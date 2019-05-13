Perrigo To Acquire Ranir Global For Oral Self-Care Tech

With the acquisition, PRGO gains a significant asset in adjacent markets, satisfying its stated growth criteria.

Perrigo said it would acquire Ranir Global for $750 million.

Perrigo Company (PRGO) announced it has agreed to acquire Ranir Global Holdings for $750 million.

Ranir designs, manufactures and markets oral self-care and personal care products.

With the deal for Ranir, PRGO is expanding into adjacent markets as part of a continuing focus on developing or acquiring growth opportunities.

Target Company

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Ranir was founded in 1979 and has a portfolio of over 300 oral self-care products that it markets in over 50 countries globally.

Management is headed by CEO and President Rich Sorota, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously Managing Director at American Capital.

Some of Ranir’s primary offerings include “power toothbrush heads, power toothbrush handles, whitening strips, manual toothbrushes, floss, dentures and travel kits.”

Investors have invested $14 million in the company and include InvestMichigan and Camden Partners. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global oral care market is projected to reach $40.9 billion by 2025.

This represents a CAGR of 5.0% between 2018 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing incidence of dental cavities and growing awareness of oral hygiene among the population.

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2017 and is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to the rising awareness of oral care in developing countries, such as India.

Major competitive vendors that provide oral care products include:

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Johnson & Johnson Consumer (JNJ)

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Church & Dwight (CHD)

Dr. Fresh

Dentaid

Lion Corporation (LOC.F)

Sunstar Suisse

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Perrigo disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $750 million and said it would fund the deal price as follows: ‘Perrigo intends to fund the transaction with cash on hand, proceeds from the sale of its Animal Health business and short-term debt.’

Ranir produced net sales of $287 million in 2018, so Perrigo is paying a Price/Sales multiple of approximately 2.6x.

As to forward guidance, management said the deal would be ‘approximately $0.10 accretive to 2019 adjusted EPS.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 30, 2019, PRGO had $837.9 million in cash and equivalents and $5.4 billion in total liabilities of which $2.75 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 30, 2019, was $73.4 million.

In the past 12 months, PRGO’s stock price has fallen 31.45% vs. Mylan’s (MYL) drop of 44.7%, as the chart below indicates:

Management has produced positive earnings surprises in nine out of the last twelve quarters:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been uneven over the past 18 months, but is currently almost equally divided between positive and negative, per a linguistic sentiment analysis:

Commentary

Perrigo is acquiring Ranir as part of a growth initiative to add adjacent self-care product lines.

As Perrigo CEO Murray Kessler stated in the deal announcement,

The addition of Ranir to the Perrigo family illustrates a key component of our new strategy, accelerating growth by pursuing adjacent self-care categories. I can't emphasize enough the opportunity we believe exists by combining these two companies that are so closely aligned. This is highlighted by their geographic proximity, scale in store brands, leading market shares, strong and complementary customer relationships, a focus on quality, similar company cultures and a shared belief in the opportunity presented by the self-care mega-trend.

So, with the deal for Ranir, PRGO is expanding its product footprint with a large private label acquisition in a market that management believes will provide enticing growth opportunities when combined with Perrigo’s existing global network.

Management has also identified operating synergies and tax value as a result of the deal’s structure.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of Q3 2019.

