Medley Capital Corporation (MCC) CEO Brook Taube on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Brook Taube - CEO and Chairman

Richard Allorto - CFO and Secretary

Brook Taube

Thank you operator and welcome everyone to Medley Capital Corporation's quarterly earnings call. On Friday evening we announced our financial results for the quarter ended March 31 of 2019. We reported net investment income of $0.01 per share when adjusted for certain merger related expenses. We also reported net asset value per share of $5.11. The decline in NAV was split with $0.25 due to certain credit marks and separately $0.21 due to merger related expense, including litigation costs, as well as $0.05 due to a dividend payment in excess of NII for the period. Just point out that the NAV per share would have been $5.32, if adjusted for the merger of related items, including litigation. Our Board of Directors did not declare a dividend for the quarter that ended on March 31st.

I'd like to provide a brief update on the previously announced mergers between MCC and Sierra and the acquisition of MDLY by Sierra. On April 18th, the shareholder vote related to the announced merger was postponed. At this point, the merger agreements have not been terminated and the Company continues to pursue necessary amendments to the merger agreement forum to proceed.

Turning now to investing and a quick update on the portfolio, during the quarter, MCC invested $13.3 million in existing borrowers and just under $27 million, the majority of which to new borrowers within our senior loan joint venture. As discussed in previous quarters, we are targeting investment opportunities that protect downside, generate durable income in a rising rate environment. Again, we're primarily focused now on larger sponsor backed borrowers that are well capitalized, have sensible structures and attractive deal terms. As we've seen here today, the MCC portfolio consists of just over $610 million into assets.

I'd like to turn the call over now to Rick Allorto, our Chief Financial Officer to review the quarterly results.

Richard Allorto

Thank you, Brook. For the three months ended March 31, the Company reported a net investment loss of $10.6 million or $0.19 per share and a net loss of $24.6 million or $0.45 per share. Net investment income per share was $0.01 after adjusting for merger related expenses. The net asset value per share was $5.11 at March 31, compared to $5.61 at December 31.

For the quarter, total investment income was $12.6 million and was comprised of $10.3 million of interest income, $2 million of dividend income and $0.3 million of fee income.

For the quarter, total operating expenses were $23.2 million, consisting of $3.1 million in base management fees $5.9 million in interest and financing expenses, and $10.2 million in professional fees and finally $4 million of administrator and general administrative expenses. Included in the $10.2 million professional fees, were $8.5 million of expenses related to the Delaware Litigation, and $1 million of expenses related to the pending merger.

The Company is seeking reimbursement under its insurance coverage for the $8.5 million of litigation related expenses and any reimbursements will be netted against the expense.

For the quarter, the Company reported net unrealized depreciation of $3.4 million and a net realized loss of $10.6 million. As of March 31, the Company's total debt outstanding equal to approximately $407 million, including $272 million in notes payable and $135 million of SBA debentures. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio excluding SBIC debt was 0.95 times at March 31.

Post quarter end, the $135 million of SBA debentures outstanding as of March 31 have been fully repaid.

That concludes my financial review, I'll now turn the call back over to Brook.

Brook Taube

Thanks, Rick and thank you all for your time today. Our team remains committed to growing the existing business and we, the management do look forward to a successful path for the announced merger plans.

Operator, we can now open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Okay. And I'd like to turn the call back over to Brook Taube, for closing remarks.

Brook Taube

Thank you, operator. Again thanks everybody for your support. We are available to answer questions if people have questions following up. And again, as I mentioned, we, the management to continue to grow our business and look forward to a pathway for their proposed merger plans. Look forward to speaking to you next quarter. Thanks very much.

