Gridsum Holding Inc.: Mediocre Company In A Competitive China Technology Software Market

Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) ("Gridsum"), a software company providing data analytics and AI services, reported weak financial results for the recently concluded fiscal year. The share price weakness is correlated with its increase in higher net losses attributable to shareholders and we expect the stock price may be in for a prolonged downtrend.

There is virtually no existing free cash flow generation from the company and it has had net losses every year from 2014 to 2018. Cash raised from equity issuances in 2016 and 2017 were exhausted from its business expansion. The company may not be able to sustain its continuing operations should its cash burn rate not be reduced drastically. Further equity issuances will only dilute stockholders' share of the company and will cause the business to continue to throw good money at a weak business. We expect the share price to continue its downtrend with no viable recovery in sight from both top-down and bottom-up perspectives.

Gridsum is a provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and AI solutions for multinational and domestic enterprises, as well as government agencies in China. China has been touting its huge plans for supporting AI development and are in a race against the US for AI supremacy. Gridsum's core technology, the Gridsum Big Data Platform, and the Gridsum Prophet: Enterprise AI Engine, is built on a distributed computing framework and performs a real-time multi-dimensional correlation analysis of both structured and unstructured data.

Gridsum's customers on its platform could identify complex relationships within their data and gain new insights that help them make better business decisions. The company is named "Gridsum" to symbolize the combination of distributed computing (GRID) and analytics (SUM). As a digital intelligence pioneer, the company's mission is to help private enterprises and government organizations in China use data in new and powerful ways to make better-informed decisions and be more productive.

Key Downside Catalysts – Cloudy Future And Weakening Financial Profile

The Chinese economy has been struggling since the crash of the stock market back in 2015. Consumption has been greatly affected in the Chinese economy as over-leverage and stimulation effects by the Chinese government have played out. The trade war that began with US President Donald Trump in 2017 has also had the effect of stifling consumption among Chinese domestic population. The latest tariff increase has further soured the trade relations between the US and China. The Chinese economy is forecasted to grow at the low end of 6% for 2019, but the latest trade dispute developments could see a downward revision in estimated GDP growth. The Chinese government has utilized stimulation tools to promote spending but the private sector has not been optimistic about expansion.

Gridsum has not had a profitable year since the inception of the company in 2005, and for the last five years, losses per share have ballooned from RMB 6.31 per share to RMB 16.91 per share. Despite raising cash from equity issuances to fund business expansions, the company was not able to grow its revenue in all years, with the most recent year seeing a fall of 8% in consolidated revenue in all its business segments, i.e. Enterprise and e-Government Services. The company expects double-digit growth in revenues for 2019, but losses are expected to be worse.

Source: 20F Filing

As can be seen above, the cash position has deteriorated since 2014. Gridsum has tapped the equity market for financing since 2015. In 2019, a private placement of 3,461,902 shares took place which caused significant dilution to Class B ordinary shareholders. A convertible note was also issued in 2018, which increased the company’s debt liabilities as the principal would be due in November 2019. Depleting cash reserves and higher debt load and debt-servicing costs may eventually force the company into bankruptcy.

The technology space has relatively low barriers of entry and a startup could take on the big giants in this area of business. Without a healthy base of profitable operations generating free cash flows, as evidenced by the weak company balance sheet, this severely restricts Gridsum’s ability to acquire competitors and valuable IP. China's market is no different for technology and AI. Domestically China has seen an intense competition with big-name players entering the AI space, such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (BABA). Gridsum would not have the financial resources to compete against more established market players. Existing global giants such as IBM (IBM), Oracle (ORCL), and Adobe (ADBE) are direct competitors to Gridsum currently.

The Bottom Line

Gridsum has not been able to contain its costs from business expansions while also increasing revenue at a healthy clip. Repeated attempts of turning around the business by infusing new capital has not had the desired effect of gaining more customers and growing the business. A deteriorating Chinese economy and weak private consumption could worsen the company’s financial profile and the outlook remains gloomy in the near to mid-term for the company. Investors are advised to stay away, or consider selling their current position, at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's note: Although we do significant research and due diligence, we are not always right with our predictions or recommendations. This also applies to our grammar; please excuse any typos you may find. This article is free to readers with the purpose of assisting with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking and discussion. This article is for educational purposes only; we have not considered your specific situation and we are not your investment fiduciary.