EyePoint: Evaluating The Prospects Of An Ophthalmic Drug Developer

You do things when the opportunities come along. I’ve had periods in my life when I’ve had a bundle of ideas come along, and I’ve had long dry spells. If I get an idea next week, I’ll do something. If not, I won’t do a damn thing. - Warren Buffett

Due to the strong requests from Integrated BioSci Investing members for coverage of micro caps, I shifted gears to cater to the community's needs. Notwithstanding, these coverages simply "supplement" my usual research rather than replacing the core emphases on small and mid-cap equities. Notably, I believe that the best "investment profitability" or chances of making money reside in SMID. Despite their low investment profitability, the rare winning micro caps often yield strong profits. In this article, I'll present an analysis of a prime candidate, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT). Due to ongoing development, I believe that its prospects are improve. And, EyePoint can become a winner if certain requisites are satisfied.

Figure 1: EyePoint chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

Formerly known as pSivida Corp, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown Massachusetts. The company is focused on the innovation and reformulation of approved medicines to service eyes-related diseases. The underlying corporate strategy is to serve the unmet medical needs in ophthalmology. Consequently, the due diligence improved the lives of patients afflicted by serious eyes diseases. Powering the pipelines are approved molecules along with a few early-stage (preclinical) assets. Additionally, there are drugs out-licensed to other companies, thus enabling EyePoint to earn single high-digit royalty revenue.

Figure 2: Therapeutics pipeline (Source: EyePoint)

Technology Platform

Leveraging two proprietary platforms - Durasert and Verisome - EyePoint can develop a sustained version of many drugs for various indications. Nevertheless, it's prudent that the company "specializes" in medicines related to ophthalmic conditions: Specialization usually leads to progress. Even with a single injection, Durasert allows for the delivery of small molecules for as long as three years. Therefore, Durasert is ideal for ophthalmic conditions that required less frequent dosing. Regarding Verisome, a single injection usually lasts from one to six months. The testament to the safety and efficacy of Durasert and Verisome are two commercialized drugs, Yutiq and Dexycu.

Commercialized Therapeutics

As 0.18mg fluocinolone acetone eyes implant, Yutiq is used for managing chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the back compartment of the eyes. On Oct. 21, 2018, Yutiq is approved as a long-term uveitis treatment for up to three years. By February 2019, EyePoint launched the said drug. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") recently granted the preliminary J-code designation for Yutiq. In my opinion, most people do not pay attention to insurance reimbursement. However, it's a crucial requisite to launch success. With the J-code in place, Yutiq can get reimbursed under a medical procedure.

The other medicine, Dexycu is a 9% dexamethasone intraocular suspension innovated via EyePoint's Verisome extended-release drug delivery technology. Approved on Feb. 9 last year, Dexycu is used to service post-cataract surgery inflammation. Interestingly, Dexycu is the first and only FDA-approved intraocular med for this indication. Since approval in late 2018, EyePoint commenced a "phased launched" on March 12, 2019. Leveraging 34 Key Account Managers (KAMs), EyePoint is able to educate and market Dexycu to physicians, hospitals, and eye specialists.

Licensed Products

Asides from the commercialized medicines, EyePoint is enjoying an increasing revenue stream from two "licensed" drugs: Iluvien and Retisert. As the fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant, EyePoint licensed Iluvien to Alimera Sciences (ALIM). Back in Sept. 26, 2014, Alimera gained an unprecedented approval of Iluvien as the first long-term management for diabetic macular edema. It's currently being marketed in the U.S. and several EU countries.

The other medicine, Retisert - fluocinolone acetonide implant - is FDA approvedsince 2005 for chronic non-infectious uveitis of the back of the eyes. Interestingly, it has the same active pharmaceutical ingredient ("API") as Yutiq. In September 2017, EyePoint licensed Retisert to Valeant Pharmaceuticals, a company acquired by Bausch & Lomb (BHC).

Over a year into launch, the net revenue for royalty and collaboration of both Retisert and Iluvien registered at only $785K for the latest quarter. This signifies a downtrend compared to $928K for the same year-over-year (YOY) comparison. Under launch by Valeant, I would expect sales to ramp up much drastically. The fact that sales have yet to gain significant traction is concerning. Perhaps, there's neither robust demand nor significant market for EyePoint's medicines to become a blockbuster. Despite the grim prospects of Iluvien and Retisert, it's possible that the recently launched medicines (Yutiq and Dexycu) will fare better results.

Financial Assessment

Since an earnings report reveals important developments like commercialization progress, I'll assess the 1Q2019 report for the period that concluded on March 31. EyePoint procured $2M revenues compared to $928K for the same period a year prior, thus representing a 115% increase. The revenues are comprised of sales from Dexycu ($684K) and Yutiq ($543K) plus the $785K royalty payments. Just over a month into launch, it's interesting that Dexycu and Yutiq already delivered $1.2M altogether. That's significant progress for a micro-cap operator without a partner. I expect Dexycu and Yutiq sales to continue to ramp up.

That aside, it made sense that the operating expenses for the aforementioned period to increase by 198% - going from $5.6M to $16.7M - due to the recent Dexycu and Yutiq commercialization. The operating expenses account for sales and marketing plus other professional services. Additionally, there was $19.2M ($0.20 per share) net loss vs. $7.0M ($0.15 per share) YOY decline. This underlies a 33.3% increase in net loss. Notwithstanding, I believe that it's the norm for a young bioscience company "going at it alone" to incur a significant net loss in the early launch phase.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $43.4M in cash and equivalents which is roughly the same as last year's $45.4M. Based on the $14.6M quarterly OpEx rate, I believe that EyePoint should have adequate capital to fund operations into 2020. Of note, the statement made by EyePoint is quite interesting: "The company is optimistic that current cash balance and cash inflows from product sales to provide sufficient capital to fund operations to positive cash flow in 2020." I interpret that the firm expects its product sales to ramp up beyond $15M per quarter prior to 2020. That's what needed to churn a net profit. It's possible that EyePoint will reach its goal due to the improved prospects of Dexycu and Yutiq. Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: EyePoint)

Pertinent Catalysts

It's important for investors to keep tabs of development centering your stocks. That way, you can learn about recent catalysts for anticipating potential upcoming events. As follows, I summarized various catalysts in the table below. In my view, the crucial growth driver is the recent launch of Yutiq and Dexycu. If EyePoint can garner substantial sales, its intrinsic value will be significantly higher. Only weeks into the launch, I approximated that Dexycu and Yutiq already procured $1.2M. Though the figure seems small, it's arguably meaningful for the $165M capitalized stock. Commenting on the latest development, President and CEO Nancy Lurker stated,

The initial launches of our two commercial ocular products, Dexycu and Yutiq, have generated a strong initial reception by treating physicians and patients, which we will look to leverage to drive sales growth in the coming quarters. We are now a fully-integrated, commercial-stage specialty ophthalmology company and are very pleased with the early momentum we are seeing for our two new innovative ocular products, each of which have significant market potential. We are also optimistic that we are well positioned financially to execute on our goals following the addition of a new credit facility in February with CRG and the recent equity offering that we completed in April to support our operations to positive cash flow in 2020.

Latest advancement Yutiq EyePoint employs ten KAMs who are dedicated to marketing Yutiq to uveitis specialists in the U.S. To date, they visited 95% of the top decile specialists. Over 100 orders are shipped for more than 300 benefits cases. Nine academic formularies included Yutiq in its list. There is pending inclusion decision for 11 additional centers. The market access programs enabled Yutiq to cover 93% of commercial, 75% of Medicare Advantage, and 95% of Medicare Fee-For-Service patients. Dexycu The training and certification program regarding Dexycu are completed for approximately 200 surgeons in +150 ambulatory surgical centers. More than 1.2K patients have been administered with Dexycu as part of the sampling program. The KAMs also discussed Dexycu with +2K medical professionals and office staffs. As of April 30, the market access initiatives delivered good results. Specifically, the coverage now includes over 90% of commercial, 75% of Medicare Advantage, and 100% of Medicare Fee-For-Service cases. Outlook I expect sales to increase yet gradually.

Table 1: Catalyst summary (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Valuation Analysis

My discussion of valuation would be incomplete without mentioning Warren Buffett's wisdom. The Oracle of Omaha said that two analysts can come up with completely different price targets ("PT") for the same stock. Hence, valuation has a lot of built-in "subjectivity." To remove my potential bias for objectivity, I employed the most applicable assumptions that leverage comparative market analysis and sum-of-the-part valuation. In view, the most important variable for valuing EyePoint is to forecast peak sales of Yutiq and Dexycu.

For Yutiq, I employed the comparative 1Q2019 Iluvien revenues from Alimera. As follow, Iluvien procured $12.9M for the aforesaid quarter which equates to $51.6M projected annual sales. As a tiny cap with limited resources, I doubt that EyePoint can fully unlock the value from either Yutiq and Dexycu without a strong marketing partner. As such, I approximated that the peak sales will be similar to Retisert (i.e. roughly $50M).

Molecules Indications % success Estimated peak sales Discounted peak sales Yutiq Non-infectious posterior uveitis $50M $40M (assumption based on annual sales of Iluvien obtained from Alimera) Dexycu Post-operative inflammation for cataract surgery $50M $40M Retisert (out-licensed) Non-infectious posterior uveitis $1M $900K Iluvien (out-licensed) Long-term management of diabetic macular edema $1M $900K Rest of pipeline various 60% $10M $9M Total peak sales $112M $90.8M

Table 2: Valuation of the sum-of-the-parts (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

To arrive at my PT, I assumed the 25% profits margin from $90.8M to get $22.7M future net earnings. In dividing $22.7M by 95.4M shares outstanding, I obtained the $0.237 earnings per share. Applying the 10 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to my calculations, the arithmetic yield of $2.37 per share. And by placing a 15% discount, I received the $2.01 PT. Keep in mind that this valuation assumes that the shares outstanding remain constant.

In reality, EyePoint posted the 109.2% "dilution" for the past year. Specifically, the share count increased from 45.6M to 95.4M year-over-year as shown in the 1Q2019 earnings report. Therefore, one needs to factor in the dilution rate. Be that as it may, the need for a public offering is arguably reduced because Dexycu and Yutiq are generating increasing revenues. Therefore, I only applied a 10% dilution discount into my final calculation. The results revealed a PT of approximately $1.80. Whether the share price will be $1.80 (i.e. 10% dilution) or $1.00 (i.e. 109% dilution) all depends on if EyePoint resorts to another public offering!

Potential Risks

Considering the investment risks against its profitability is highly imperative, especially when the company is a micro-cap bioscience innovator. At this point in its growth phase, the main concern for EyePoint is whether the company can ramp up Dexycu and Yutiq sales. If they fail to deliver robust sales results, it's nearly certain that EyePoint will continue to trade much lower. Nonetheless, there's a good chance that the aforesaid medicines can procure good sales prospects (i.e. nearly a million dollars annually). And I'm encouraged that sales are increasing steadily after weeks into commercialization. The other risk is that EyePoint can continue to substantially dilute the share price via additional public offerings. This risk is quite significant because it's built in (i.e. intrinsic) to nearly any micro-cap bioscience stock.

Inherent Risks Of A Micro Cap

Given that EyePoint is a micro cap, it's important for investors to be cognizant of the risks intrinsic to micro-cap bioscience equities. Despite their potential strong returns, micro caps are extremely risky "speculations" rather than investment grade stocks. Consequently, most of these tiny firms will lose their value in the long run due to various reasons.

First, it takes approximately $1B to innovate a drug from bench research to commercialization. A tiny cap simply does not have the necessary market capitalization to continually raise money. Doing so will ultimately "dilute" the stock's value next to nothing. Second, nearly all companies become what they are today due to either clinical trial/regulatory failures or subpar therapeutics demand without a market. Unless there are stellar turnaround efforts and striking new developments, these stocks will continue to depreciate. Third, micro caps that usually "go at it alone" in commercialization rarely generate substantial sales.

Final Remark

In all, I'm neutral on EyePoint. After assessing the associated risks, I'll take a pass on the company and ascribed the firm a three out of five stars rating. Moreover, I calculated the $1.80 PT to be reached within one to three years pending on certain requisites. As an innovator of medicine to manage eyes disease, EyePoint gained the approval of two drugs (Dexycu and Yutiq) to manage eye diseases. The next hurdle relates to barriers to commercialization success. Based on the sales results of Retisert, I believe that Yutiq will generate similar revenues (i.e. $50M). Yet Yutiq will be able to enjoy more revenues as it's not out licensed. Due to limited resources of a micro cap, it's quite likely that sales will increase gradually. After all, EyePoint's reps need time to form a meaningful relationship with physicians, hospitals, and clinics. Therefore, it can take a while for sales to substantially ramp up.

If EyePoint can somehow overcome the commercialization success barriers, its valuation will be much higher. That's true, if and only if, management will reduce its high dilution rate. Though having a slightly higher calculated PT vs. its share price, I err on the cautious side until I see more concrete sales results. If you decide to "speculate" in EyePoint, I would do so with a small fraction of the portfolio as a "diversification" bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, I'm not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I'm also NOT responsible for the action of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstance are individualized.