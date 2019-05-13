U.S.-China Prisoner's Dilemma

New Book On ETFs

“The book explains the different ways in which ETFs can be constructed (physically replicating, synthetically replicating, ETN or ETC), reasons for tracking errors, and how ETF issuers can make money even if their fees are close to zero (lending stock to short sellers). The book takes aim at the argument that passive investing is taking over and that passive funds will destroy efficient markets.” (Brenda Jubin on “The Ultimate ETF Guidebook”)

“The President claims that China is paying the taxes. The ‘get tough’ policy plays well with his base. The Pundit-in-Chief…points out that the recent economic data provide shelter for policies that may introduce an economic drag. On this occasion he may be correct. Mainstream news shows focus on the GDP number and the unemployment rate. The Trump approval rating has moved higher, especially on his handling of the economy. I do not expect China to capitulate soon, largely because they don’t need to. The result is a stalemate, even though everyone is worse off.” (Jeff Miller)

“China is a huge market, and US cannot afford to lose the Chinese market. American businesses are already suffering as Chinese consumers are shunning American goods even without additional tariffs from China. The collapse in iPhone sales in China is a case in point. In today's competitive world, it will be very difficult for American companies to regain market shares if they are lost.” (Lok Sang Ho)

“The ultimate goal of settling on a durable deal is clearly in the best interests of all. We are likely in for a rough ride over the summer, but it may be an opportunity for the nimble to find some much-needed value.” (Neuberger Berman)

In more ordinary times, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce would meet with his foreign counterpart and sign a Memorandum of Cooperation between the two nations, with handshakes, speeches and photo-ops, followed by instant oblivion. After all, the business of America (and of most countries) is business; ribbon-cutting ceremonies do not compare to the excitement of the money chase and innovation that profit-seeking businesses pursue as a result of the cooperation free trade fosters.

Today’s more “interesting” times offer us dramas of conflict between nations, and they have the opposite effect. The stories occupy above-the-fold coverage rather than the inside pages to which Memoranda of Cooperation are consigned. And, instead of profiting, businesses and consumers notice that the things they would ordinarily purchase are more expensive, so they postpone spending until some future more favorable time, except for consumer staples.

In short, as Jeff Miller puts it (see link above), “everyone is worse off.” Indeed, time is not on anyone’s side. One risk that has received relatively less attention is that your man on the street in China may be less keen on purchasing U.S. products (and perhaps vice versa). As Lok Sang Ho puts it (see link above), “Chinese consumers are shunning American goods even without additional tariffs from China.” Despite all of this, the mutual interests of both sides demand cooperation, and the greater likelihood remains that the U.S. and China will work overtime behind the scenes to avoid the economic risks of confrontation. And therefore, as Neuberger Berman puts it (see link above), the trade-war-induced market retreat “may be an opportunity for the nimble to find some much-needed value.”

Still, there’s always the risk that the two sides fail to coordinate their responses to this Prisoner’s Dilemma of sorts and plunge the global economy into crisis. What game theory teaches us is that individual self-interest outside of a framework of cooperation often produces bad results. Rather, it is those boring Memoranda of Cooperation photo-ops that foster advantage to both sides.

