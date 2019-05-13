Buckeye Partners: Bittersweet

May 10th must have been a rather exciting day for shareholders in Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL). This is because shares of the midstream energy firm soared, closing up 28.3% after news broke that the company would be acquired in an all-cash deal by IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IFM Investors, at a premium of 27.5% over where units were trading at just one day earlier. This development is sure to make the company's investors feel vindicated, but one sad truth is that, even with the attractive premium received, the transaction was done at either the low end of fair value or perhaps even beneath that.

A look at the transaction

According to the press release issued by Buckeye, the management team at the firm has agreed to sell the business (pending approval from the holders of a majority of the business's shares) in exchange for $41.50 per unit. This translates into an equity value for the firm of roughly $6.5 billion. Inclusive of net debt, the transaction on an EV (enterprise value) basis is valued at approximately $10.3 billion. IFM has not detailed how it will pay for the transaction, but more likely than not, the all-cash deal will involve a meaningful amount of leverage in order for the company to optimize its returns.

Buckeye, though far from the biggest player in the midstream space, is not a small company. The firm controls around 6,000 miles of pipeline throughout the US. As you can see in the image below, most of its pipeline network appears to be spread throughout parts of the northeastern and midwestern United States, but it also has assets in parts of Texas and even the Caribbean. These include, in addition to pipelines, over 100 delivery locations and 115 liquid petroleum products terminals with aggregate storage capacity of 118 million barrels.

Taken from Buckeye Partners

While the pipeline business is generally considered quite attractive, one area that management has decided to emphasize a great deal over time is the firm's terminals business. As you can see in the image below, back in 2010, Buckeye saw 30% of its domestic pipeline and terminal revenue come from terminal operations. Today, that figure has risen to 45%, while its pipeline's share of revenue there has declined from 70% to 55%. Outside of the US, looking at the company's international operations, it's important to realize how much value terminals add to the firm. According to management, for instance, while 56% of the firm's EBITDA last year came from its domestic operations, 43% came from its Global Marine Terminal business, meaning that when combined with its domestic operations, it's almost certain the majority of EBITDA for the firm is tied to terminal operations.

Taken from Buckeye Partners

Even though an outright sale by the company may have come as a shock to some, some sort of big activity should have been anticipated. On November 1st of last year, management made clear that it would begin looking at strategic actions aimed at creating value for shareholders. Shortly after, in December, the business closed the sale of some non-integrated pipeline and terminal assets in exchange for $450 million, and then in January of this year, management closed on the sale of the company's 50% interest in VTTI in exchange for $975 million and made sure that its distribution was right-sized to avoid having to take on external capital in the future. Sales proceeds, it should be mentioned, were allocated toward debt reduction.

Taken from Buckeye Partners

This looks a little cheap

Although Buckeye's share price surged in response to news of the sale, I have to question just how happy investors in the company should be. Yes, they received a nice bump higher for their returns as a result of this maneuver, but when you look at the picture as a whole, it feels like Buckeye is either just barely receiving fair value or is potentially getting less than that. Take, for instance, a look at the firm's price/DCF (distributable cash flow). In the context of Buckeye, DCF factors in cash outflows associated with maintenance capex (capex needed to keep current operations going). In essence, you can refer to the DCF here as true free cash flow for investors.

Last year, DCF for Buckeye came out to $631.63 million, and the implied purchase price of the transaction is $6.5 billion on an equity basis. This results in a trading multiple on free cash flow of 10.3. No matter how you stack it, that looks quite cheap. Another way to value the firm, though, is using its EV/EBITDA. With EBITDA of $1.01 billion in 2018, the purchase price of $10.3 billion translates to a multiple of 10.2. This is a more realistic reading and is reflective of Buckeye's leverage, but even that seems to be at the low end of valuation for a quality operator with a history of robust cash flows and the ability to keep current operations in check.

Created by Author

One downside to the company that might justify some discount is that, unlike some other peers in the space, Buckeye's financial performance has weakened very recently. As you can see in the graph above, for instance, after peaking in 2017, EBITDA dropped in 2018. DCF saw a similar trend. Not shown in the graph is what has been reported for the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. According to management, EBITDA during the quarter came out to $216.40 million, down some from the $261.72 million seen the same quarter last year, while DCF dropped from $169.18 million last year to $144.50 million this year. Due to the nature of the industry, periodic weakness will occur and could warrant discounts on a firm, but I have a hard time believing that it would be by this much.

Takeaway

Seeing a nice surge in price in response to a buyout is great for shareholders in Buckeye, especially those who have held from multi-year low prices. That said, something about this deal looks off. While the company is not too far from fair value, I still believe upside from here would have been warranted, with an EV/EBITDA of 12 or higher not necessarily being out of the question. For those who think similarly, this will come as a bittersweet moment, but a nice partial win is better than no win at all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.