SpaceX Satellite Internet Plan Is More Fantasy Than Strategy

Starlink will not save SpaceX; indeed, it is far more likely to end up a disastrous and expensive flop.

Current ground and satellite infrastructure are capable of serving virtually all of Starlink's target market already; future competition in its own niche from OneWeb and Blue Origin makes its profit potential even more dubious.

The history of satellite internet constellations throws the economic argument into serious doubt; high costs and limited customers have forced previous attempters out of business.

It has claimed that Starlink satellite internet services will generate billions of dollars in profits, which would justify the program's $10 billion cost as well as fund its future operations.

SpaceX says it plans to launch dozens of additional test satellites for its Starlink constellation next week, but the program's future is in question.

SpaceX (SPACE) is well aware that its space launch business can neither justify its valuation, which topped $30 billion in a recent funding round nor provide the capital necessary to fund CEO Elon Musk's dream of colonizing Mars in the next few decades. But the company has an answer to this problem: Starlink, a proposed constellation of 11,000 small internet satellites, that it claims will provide the cash flow needed to fund its other loftier, but far less lucrative, ambitions.

Yet, a closer examination of both Starlink's technical and financial claims suggests that it is anything but a slam-dunk. Indeed, SpaceX is hardly the first company to have attempted ambitious satellite internet projects only to see their costs dwarf all hopes of future profits.

If Shakespeare was right that "What's past is prologue", then SpaceX fans and investors ought to be more than a little uneasy about the prospect of Starlink moving forward.

What's Past is Prologue

The 1990s saw two major LEO constellation projects, both of which ultimately bankrupted their developers. Iridium's $5 billion constellation of 66 satellites was a technical marvel when it was launched, but it quickly proved unable to generate the cash necessary to save the company. Freed of its debts by Chapter 11, the Iridium constellation got a second, far more conservative lease on life by serving the relatively small, but stable, government market.

The story of Teledesic ended similarly. The visionary project planned to launch 900 small satellites that would provide ultra-high-speed internet to ordinary consumers. Cost estimates, which ballooned from $6 billion to as much as $20 billion, combined with insufficient demand, drove the company out of business before it had launched more than a test satellite.

OneWeb offers another, more contemporary, example of the challenges facing Starlink. The company's planned satellite internet constellation has run into repeated cost overruns. The per-satellite production price jumped from $500,000 to $1 million. Costs would have run higher still if OneWeb had not abandoned its efforts to interlink its satellites, something SpaceX claims Starlink will do. Despite being forced yet again to scale back its plans, OneWeb remains an extremely ambitious project. But it pales in comparison to the scale of Starlink's ambition.

A Doubtful Future

Starlink's future had been cast into doubt in recent months, as internal upheavals saw the firing of several top satellite engineers as well as increasingly cagey and ambivalent public statements by management. Now, SpaceX claims it will be launching dozens of additional test satellites this week, which will join two already in orbit. But these test satellites still lack the ability to interlink, a key feature of the future constellation.

Without interlinkage, SpaceX would have to follow OneWeb's game plan, relying on ground relays scattered across the globe. While this might reduce costs somewhat, it would come at the cost of higher latency. SpaceX's promises of reduced latency are already dubious, while LEO satellites are susceptible to numerous technical and environmental issues that can reduce reliability.

Source: Elon Musk, Twitter

Meanwhile, expanding wired internet infrastructure, as well as access to GEO satellite internet, can already cover most of the markets SpaceX currently hopes to serve. Add competition from OneWeb and Blue Origin within its own niche into the mix, and Starlink suddenly stops looking particularly appealing.

Investor's Eye View

Ultimately, it is extremely difficult to find an economic case to justify Starlink's likely $10 billion price tag. The idea that SpaceX will be able to find millions of customers who will pay it billions of dollars a year for Starlink access appears fanciful.

SpaceX has evidently managed to sell its investors on the idea of Starlink, but their buy-in seems ill-judged. It appears far more likely that Starlink will end up being little more than a costly albatross tied around SpaceX's neck, pressuring its already strained balance sheet and weighing down its lofty valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.