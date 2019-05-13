Macy's: Focus On The Big Picture

Macy's, Inc. (M) has a very interesting valuation at present. The company is currently trading with an earnings multiple of 6.3, a book multiple of 1.1, a sales multiple of 0.3 and a cash flow multiple of 4.0. These types of numbers are definitely what we look for in our potential value plays. Furthermore, these numbers are well below Macy's 5-year averages plus also under the industry averages as a whole.

What also will interest value investors is Macy's very generous dividend yield which now is well over 6%. The annualized dividend payout at present of $1.51 is easily being covered by company earnings of $3.56 a share. Furthermore, with an interest coverage ratio of 6.44 and a debt to equity ratio of 0.73, Macy's financials seem to be in pretty good shape at present.

Being chartists, we believe that anything that could possibly affect the share price of Macy's (whether this is a fundamental or a political reason) has already been reflected in the share price. Simply put, we place far more importance on studying share price action rather than investigating possible reasons why shares could rise or fall. Therefore, from this perspective, let's have a look at the charts starting with the 20-year monthly chart which should give us some insight into how this stock has been trending over the long term.

As we can see from the chart above, the share price of Macy's rallied aggressively out of its bear market 2008 lows. Shares finally topped out in mid-2015 but have been declining since then. What appears to be transpiring at present is that shares are undergoing a symmetrical triangle which usually ends up as a continuation pattern. Monthly trend lines are extremely significant in these patterns because of the time involved in the constructing of those support and resistance levels. In fact, if we extend the lower trend line out in time, we see that it practically can be extended to the 2008 lows. So what investors need to take into account here is that symmetrical triangles usually end up with price continuing the former trend. Given the valuation given plus how the bullish long-term technical chart looks, we would be projecting that the upper trend line eventually will get breached here.

On the weekly chart above, we can see that we have a possible multi-year inverse head-and-shoulders pattern playing out. The only downside of this reversal pattern at present is the upward slope of the neckline (blue line). Inverse head-and-shoulders patterns are not complete until the price closes above the neckline. All this means is that a precise buying signal would have to be waited for here. In saying this, we believe there is a good chance that this inverse head-and-shoulders continuation pattern will play out in due course.

Volume for one started to increase once shares printed that head back in late 2017. Furthermore, the MACD technical indicator looks like it's about to give a buying signal as the convergence and divergence lines seem like they want to cross over. However, we do not have a confirmed weekly swing low to confirm that right shoulder. Therefore, we may have some downside left here especially with upcoming quarterly earnings to be announced this week.

There is no doubt that the long-term charts are bullish in nature. With Macy's though set to announce its first quarter numbers this week, shares could easily drop another 5 to 10% before we finally reach a bottom. As alluded to, we do not have a weekly swing low on the weekly chart which could possibly confirm the right shoulder of a reversal pattern. Also on the first chart above, The trend-line to the 2008 low was extended but at a different angle. This means again that we may have more downside in the near term.

The key is not to get hung on the short-term charts or numbers. If Macy's, for example, misses earnings expectations or even has to cut its guidance, we do see buyers coming in eventually once shares hit a bottom. We will update once we have Q1 numbers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in M over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.