Crescent Point: The Perfect Setup For Share Buyback

Repurchasing shares will be accretive to shareholders as, using different valuation methods, the company is undervalued.

I expect the company to accelerate the share buyback program until the end of the year.

Crescent Point released its Q1 results in line with expectations. Management focused on reducing the net debt.

Crescent Point (CPG) released its Q1 earnings in line with the guidance. Considering strip prices, management announced about C$600 million of free cash flow for the full year. During Q1, management focused on reducing the net debt. For the rest of the year, I expect share repurchases to accelerate.

With higher oil hedges and lower net debt ratios, the downside protection is important. Also, the stock price didn't follow the recovery of oil prices. The low valuation and the protected free cash flow constitute a perfect combination for share repurchases.

Before getting into the valuation, let's have a look at the latest results.

Image source: Jp26jp via Pixabay

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q1 Results

In line with expectations, production dropped 1% year over year to reach 175,955 boe/d.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

The depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4 had a lower impact on Crescent Point compared to some other producers. The company is exposed to oil hubs located beyond the apportionment points.

But, while benchmark prices were still lower year over year, the company still benefited from improved prices compared to the previous quarter.

Source: Presentation May 2019

Thanks to better oil prices, adjusted funds flow reached C$514 million. And, even with a Q1 capital program of C$391.7 million that represented more than 25% of the 2019 program, the company generated a positive free cash flow of C$122.3 million.

Management confirmed the focus on reducing the net debt:

"Approximately 70% to 80% of our excess cash flow in 2019 is expected to be allocated toward debt reduction with the balance going to our normal course issuer bid." - Source: Q1 2019 earnings call

As excess cash flow represents the free cash flow after the dividend, management implicitly confirmed the dividend with this statement. But the dividend represents an annual cash outflow of only C$22.4 million.

During Q1, management prioritized the net debt reduction. Net debt decreased by C$105.8 million (90.6% of excess cash flow) compared to the end of last year.

The share buyback, with 11.4% of the excess cash flow, was below management's midpoint target of 25%. Thus, if oil prices don't drop, I expect management to accelerate share buybacks in the second half of the year to match the goal of 20% to 30% of the excess cash flow.

The net debt to TTM adjusted funds flow ratio is still high at 2.1x. But if we take into account the annualized adjusted funds flow, which excludes the results of the challenging Q4, the net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow ratio drops to 1.9x.

Share buyback against debt reduction

Shifting the focus from debt reduction to share buyback isn't risky. Besides the decrease of the net debt ratios, the company is not exposed to important debt maturities in the medium term. At strip prices, the C$600 million free cash flow more than covers the debt maturities over the next 4 years, as shown below. And the company still has C$1.8 billion of unused credit facility.

Source: Presentation May 2019

And, thanks to the recovery of oil prices, management hedged 43% of the H2 2019 production at WTI prices around C$80/bbl.

Source: Presentation May 2019

As a comparison, the company generated a solid adjusted funds flow of C$514 million with an average WTI price of C$73.01/bbl.

An obvious discount

Management indicated that, at current strip prices, free cash flow would reach C$600 million in 2019 after maintenance capital. Considering the current stock price at C$5.33, the market capitalization of C$2.92 billion corresponds to a free cash flow yield of 20.5%.

With this valuation, even if the share buyback forecast corresponds to only about 5% of the market capitalization, this capital allocation decision is very attractive. The strong free cash flow and the low stock price are excellent circumstances for an accretive share buyback program.

And, despite the recent recovery of Canadian oil prices, the stock price is still lagging WTI prices over the last 12 months.

Data by YCharts

Let's have a look at the valuation from different perspectives to check the important discount.

From flowing barrel perspective, the valuation below C$40,000/boe/d is low for an oil producer. Also, compared to Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) and TORC Oil & Gas (OTCPK:VREYF), the market values Crescent Point at a discount.

Source: Author

A part of the discount is due to Crescent Point's higher sustaining capital requirements. But the company still generated a total netback very close to its peers during Q1, as shown below.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The table below presents the calculation of my fair value estimate based on a total netback of C$8/boe, which is below the Q1 total netback of C$8.66/boe. I apply a 12x multiple to the profits the company would generate while holding production flat.

Source: Author

The stock price at C$5.33 corresponds to a 52% discount to this fair value estimate.

Also, management communicated its NAV estimates based on WTI prices of US$55/bbl and US$60/bbl.

Source: Presentation May 2019

A NAV isn't an accurate representation of the fair value, though. For instance, G&A costs aren't included in the NAV calculation. But the discount to the PDP NAV with WTI prices at US$55/bbl is another indication the market values the company at an important discount.

Thus, from many perspectives, the company is undervalued. And, considering the hedges and the debt structure, I expect management to accelerate the share buyback during the second half of the year. Share repurchases will be very accretive to shareholders if oil prices don't drop and if the stock price stays below C$6.

Conclusion

The company confirmed the strong free cash flow potential at Q1 prices below strip prices. Yet, the stock price didn't match the recovery of Canadian oil prices.

Considering the hedges and the lower net debt ratios, I expect the company to accelerate the share buyback program during the second half of 2019. The low valuation of the company will make this capital allocation decision very attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.