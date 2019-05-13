IPO Update: Rattler Midstream Readies $583 Million IPO

The firm aims to provide a distribution yield of 5.7% in the first year following the IPO; if it delivers, it may be enticing for IPO investors seeking yield.

RTLR has grown rapidly as Diamondback's need for its pipeline assets is strong.

The firm operates oil & gas gathering and takeaway assets in the Permian Basin for parent firm Diamondback Energy.

Rattler Midstream has filed proposed terms for its IPO of limited partnership units.

Rattler Midstream (RTLR) has filed to raise $583 million in an IPO of its common units, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is a midstream oil & gas gathering and takeaway master limited partnership operating in the Midland and Delaware Basins within the Permian Basin.

The IPO isn't cheap, although for dividend investors who are bullish on pipeline takeaway within the Permian and a favorable oil price environment, I can understand the bull case for firms such as Rattler.

Midland, Texas-based Rattler was formed as a partnership controlled by Diamondback Energy (FANG) to provide oil & gas gathering and transportation from Diamondback’s producing properties in the greater Permian Basin.

Management of the General Partner (Diamondback) is headed by CEO Travis Stice, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously Production Manager at Apache Corporation.

Rattler won’t have a dedicated management team. Post-IPO the firm will be managed by its general partner which may have certain Diamondback or Viper employees ‘seconded’ to ‘provide certain management and all operational services with respect to our business under the direction and control of our general partner .’

Rattler will own and operate assets that Diamondback has contributed as follows:

The assets Diamondback has contributed to us include 528 miles of pipeline across the Midland and Delaware Basins with approximately 216,000 Bbl/d of crude oil gathering capacity, 589,000 Bbl/d of saltwater disposal, or SWD, capacity, 740,700 Bbl/d of fresh water gathering capacity, 36,000 Mcf/d of natural gas compression capability and 150,000 Mcf/d of natural gas gathering capacity. In addition to the midstream infrastructure assets that Diamondback contributed to us, we also have an option, subject to certain conditions, to acquire equity in a long-haul crude oil pipeline, which will run from the Permian to the Texas Gulf Coast. We are critical to Diamondback’s growth plans because we provide a long-term midstream solution to its increasing crude oil, natural gas and water-related services needs through our robust infield gathering systems and SWD capabilities.

Financial Performance

Rattler’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

High topline revenue growth

Increasing gross profit

Fluctuating gross margin

Growing EBITDA; variable EBITDA margin

Increasing net income and cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 95,176,000 181.0% 2018 $ 184,467,000 369.4% 2017 $ 39,295,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 50,138,000 193.7% 2018 $ 80,319,000 234.8% 2017 $ 23,987,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 52.68% 2018 43.54% 2017 61.04% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin To March 31, 2019 $ 60,092,000 63.1% 2018 $ 105,453,000 57.2% 2017 $ 28,839,000 73.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ 39,356,000 2018 $ 62,960,000 2017 $ 20,665,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ 55,240,000 2018 $ 173,431,000 2017 $ 8

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $14.1 million in cash and $110.3 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

RTLR intends to sell 33.3 million units of limited partner interests at a midpoint price of $17.50 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $583 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.6 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 22%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to contribute the net proceeds from this offering to Rattler LLC in return for a number of Rattler LLC Units equal to the number of common units issued, representing approximately 22% of Rattler LLC’s outstanding membership interests after this offering. Our Rattler LLC Units will entitle us to sole management control of Rattler LLC. If and to the extent that the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional common units, we will contribute the net proceeds thereof to Rattler LLC in return for a number of Rattler LLC Units equal to the number of common units purchased pursuant to the option. We intend for Rattler LLC to distribute all of the net proceeds from this offering to Diamondback, in part to reimburse Diamondback for certain capital expenditures.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, and 18 other firms, including Goldman Sachs.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $2,651,515,160 Enterprise Value $2,637,456,160 Price / Sales 10.79 EV / Revenue 10.73 EV / EBITDA 18.68 Earnings Per Share $0.56 Total Debt To Equity 0.11 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 22.00% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $17.50 Net Free Cash Flow $226,455,000 Revenue Growth Rate 180.96%

As a reference, RTLR’s clearest public comparable would be Andeavor Logistics (ANDX); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Andeavor Log. (ANDX) Rattler Mid. (RTLR) Variance Price / Sales 3.52 10.79 206.5% EV / Revenue 5.61 10.73 91.3% EV / EBITDA 11.39 18.68 64.0% Earnings Per Share $2.57 $0.56 -78.1% Revenue Growth Rate 71.20% 180.96% 154.16%

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 22, 2019.

