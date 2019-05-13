Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) CEO Rick McTaggart on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Rick McTaggart - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

David Sasnett - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Gerry Sweeney - ROTH Capital

John Bair - Ascend Wealth Advisors

Rick McTaggart

Thank you, Nancy and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today on the call. As you read in the earnings release we issued earlier this morning, we've started the year with a strong quarter. In Q1, we realized double-digit growth in revenue, gross profit and net income driven largely by increased production activity in our manufacturing business segment, which I have to say is really come back strong this year. We expect this year-over-year growth in manufacturing will continue over the remainder of the year, given the order backlog we already have in place.

We also made good progress in other areas of our business. But before I go further I'd like to turn the call over to David who will take us through the financial details for the quarter. After which I'll discuss our recent operational activities and outlook for the remainder of the year. David?

David Sasnett

Thanks Rick, and good morning, everyone. As Rick mentioned, our total revenues grew 17% to $17 million in the first quarter. With the increase was primarily driven by an increase of $2.5 million in the manufacturing segment and slightly higher revenues from retail. Manufacturing increased as a result of an increase in the number of orders and expanded project production activity. The increase in manufacturing and retail revenues was partially offset by a slight decrease in bulk and services revenues. The decrease in bulk revenues is due to the lower rates that came into effect in February for water supplied from the Red Gate and North Sound plants in the Cayman Islands.

For our third plant in Cayman Islands are actually Water-Authority serve plant, North side of water works, our contract have been set to expire in June 2019. So during the quarter, we secured a new multi-year contract commencing on July 1st of this year.

Our retail water segment represented 39% of our total revenues in the quarter and bulk water represents 42% of our revenues. Manufacturing generated about 18% of our revenues and services came in at just under 1%. Lastly, manufacturing was a big increase from last year, which was only about 4% of our revenues for the first quarter of 2018.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2019 was $7 million or 40.9% of revenues, in total dollar this was up 13% from $6.2 million or 42.4% in the first quarter of last year.

Our G&A expenses on a consolidated basis declined slightly to $4.4 million from the $4.7 million in the first quarter of last year. Total income for the quarter increased 76% to $260,000 from $148,000. Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders for the first quarter of 2019 was $2.6 million or 17% per fully diluted share. This was up 45% from the $1.8 million or $0.12 per fully diluted share for the same period last year.

Including discontinued operations, net income attributable to stockholders of Consolidated Water for the first quarter was $6.2 million or $0.41 per fully diluted share. Our net income and diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2019 and 2018 included operating expenses of about $0.5 million and $600,000 respectively, related to development costs for the Rosarito desalination process.

The rise in net income for the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the same year-ago quarter reflects an improvement in income from operations of approximately $1.1 million and the gain on the sale of the company's discontinued Belize operations of approximately $3.6 million.

Now turning to our balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $38 million as of March 31st, 2019, as compared to $31.3 million as of December 31st, 2018. The increase resulted primarily from the sale of our discontinued operations in Belize and to a lesser extent lower accounts receivable for Bahamas operations.

Accounts receivable decreased from $24.2 million in December 31st, 2018 to $22.5 million in March 31st, 2018 which is attributable to collectors on our Bahamas operation.

Property, plant and equipment increased approximately $5.12 million and construction in progress decreased by approximately $5.6 million from December 31st, 2018 to March 31st, 2019 as a result of the commissioning of the expanded plant capacity of our Abel Castillo Water Works Plant in Grand Cayman in March 2019.

Our projected liquidity requirements for the last three quarters of 2019 include capital expenditures for existing operations of approximately $3.3 million, approximately $5.3 million to be expended for Mexican project development activities and approximately $1.3 million for dividends payable. While liquidity requirements will also include future quarterly dividends with such dividend that declared by Board of Directors.

Our dividend payments amounted to approximately $5.1 million for the year ended December 31st, 2018 and approximately $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31st, 2019.

This wraps up the financial results of the quarter. And I'd like to turn the call back over to Rick.

Rick McTaggart

Thank you, David. Our first quarter results demonstrated that the teams representing each of our business segments are working very hard to improve our operational performance by providing excellent products and services to our clients. As I mentioned earlier, we expect the results of our manufacturing segment for the remainder of this year to continue to be better than last year's results, given the healthy order backlog.

Our manufacturing operations are based in Florida where we manufacture and service a wide range of water related products. We also provide design engineering, operating and other services that are applicable to water production, supply and treatment for commercial, municipal and industrial sectors. Our Bulk Water Business segment provides potable water under long-term water supply contracts in the Cayman Islands and the Bahamas, which are countries where naturally occurring potable water is scarce and where reverse osmosis desalination technology is economically feasible.

During the quarter, we executed a new seven-year bulk water supply agreement from the Water-Authority Cayman as David mentioned earlier which is effective on July 1st of this year. This agreement while at a lower rate secures our position has the dominant desalinated water supplier in the Cayman Islands for the next several years.

In the Cayman Islands, we also own an operator retail water utility business which supplies desalinated water directly to residential, commercial and public authority customers within the main tourist area of Grand Cayman. Completing the expansion of the Abel Castillo Water Works plant in Grand Cayman assures us that we can meet future water supply needs for our retail customers there. While there are many water scarce countries in the Caribbean and in other markets that present significant opportunities for our business model, not all areas of the world present ideal environments for further development due to changing economic and political conditions.

Therefore opportunities may arise for a strategic divestment where we can extract value and resources and utilize them on better opportunities. The sale of our Belize subsidiary which we completed at the start of the year has allowed us to repatriate more than $12 million in cash that we can use to fund our growth initiatives both internal and in terms of strategic M&A.

Now in terms of environmental factors that might come into play for the Cayman Islands operations. Last year was a relatively dry year in Grand Cayman with rainfall 30% lower in than in 2017 and 31% lower than the 30 year average. In the first quarter of this year 2019, rainfall amounts were higher than last year and returned to the 30 year average for the first three months of the year. Stay over tourist numbers, however, continued to grow in the first quarter this year and were 8.7% higher than the first quarter of 2018. We believe that the higher rainfall amounts were the main driver for the 2% retail water volume sales decrease this past quarter.

Historically, we sell more water in Grand Cayman during the first and second quarters of the year when numbers of tourists visiting the country is typically greater, and local rainfall is less versus the latter parts of the year.

I would like to talk a bit about our plan Rosarito Beach desalination plant in Mexico. Plant is expected to be the largest seawater desalination plant in the Western Hemisphere designed to provide drinking water to the Northwestern Coastal region of Baja California Mexico for 37 years. The project comprises the construction of a seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant with the capacity of $100 million per day to be implemented in two phases of 50 million gallons each. And the first phase includes the installation of an aqueduct designed to deliver potable water from the plant to Baja California's water system.

While we currently own 100% of the project development company, we have executed agreements with our potential equity partners through which we will retain at least 25% ownership and the project company at closing of these agreements. In addition, we will retain 50% ownership position in the contract operator for the project. The need for additional potable water has increased significantly over the past three -- few years with Baja California's rapidly growing coastal cities becoming heavily dependent on the Colorado River and the aging aqueducts from the river to the coastal region crosses several earthquake zones.

The Rosarito project reached two significant milestones during the quarter. Firstly, we were informed by a major lender that the credit committee had approved up to US $200 million in debt financing for the project. This represents a substantial portion of the financing required to complete the first phase and the company expects the remaining to follow according to schedule. Second, the state government obtained two critical permits for the project. One for the abstraction of the seawater to supply the desalination process and the second permit for the discharge of the concentrated seawater which is a byproduct of the desalination process. Preparing the environmental studies, public consultations and permit applications which was our responsibility has been a multi-year process.

So we're very pleased to finally reach these critical milestones for the project. Also during the quarter, the Congress of the State of Baja California renewed its key authorizations, which were required for the project bypassing decreto number 335. This decreto allows the state to obtain the revolving credit facility it needs to secure payments for the project during the 37 year operating period. This means we can now proceed to several important steps before beginning the construction phase, including securing the remaining debt financing and the aqueduct rights-of-ways.

Now looking ahead to the remainder of 2019, as David mentioned, we're supported by a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity, both of which have continued to improve. We are focused on closing the development phase of the Rosarito project, as well as expanding our businesses into new markets and complementary product lines. This includes actively evaluating acquisition targets in North America that would expand our geographic footprint and diversify our revenue streams. Our Board of Directors considers these acquisitions to be a strategic imperative, particularly given our substantial cash on-hand.

So we are currently actively speaking with at least one potential target, and we have our eyes on others. Our ideal target will have an existing water treatment related business, and a business model similar to our Caribbean desal project model, and will give us access to new markets for our existing products and services.

And now in terms of the state of the industry in general. According to industry research, the global market for desalination is strong and is expected to double by 2026 reaching more than $37 billion. These researchers say that growth is being driven by multiple catalysts from shrinking or limited freshwater resources or adverse environmental changes to growing populations increasing the freshwater crisis, but also creating more favorable regulatory and tax environments. The driving factors --these driving factors bode well for Consolidated Water. We expect them to be good for our growth and opportunities and especially for building shareholder value over the quarters and years to come.

Now I'd like to open the call for questions. Nancy?

Our first question comes from Gerry Sweeney from ROTH Capital. Please go ahead.

GerrySweeney

The question on the decreto 335. If I understand that correctly that allows the State of Baja California to go out and obtain the revolvers for payment opportunities? They still have -- so that means the state still has to go out and get that facility. Decreto allows them to get it? Is that correct?

RickMcTaggart

That's correct, Gerry. Reauthorized the permissions for them to obtain that new facility. And they're in the process of obtaining that facility.

GerrySweeney

Do you know how far down the road of obtaining that facility they are? With the caveat that I know it's a government agency et cetera, and they could -- anything could change.

RickMcTaggart

Well, we're helping them as much as we can. And our advisors are helping them. So I really can't say when it's going to be finalized, but there is a bidding process that they have to go through as a government entity. I think they're in the process of preparing those documents to take it to bid.

GerrySweeney

Okay, great. That's helpful. And then on the North side facility on the Caymans. How much volume or what percent of volume is from the bulk side? And this is more for modeling purposes I think the price of the water has gone down about 13% or so. I want to figure out how much of an impact it could have on just the overall revenue if that makes sense?

RickMcTaggart

We actually don't disclose the revenues on a plant by plant basis in the bulk segment.

DavidSasnett

Yes. There are competitive issues there, Gerry. We don't disclose that information.

GerrySweeney

Okay. Anyway, biggest plant, small plant and medium sized plant or should I just stop there?

RickMcTaggart

Just stop there, Gerry.

GerrySweeney

Okay, fair, then did you say on the Mexico CapEx side. I am not I heard, did you say $5.3 million for the rest of this year?

DavidSasnett

Hang on second while I check the number here.

RickMcTaggart

Big part of that is his payment for the remaining right-of-ways, but it did sound about right. I mean I think more than that --

GerrySweeney

Okay because I mean obviously it was running a small amount. So I was just curious. I figured there had a bit of payment a larger amount in there. Got it, it makes sense. And then I think I mean the one final question was -- you sort of addresses in your commentary. I tracked the tourist in-bounds into Caymans, obviously, up a lot last year, up again this year and the revenue was down about 2%. So it does sound like weather was the main driver but I guess the real question is. I know they're doing an airport expansion, is this uptick in tourism directly responsible to the airport expansion and has that been fully completed?

RickMcTaggart

Yes. So the main factor that I understand is creating this more favorable tourist environment is the Hurricanes that damaged a lot of the Caribbean islands back in I guess it would be 2017 late 2017. So a lot of those places were down for quite a few months and it was driving tourists more toward Grand Cayman Islands. The airport kind of facilitated that increase. I don't think it was the cause of it. They already see notes in the newspaper where the government is talking about expanding the airport again within five years. So apparently they're planning on further increases and upticks in the tourist environment there.

GerrySweeney

Okay, got it, that's helpful.

DavidSasnett

Yes, Gerry, one thing, you have to remember though the primary factor for the retail business is rainfall. I mean if you have --because the incremental population attributable to tourism, well it can't increase our revenues, nothing impacts us more, whether or not it's a wet season or dry season.

GerrySweeney

So and I guess that's just general irrigation et cetera, et cetera that's drive more irrigation, more volume and that much larger amount than just overall tourism is that sort of the idea.

DavidSasnett

Yes. I mean because you've got a lot of people ongoing in that --in our service area that use seawater on a regular basis. They're not tourists. That's the base demand for the water there and how they use the water has a big impact and obviously there's a lot of rainfall. They use us for irrigation things like that.

The next question comes from John Bair from Ascend Wealth Advisors. Please go ahead.

JohnBair

Thank you and good morning. And there's no element lasting like air you breathe. I'm just very optimistic sounding on the operations in order flow for the manufacturing side. And I was just wondering if most of this is related to orders for plants that you operate and so forth or whether this is -- are these primarily domestic orders?

RickMcTaggart

These are primarily third-party domestic orders So nothing that we're going to use which was the case earlier last year when we had to eliminate some of the revenues from Aerex. So this is all third-party stuff.

JohnBair

Can you say whether these are mostly like municipal type orders, trying to get a sense of public/private kind of sense of where this might be coming from?

RickMcTaggart

Yes. I mean it's a mix, John. I mean there are some specialty products that we're making for the power generation industry. We're also making products for large wastewater plants. So sort of a mix and we also have some contracting work that we do from time to time through Aerex water treatment related projects that are impacting revenues this year.

JohnBair

Okay and to that point do you have much of any meaningful exposure to water disposal or water treatment that's related to the oil and gas business? That's seen any pick up in that area or do you have any real exposure in that area?

RickMcTaggart

I mean from what I recall, we don't have any orders in that business right now. It was - there's a big part of Aerex's business maybe four or five years ago, but nothing that I can think of from that segment at this time.

JohnBair

Is that an area that you have looked at it to any extent and think there's some potential upside there for sales?

RickMcTaggart

As I said in the past, we had clients that were interested in having us fabricate equipment for them. We haven't had any sort of inquires from them recently. They were using -- they were preparing specialty equipment to clean fracking water and that sort of thing. And that business tapered off about three, four years ago. So we're not actively chasing that right now, John.

Rick McTaggart

Thank you, Nancy. Just like to thank everybody for joining us today. And we look forward to hearing from you again and well I guess it would be August. So take care. Thank you.

