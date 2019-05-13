More Trouble Ahead For PG&E

PG&E shareholders are still disregarding the risk associated with holding the stock, especially in light of recent developments related to criminal charges and the actions of the bankruptcy judge.

PG&E continues to face potential future criminal charges. Internal emails between a Butte County prosecutor and lawyers for PG&E and wildfire victims confirmed there is a criminal probe into PG&E. This was filed in bankruptcy court on April 15. Not only does this harm shareholders, but a criminal case could also slow PG&E from emerging from bankruptcy, which would continue to cause PG&E's equity value to decay. For more on this, see As Bankruptcy Drags On, PG&E Loses Value.

The bankruptcy judge for PG&E is also giving PG&E a harder time than many equity investors seemed to have expected. Judge Alsup ordered PG&E board members to visit Paradise by July, and to create a new safety committee. However, this really shouldn't be a surprise. In January, he said this at a hearing:

“There’s a very clear-cut pattern here — that PG&E is starting these fires. What do we do? Does the judge just turn a blind eye and say, ‘PG&E, continue your business as usual. Kill more people by starting more fires?’”

Judge Alsup issued the order after PG&E was found to have violated its previous probation, which was a result of being convicted of six felonies in the 2010 gas pipeline explosion in San Bruno (more on that below).

This is after the mayor of Paradise told the NYTimes that PG&E officials had not contacted local officials to visit the area.

Judge Alsup also considered requiring PG&E to overhaul how it maintains its grid and manages risk, which would cost the company between $75 billion and $150 billion - and certainly send the stock to $0.

PG&E's Abhorrent Past

PG&E has been found at fault multiple times for wildfires. Even with an end to inverse condemnation, PG&E will continue to face liabilities for previous and future wildfires. PG&E continues to face hundreds of lawsuits, and their history does not look clean.

In the Butte fires, PG&E was found responsible and forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in fines. PG&E has been found criminally negligent previously, including being forced to pay $1.7 billion in cumulative fines for the San Bruno gas pipeline explosion. PG&E has a history of negligent practices and skimping on required maintenance, having been charged with 6 felonies. Additionally, in the case of the Sierra Blaze, PG&E was found guilty in 739 cases of negligence. California regulators are not simply going to allow PG&E to continue as is, especially with such a poor reputation not just among the public, but in the power industry community as well.

Furthermore, the PUC has said that PG&E diverted money for safety and instead used the money for bonuses. Again, this is not just a rumor. The head of the PUC has stated this as a fact. With increased attention on safety, the PUC will not allow PG&E to distribute money to shareholders without first addressing the pressing safety concerns facing the public.

Solutions to PG&E's Issues

To deal with the PG&E problem, California has several routes it can take. Options floated by the governor include many that are not favorable to PG&E. The options include a municipal takeover of PG&E operations, restructuring PG&E so it must focus solely on transmission and distribution, or reorganization of PG&E as a completely new company. Another option is the renegotiation of PPA contracts. That seems very unlikely. For more, read PG&E Will Not Be Able to Renegotiate PPAs.

Among all the possibilities, PG&E wants one thing and one thing only: Wildfire Liability Reform and an end to reverse condemnation, because they seem to be aware they will not be able to renegotiate their PPAs.

Here's the thing: Equity investors are missing the point - even if PG&E gets exactly what they want, equity investors are still left with nothing. Investors have mistakenly bought into the story that if these reforms pass, PG&E will no longer face liabilities, and they can be continue to be profitable and solvent. This is not true. To remind common equity holders, PG&E declared bankruptcy. In February, the company said it “believes it is probable that its equipment will be determined to be an ignition point” for the Camp Fire. After suspending its dividend to both common and preferred units in 2017, there is a long road ahead to find value in the common equity. This month, PG&E was banned from issuing a dividend by a judge as a condition of violating their probation agreement. The situation is more dire than investors seem to realize. Even if PG&E can reorganize under bankruptcy laws and continue to operate, they will face significantly more scrutiny when trying to reward shareholders and it seems likely creditors could take over the company's operations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.