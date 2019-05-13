ServiceNow Stock Driven By Explosive Momentum

The stock price may be too hot in the short term, but ServiceNow is a great stock to consider buying on any pullbacks down the road.

ServiceNow is priced for growth, but not overvalued considering the company's cash generation capability.

The company is well positioned for sustained performance in the years ahead.

The market is under heavy pressure lately, but you wouldn't have guessed that by looking at ServiceNow's (NOW) stock. Shares of the Software-as-a-Service leader are trading near all-time highs on the back of explosive financial performance from the company.

Source: Koyfin

Let's take a look at the main return drivers for ServiceNow's stock and what the company has to offer in terms of potential returns going forward.

Growing At Full Speed

ServiceNow is a market leader in the IT Service Management (ITSM) industry. The company has leveraged on its leadership in IT to expand into new areas such as human resources, security, legal, and finance in recent years.

ServiceNow's solutions are characterized by being technologically advanced, flexible, and having a friendly user interface. Gartner has recognized ServiceNow as a leader in high-performance enterprise applications for the platform as a service on the basis of three key features:

Integration of advanced features such as Chatbots, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and mobility.

Development programs of rapid and extensive growth aimed at providing efficient and effective solutions for the digital company.

Work canvas that combines sophisticated business vision, natural language, and corporate maturity to create integrative workflows across the company.

Among other recognitions, ServiceNow was named as the World's Most Innovative company by Forbes last year, and the company earned the Innovation of the Year award from the ITAM Review.

Customer retention rates are outstanding, consistently near 98%. This is not only very important in terms of financial performance but also speaks well about the company's ability to drive value for its customers.

Source: ServiceNow Investors relations

ServiceNow is both gaining new customers and expanding its relationships with existing customers. New customers are planting the seeds for future growth opportunities, and more revenue from existing customers represents a major growth engine and a key source of profitability for the business.

Source: ServiceNow Investors relations

Revenue growth has been nothing short of spectacular over the past decade, and the company reported $740 million in subscription revenue last quarter, representing a 40% increase in constant currency terms.

Data by YCharts

Revenues are growing at a faster rate than expenses, and ServiceNow is retaining an increasing share of revenue as free cash flow in recent years. The company announced in the most recent quarter that free cash flow represented a big 40% of sales during the period.

Source: ServiceNow Investors relations

Management calculates that the size of the total addressable market is worth nearly $110 billion today, and it's expected to reach $165 billion by 2023. ServiceNow is in a position of strength to profit from massive growth opportunities through both explosive revenue growth and expanding profitability in the years ahead.

Vigorous Momentum

Fundamental momentum can be a powerful return driver for stocks. Current stock prices are reflecting a particular set of expectations about the future of a business. When analyzing the earnings numbers from a company, the market reaction to those numbers does not depend on the financial metrics in isolation, but on the numbers in comparison to previous expectations.

In simple terms, if a company can consistently deliver better than expected earnings, this generally means that the stock price will need to rise in order to reflect increasing earnings expectations for the business.

The table shows the expected earnings figures and the actual reported numbers for ServiceNow in the past four quarters. The company has an impeccable track record in terms of outperforming expectations.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The chart below shows how earnings expectations for ServiceNow in both the current fiscal year and next fiscal year have significantly increased over time. Like usually happens, earnings estimates and the stock price tend to move in the same direction.

Data by YCharts

Priced For Growth, But Not Overvalued

ServiceNow is an explosive growth business, and the company has consistently surpassed earnings expectations over the past several years. For this reason, current earnings are not really telling the whole story about the company's long-term cash flow generation capabilities.

The fundamental value of the business ultimately depends on the cash flows that such a business is going to produce over the long term, and valuation should always be forward-looking.

A discounted cash flow analysis necessarily carries a large margin of error, since it's practically impossible to make accurate predictions about free cash flow generation over the long term. However, the main idea is not reaching a precise estimate of the company's true intrinsic value, but rather assessing if the stock is reasonably priced or not based on conservative assumptions of cash generation over the years.

The following discounted cash flow analysis is based on the following assumptions:

Sustainable free cash flow is currently $650 million.

Free cash flow growth will be on average 20% per year over the next 10 years.

Free cash flow growth will decelerate to 15% in the 10-year period after that.

The terminal long-term growth rate is 3%.

The required rate of return is 11%.

Based on these assumptions, we can reach a fair value estimate of $289 per share for ServiceNow, which is 5% below the current market price of the stock.

Sum of Present Value of Cash Flows (Millions) $27,542 Perpetuity Value of Final Cash Flow (Millions) $26,001 Equity Value (Millions) $53,543 Implied Share Price $289 Discount to Current Price 5%

The average price target among the Wall Street analysts following the stock is $285 per share, and Cowen has recently issued a new price target of $295 per share for ServiceNow.

The company will need to deliver strong performance in order to justify the current market price of the stock, but the discounted cash flow numbers are still assuming a considerable deceleration in growth over time.

With revenue growth reaching 36% and free cash flow generation amounting to 40% of revenue last quarter, it's not unreasonable at all to say that the business is solid enough to meet or even exceed those expectations in the coming years.

Putting It All Together

It's easy to understand that companies with strong financial performance, vigorous momentum, and reasonable valuations should deliver attractive returns over time. However, it's not easy to quantify all those variables together in order to analyze a stock from a multi-factor perspective.

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative algorithm available to members in The Data-Driven Investor. This algorithm ranks companies in the market according to a combination of quantitative factors that includes: financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

In simple terms, the PowerFactors system is looking to buy good businesses (quality) for a reasonable price (valuation) when the company is doing well (fundamental momentum) and the stock is outperforming (relative strength).

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

The backtested performance data indicates that companies with a high PowerFactors ranking tend to deliver superior returns over the long term. This bodes well for ServiceNow, since the stock is in the top 3% of stocks in the US market with a PowerFactors ranking of 97.3 as of the time of this writing.

Backtested performance does not guarantee future returns. The algorithm shows that a group of companies with strong quantitative metrics tend to outperform the market over the years. But this does not really say much about what kind of performance a particular company such as ServiceNow will deliver in a specific year such as 2019.

That being acknowledged, the quantitative data shows that ServiceNow is well positioned for attractive returns when considering multiple quantitative drivers for the stock.

The Bottom Line

With the stock trading near all-time highs in a volatile market environment, there is no reason to rush into building a position at current prices. Being patient and slowly building a position over time sounds like a more reasonable approach in terms of timing.

That being said, ServiceNow is an outstanding growth business, driven by vigorous momentum and trading at valuation levels that are not unreasonable considering the company's long-term potential. This makes of ServiceNow an attractive growth business to consider buying on any pullback down the road.

Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NOW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.