manager net long in US equity futures going into last week's selloff, nearly half was accumulated in 2019, meaning it was "in-the-money", as it were, and thus ripe for profit-taking. At the same time, CTAs (the trend followers) de-leveraged and could continue to do so going forward on gap moves down through key trigger levels.

"Based on our calculations, a further cumulative decline of just 1% in the S&P over the coming week could be enough to turn our shorter term momentum signal negative, which could prompt unwinds of longs by CTAs", JPMorgan wrote Friday.

Also bear in mind that volatility-control funds are still working through de-risking as trailing realized vol. is pulled higher after last week. Further downside for stocks would entail more selling from those funds, a ~$350 billion universe. Those interested in the longer version on negative convexity risk can read more here, but for our purposes, the point is simply that these dynamics are squarely in play right now and will become a larger source of downside risk the further stocks fall and the higher volatility goes.

From here, it's going to be critical for both sides (i.e., Washington and Beijing) to keep the shrill rhetoric to a minimum. It's no longer possible to pretend that the mechanical impact from the proposed next round of tariffs won't be substantial. Previously, efforts to avoid impacting consumer goods were some modicum of successful and the actual effect of the tariffs on the global economy was relatively small (the psychological effect was obviously quite large, but that's something else). None of those things will be true in a scenario where all sides feel compelled to defend their interests by taxing imports at 20% or 25%.

