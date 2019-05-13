Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 20 Of 2019 (5/13-5/17)

Normally five stocks are selected each week; however, only three fully qualifying stocks were identified as conditions weakened through last week.

This is a special contribution article by Prof. Grant Henning based on his published research on the BLM technical theory. The model, his trailing stop-loss approach, and comments are expressly based on his own proprietary methodology and forecasts in the references below.

The Bounce/Lag Momentum algorithm continues to be an effective stock-picking guide. It is essentially a numerical derivative of the ratio of the percentage bounce from the 52-week low to the percentage lag from the 52-week high. As such, it is a sensitive positive momentum measure that works well to identify stocks that are at the upper half of their momentum trajectory. Because they are often well into their momentum cycle, it is necessary to watch them closely for sudden reversals. Stop-loss orders may be useful for this purpose. On average, however, these stocks continue to show upward momentum.

Bear in mind that there is much more to successful trading than merely picking good stocks. I suspect that finding good stocks is only about 40% of possible success in equities trading. The remaining 60% is determined by money management and capital preservation. Decisions about entry and exit points and how long to hold a position are especially important. In today's volatile marketplace, "buy-and-hold" strategies are unlikely to be successful. Therefore, although I am offering weekly stock picks, this should not be interpreted as a recommendation necessarily to buy all of these stocks nor to hold the stocks for an entire week.

In these updates, I explore opportunities in three areas: individual small-cap stocks, leveraged Dow 30 stocks, and leveraged exchange-traded funds. This is analogous to fishing for the largest fish in three adjacent ponds simultaneously. This past week BLM small-cap picks with trailing stops afforded the best returns of these three approaches.

Performance of Last Week's Picks

Last week's five stock picks gained an overall average of 7.17% on the week. However, as the table below illustrates, this positive performance was possible only by using 2% trailing stop-loss orders. Otherwise, the overall averages showed a loss of 10.55% for the week. This underscores the need for a well-defined exit strategy in order to maximize success. During the same week, the S&P 500 Index lost 2.18%. Huge declines in TTD and CPRX were precipitated by negative surprise news events.

Stock Pick - Week 19 Stock Symbol Weekly Gain (Loss) Weekly Gain(Loss) with 2% Stop-Loss* Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) 17.27% 19.11% The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) (20.89%) (2.98%) Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) (2.33%) 19.59% Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) 1.37% 1.45% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc (CPRX) (48.18%) (0.33%) Average (10.55%) 7.17%

*Use of 2% trailing stop-loss orders is a personal trading style decision. Even though it has caused me prematurely to sell several good stocks that have later returned to favor, it has saved my neck many times. In my personal trading style, I tend to err on the side of caution by preferring to suffer a small loss and to repurchase the same stock later, rather than to suffer a large loss if the stock falls and does not return. Note that this just a matter of personal trading style, and it does not work well at all times with all stocks for all persons.

Another reason for considering stop-loss orders for these picks is that they all have already had big momentum moves and are somewhat "long in the tooth." The BLM method identifies stocks with positive momentum only after they approach their 52-week highs. Thus, they are often vulnerable to sudden downturns, and then capital preservation becomes a more serious issue than with picks made using other trading strategies. The Dow 30 stocks, as reported below, tend to be less volatile than the picks reported above. Thus, there is less need to use trailing stop-loss orders with them, and consequently they involve less portfolio turnover.

Comparative BLM/S&P 500 Performance through 19 Weeks of 2019

Bounce/Lag Momentum +74.96% YTD

For those with the temerity to trade these stocks on margin, I estimate year-to-date gains of 173% when fully margined, to the extent that these stocks were marginable. However, note that, unlike Dow 30 stocks, I do not advocate trading these particular stocks on margin because they tend to be too volatile. As you can see in the above chart, where the vertical y-ordinate represents percentage gain and the horizontal x-axis depicts number of weeks, the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock picks have more than quadrupled the performance of the S&P 500 Index. BLM 19-week composite gains of 74.96% compare favorably with S&P 500 composite gains of 16.04%, and have exceeded my strategic objective of 10% per month. While past performance is no guarantee of future gains, I remain optimistic going forward.

Next Week's Market Conditions

Last week was highly challenging for momentum stocks, with the S&P 500 Index plunging 2.18%. Market conditions remain under a cloud of uncertainty pending resolution of China trade issues. For this coming week only four stocks were found to reach or exceed the critical BLM value of 30, all of which are reported below. In addition to noting the number of qualifying stock picks, another way to gauge market conditions is to examine the ratio of the relative strength index, RSI, to the money flow index, MFI, for a major index of interest. Values above one suggest a positive outlook, whereas, values below one imply negativity. Thus, I call this an "outlook ratio." As you can see in the following chart for the S&P 500 Index, the RSI Index now stands at 46.24, but the MFI Index is at a lower value of 41.57. The ratio 46.24/41.57 is 1.112, which is moderately above 1.00. Therefore, I look for moderate upward market movement in the coming week, barring any major surprising news announcements.

A Look at Next Week's BLM Picks

For next week, the BLM algorithm has identified four stocks with a qualifying BLM score at or above 30, from among over 5,000 stocks examined. Recall that a BLM score at or above 30 is normally required to qualify as a weekly pick. I am reporting the four stocks in the table below along with each stock's BLM score and relative ranking. Note that the top two picks are returning from last week because of their continuing high momentum ranking.

Stock Pick - Week 20 B/LM Score Combined Ranking Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) 204.80 1 Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) 49.77 2 Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) 34.45 3 Telaria, Inc (TLRA) 29.51 4

Charts of each of these picks are available below. You can see from the following charts that all of these stocks are experiencing upward momentum surges and are reaching new annual price highs. However, it is precisely for these same reasons that extreme caution is warranted in each case.

AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders, including pain. It operates in the business of developing novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders segment. Its product candidate, AXS-02 (disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate), is an oral, targeted, non-opioid therapeutic for chronic pain. It is developing AXS-02 for the treatment of pain in over three conditions, such as complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis associated with bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain associated with type I or mixed type I and type II Modic changes. Its product candidate, AXS-05, is a fixed dose combination of dextromethorphan and bupropion. It is developing AXS-05 for the treatment of over two conditions, such as treatment resistant depression, and agitation in patients with Alzheimer's disease.

ENPH

Enphase Energy, Inc. is a provider of energy management solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current electricity. Its microinverter system consists of three components: Enphase microinverters, an Envoy gateway and Enlighten cloud-based software. Its Enphase microinverters provide power conversion at the individual solar module level by a digital architecture that incorporates custom application specific integrated circuits, specialized power electronics devices, and an embedded software subsystem. Envoy bi-directional communications gateway provides collecting and sending data to Enlighten software. Enlighten cloud-based software provides the capabilities to remotely monitor, manage, and maintain an individual system or a fleet of systems.

COKE

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc, formerly Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, produces, markets and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company is an independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. The Company's segments include Nonalcoholic Beverages and All Other. Majority of its total bottle/can volume to retail customers consists of products of The Coca-Cola Company. It also distributes products for various other beverage brands, including Dr Pepper, Sundrop and Monster Energy. The Company's product offerings include both sparkling and still beverages. Sparkling beverages are carbonated beverages and the Company's principal sparkling beverage is Coca-Cola. Still beverages include energy products and noncarbonated beverages, such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices and sports drinks. There are two main categories of sales, which include bottle/can sales and other sales.

TLRA

Telaria, Inc., formerly Tremor Video, Inc., is a software company. The Company provides a data-driven software platform. The Company's Telaria is designed to monetize and manage premium video inventory wherever and however audiences are watching. The solutions offered by the Company includes programmatic live television, market updates, device-specific reporting, over-the-top content specific features, monitor buying patterns, revenue capture, live insights and letter revenue decisions. Its other solutions include server to server connections, campaign diagnostics, custom audiences, inventory packages, review and approve advertisement creative, communicate demand requirements, discoverability and maintenance of publisher brand integrity.

Dow 30 Picks

Many readers are especially interested in large-cap, low-risk Dow 30 stocks that experience low volatility and may also pay dividends. These stocks also tend to be fully marginable, which means that it is possible to leverage gains by a factor of approximately 3.3. Dow 30 stocks also offer opportunities for options traders. However, because they do not usually produce my targeted 10% monthly growth, I tend to leverage gains by purchasing them only on margin.

My four Dow 30 picks for next week are the same as last week's picks; namely, Apple (AAPL), Goldman Sachs (GS), United Technologies (UTX), and Microsoft (MSFT). The rationale for their selection is that these four stocks were found to rank highest of the Dow 30 stocks in a six-index combined-ranks analysis. The indexes included momentum, value, and growth factors.

These stocks tend to satisfy my personal monthly growth targets only when fully margined.

Next Week's Leveraged ETF Picks

For this coming week, three leveraged exchange-traded funds qualify as picks on the basis of a weighted combination of BLM scores and annual percentage growth. These three are as follows: ProShares UltraPro Crude Oil Shares (OILU), VelocityShares 3X Long Crude Oil (UWT), and Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL).

Although such ultra ETFs are already fully leveraged, it is possible to augment their gains (or losses) an additional 10% by purchasing them on margin. It is important to compare results of various strategies regularly, including individual BLM stock picks, Dow 30 stock picks, and leveraged ETF picks.

Procedural Disclosures

Although the BLM algorithm is a proprietary analytical procedure that is the end result of years of statistical analysis, much of its conceptual design is described in my books listed below. However, it currently involves the maintaining of a 100-column spreadsheet with daily updates including inputs from an AI expert system and a regression residual analysis. Use is made of rank statistics in the belief that a trader should not only find good stocks, but should also have a means for comparative ranking of those stocks. Computations proceed throughout each trading day, but these results are posted weekly through this medium.

If you have any further questions about the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock-selection procedure, you can probably find the answers in my books referenced below.

Best wishes in your trading decisions,

Professor Grant Henning, Ph.D. (Ret)

My last article is available at the link below, and each set of weekly stock selections are updated on the live tracking spreadsheets and V&M Dashboard available to members under the Tools section.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 19 Of 2019

References:

The Value and Momentum Trader: Dynamic Stock Selection Models to Beat the Market (2010)

Trading Stocks by the Numbers; Financial Engineering for Profit (2015)

If you are looking for a great community to apply proven financial models with picks ranging from short term breakouts to long term value and forensic selections, please consider joining our 300+ outstanding members at Value & Momentum Breakouts Subscribe now and learn many new models and techniques for short and long term trading success.

Members receive active trading alerts and live stock picks well ahead of published articles.

Now into our 3rd year, this rapidly growing service has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 every single year with returns as high as 90% - even across different portfolio models.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UWT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.