Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 5/10/19

Includes: GTE, MGM, OPK, TGE
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/10/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are picking up right on cue and will continue increasing into mid-May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Tallgrass Energy (TGE), and
  • MGM Resorts Intl (MGM).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Opko Health (OPK),
  • NCI Building Sys (NCS), and
  • Ag Mort Inv Tr (MITT).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Gran Tierra Energy (GTE),
  • Farmer Brothers (FARM),
  • Trimble (TRMB),
  • Procter & Gamble (PG),
  • Paylocity Holding (PCTY),
  • nVent Electric (NVT),
  • Monolithic Power (MPWR),
  • MarketAxess (MKTX),
  • Kellogg (K),
  • Guardant Health (GH), and
  • Amazon.com (AMZN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Alleghany (Y),
  • Parker Drilling (OTC:PKD), and
  • Allison Trans (ALSN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Salem Paul J

DIR

MGM Resorts Intl

MGM

B

$20,322,240

2

Park West Asset Mgt

BO

SciPlay

SCPL

B

$3,787,500

3

GMT Capital

BO

Gran Tierra Energy

GTE

B

$3,416,357

4

Blackstone

BO

Tallgrass Energy

TGE

AB

$2,906,400

5

Hicks George G

BO

Parker Drilling

PKD

B

$2,492,400

6

Levin Easterly Partners

BO

Farmer Brothers

FARM

B

$2,265,196

7

Tyler Lauren M

DIR

Alleghany

Y

B

$992,885

8

Roberts David N

CEO,PR,DIR

Ag Mort Inv Tr

MITT

B

$826,500

9

Frost Phillip Md

CEO,CB,BO

Opko Health

OPK

B

$585,850

10

Metcalf James S

CB,CEO

NCI Building Sys

NCS

B

$580,015

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Harker William R

DIR

Allison Trans

ALSN

JS*

$232,427,904

2

Baldwin Brian M

DIR

nVent Electric

NVT

S

$9,549,274

3

Peltz Nelson

DIR

Procter & Gamble

PG

S

$7,480,373

4

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$5,781,260

5

McVey Richard M

CB,CEO

MarketAxess

MKTX

AS

$5,622,817

6

Wiley Michael J

LO

Guardant Health

GH

AS

$5,276,555

7

Sarowitz Steven I

DIR,BO

Paylocity Holding

PCTY

AS

$5,264,940

8

Wilke Jeffrey A

CEO

Amazon.com

AMZN

AS

$4,815,718

9

Berglund Steven W

CEO,DIR

Trimble

TRMB

S

$4,215,130

10

Hsing Michael

CEO,DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$3,528,987

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

