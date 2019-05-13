Vaalco Energy: Just Can't Shoot Straight

We are now trading at support at about $1.72 (double bottom with low in February), and it could be logical to accumulate EGY starting now.

Production for the first quarter of 2019 was 3,496 Bopd (which is within the low end of EGY guidance) due to a work stoppage by non-VAALCO employees on the FPSO.

VAALCO Energy indicated $22.52 million in revenues this 1Q '19 or 26.5% lower than a year ago and down 18.4% sequentially. The market reacted negatively.

Image: Gabon offshore

Investment Thesis

The American oil producer VAALCO Energy (EGY) focuses primarily on West Africa (Offshore Gabon and Equatorial Guinea). VAALCO is a small oil producer with growth opportunities which are presently dependent solely on one producing field located in Gabon called Etame Marine where it controls twelve producing wells as indicated below:

Source: EGY

The company's business model is considered particularly risky because the company operates only one prospect and this unique specificity is an absolute risk from a long-term investment perspective. It is the primary reason why I have been reluctant to classify the stock as a long-term investment. The first-quarter results are a perfect example of this lack of balance.

However, conversely, the stock is an excellent trading tool for investors who like high-risk assets with high potential reward and high volatility due to its close association with oil prices.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, it is paramount to examine the "single source of production thoughtfully," and analyze the balance sheet.

Note: A new 10-year PSC Extension at Etame gives more confidence on the long-term survival of the company despite weak management lacking strategic vision, which missed the excellent opportunity to acquire the next door prospect called the Dussafu from Harvest Natural Resources which was sold for $32 million to BW Energy Gabon on Dec. 22, 2016.

Presentation

As I said in my preceding article, the company owns the Etame Marine Permit, located offshore Gabon with currently nine producing wells.

VAALCO is the operator with a 31.1% net working interest, with now twelve producing wells that produced 3,496 net Boep/d in 1Q '19 which is 100% oil.

The prospect has 5.4 MMBO of net 2P reserves at year-end 2018 [Partners: Sinopec (SHI) (Addax), Sasol (SSL), Petro Energy, and Tullow (OTCPK: TUWLF)].

Source: EGY Presentation

VAALCO Energy - 1Q 2019 Balance Sheet. The raw numbers.

V AALCO Energy 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 20.43 18.18 17.16 30.66 27.19 28.32 27.61 22.52 Net Income in $ Million 2.28 -0.32 3.43 8.66 0.54 78.61 10.42 6.50 EBITDA $ Million 7.89 4.72 5.73 14.23 5.53 17.53 24.16 5.14 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 11.2% 0 20.0% 28.2% 1.9% 272.1% 37.8% 28.9% EPS diluted in $/share 0.04 -0.01 0.06 0.15 0.01 1.28 0.17 0.10 Operating cash flow in $ Million -1.53 0.66 3.43 15.07 15.59 5.38 1.14 13.49 CapEx in $ Million -0.26 -0.27 0.51 0.42 0.55 12.23 0.92 0.79 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -1.8 0.4 2.9 14.6 15.04 -6.85 0.21 12.70 Total Cash $ Million 20.64 18.86 19.67 32.21 40.49 33.72 33.40 46.20 Total Debt in $ Million 12.98 10.98 8.98 7.00 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 58.66 58.82 58.82 58.86 59.85 60.82 60.45 60.68 Oil Production 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'17 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Oil Production in Boep/d average 4,363 3,707 3,957 3,611 3,549 4,120 3,717 3,496 Quarterly oil Production K Boe 397 341 364 325 323 379 342 315 Oil price realized $/ Oz 46.83 51.10 59.89 68.69 74.36 75.40 64.52 64.17

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Oil Production

1 - Total Revenues were $22.52 million in 1Q '19

VAALCO Energy indicated $22.52 million in revenues this 1Q '19 or 26.5% lower than a year ago and down 18.4% sequentially.

VAALCO announced on March 6, 2019, an Income from Continuing Operations of $6.50 million ($0.10 per diluted share) for the first quarter.

Elizabeth Prochnow, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Several items impacted net income including after tax, non-cash income of $5.7 million or $0.09 per diluted share due to the settlement of the outstanding obligations in Angola. A non-cash mark-to-market charge of $3 million or $0.05 per diluted share related to our crude oil swaps, and non-cash deferred income tax expense of $1.8 million or $0.3 per diluted share, as well as a non-cash charged for employee Stock Appreciation Rights or SARS of approximately $1.7 million or $0.03 per diluted share.

VAALCO Energy sold its oil for $64.17 per barrel this quarter, as we can see in the graph below:

2 - Free cash flow was $12.7 million in 1Q '19

VAALCO Energy was generating positive free cash flow this quarter and made $20.7 million yearly with $12.7 million during the first quarter of 2019 despite a lower production than anticipated.

Free cash flow is a critical component and Cary Bounds, the CEO, said:

Our management team has long understood the importance of generating free cash flow to sustain our company and ultimately allow us to grow. We have a strong, stable production base with a team focused on minimizing costs and generating free cash flow and that has helped us build our cash balance.

EGY passes the FCF test.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other consideration

Production for the first quarter of 2019 was 3,496 Bopd (which is within the low end of EGY guidance) due to a work stoppage by non-VAALCO employees on the FPSO that decreased production in the quarter by about 200 Bopd. Incidentally, the output in the first quarter of 2019 is the lowest since 1Q '16 (see chart above).

The lower net oil production this quarter came with a price of oil down 6.6% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

4 - Net debt and cash

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $46.20 million as of March 31, 2019. VAALCO Energy is debt-free which is a definite positive.

Elizabeth Prochnow said in the conference call:

VAALCO's cash position remains very strong and we continue to expect that our 2019 capital expenditures will be funded by cash on hand and cash flow from operations. The current estimated net capital expenditure range for 2019, which is primarily associated with the drilling program is $20 million to $25 million.

However, EGY may need some financing if the plan to build the Crude Sweetening facility project gets the green-light by the Board.

5 - 2018 Reserves

VAALCO Energy's proved and probable reserves increased 144% over 2017.

Source: VAALCO Energy presentation

The company expects the full-year 2019 production to be between 3,300 and 3,900 Bopd.

A few crucial points this Quarter

1 - The company is still considering project financing for the Crude Sweetening project.

Source: EGY Presentation

I believe it is a good move, considering that three producing wells have been shut due to H2S. However, a few years back the company indicated that the project could be feasible only if the price of oil were at or above $70.

2 - Drilling program in 2019 and the use of a Jack-up for three new producing wells (the JU Topaz Driller from Vantage Drilling Inc.).

Under the PSC Extension, by September 16, 2020, the consortium is required to drill two development wells and two appraisal wellbores. The Company currently estimates the cost of these wells will be approximately $61.2 million ($20.5 million, net to VAALCO). The consortium is planning to drill these wells and perhaps another well in the second and third quarter of 2019.

The drilling program is a significant move that will guarantee a steady production in the future. As we have seen above, the output is slowly decreasing.

Source: EGY Presentation

On March 15, 2019, according to OET:

The driller said on Thursday the 2009-built Topaz Driller had secured a deal with the oil company Vaalco. Vaalco will use the rig for offshore drilling operations in Gabon. The contract is expected to start in the third quarter of the year, following the completion of its contract with Eni, also in Gabon.

The day rate has not been disclosed but should be around $60k-$80K per day.

Also, the company is considering two potential workovers in 2019 that are designed to add oil production and reserves. However, these two workovers are planned for H2 2019, at the earliest. The cost of these two workovers is expected to be in the range of $3 to $6 million, according to Phil Patman.

3 - Angola has finally been resolved successfully.

VAALCO and Sonangol E.P., the National Concessionaire, finalized a settlement agreement which allows for the termination of VAALCO’s rights, liabilities and outstanding obligations for Block 5 in Angola. The company said that the settlement agreement includes a cash payment of $4.5 million from VAALCO and elimination of the receivable from Sonangol P&P. The press release indicates:

As a result, the Company adjusted a previously accrued liability and recognized an after-tax non-cash benefit from discontinued operations of $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.

It is good news for VAALCO which managed to reduce the penalty significantly, evaluated at up to $15 million.

4 - Block P offshore Equatorial Guinea.

VAALCO Energy owns 31% interest in Block P which has been in suspension for several years. However, in September 2018, the Equatorial Guinea Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons lifted the suspension, but VAALCO is still expecting ministry approval to be appointed the operator for Block P.

If a new joint owner is approved to replace GEPetrol, the company expects to seek a partner that will cover all or substantially all of the costs to drill an exploratory well which is required by the agreement. If VAALCO cannot find a partner for the exploratory well, it will be forced to write off $10 million and lose its interest in the license.

I am not very optimistic about this prospect, and it is probable that EGY may lose its license. However, the company said:

We are working with our joint venture owners to evaluate the timing and budgeting for development and exploration activities under a development and production area in the block, including the approval of a development and production plan.

5 - New additional London listing for EGY in about four to six months.

Cary Bounds, the CEO, said in the conference call:

I would like to discuss our process to do a list on the London Stock Exchange. We recently initiated a process to pursue dual listing in Europe to better position VAALCO alongside our international peer group. We think that this is the right time for VAALCO to seek a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange, which we believe will provide us access to a broader group of international institutional investors and a broader range of equity research analysts. The process will progress over the next four to six months.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

VAALCO Energy disappointed this quarter, by not much and still within guidance, but enough to trigger a selloff. It is the bottom line for investors, and we should understand how this trading mechanism works to apply an adequate winning strategy in the future.

It is what I have explained earlier in this article. VAALCO's business model is fundamentally weak since it operates only one field and 100% of its revenues come from Gabon.

Generally, the market reacts to "headlines" and rarely look for reasons which triggered such setback in production and revenues. It is what it is, and it is futile to comment on this market behavior.

It is what happened here, and it reminds us how fundamentally weak EGY's stock price can be. Any deviation of the ordinary course of business, production hiccup, or weakening of oil prices will profoundly affect the stock and, thus, justifies my recommendation to trade the company short term.

Technical Analysis

EGY experienced a decisive breakout end of April of its symmetrical wedge pattern with support now turning into resistance at about $2.60 (I recommend selling a large part of your position at this level unless a robust positive momentum supports the gold prices).

We are now trading at support at about $1.72 (double bottom with low in February), and it could be logical to accumulate EGY starting now. It is not without risk but quite limited in my opinion.

However, if this new support can hold this week, then we may drop further down and re-test the December 2018 low at about $1.20-$1.25.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EGY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a position short term and accumulate below $1.70.