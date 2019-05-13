Something Very Strange In Case Of Facebook

Each year, Facebook's revenue and EBITDA growth are accompanied by slowing growth in its capitalization.

Usually, a company's capitalization responds to the revenue and EBITDA growth with approximately constant coefficients.

Last year, I drew your attention to how, not quite so typically, Facebook's (FB) capitalization responded to the growth of the company's financial indicators. Now, this peculiarity has become even more expressive and it is worth reminding of it.

Over long periods of time, the following general regularity has been standing out - this is in what way the absolute size of a company's key financial indicators affects its capitalization.

As a first example, let's look at the long-term relationship between Alphabet's (GOOGL) (GOOG) revenue TTM absolute size and capitalization:

Here, we see a qualitative linear relationship (R2=0.96), within which Alphabet's revenue TTM growth of $1 bn increases the company's capitalization by $6.2 bn. And this is in whole logical - the company is growing, its revenue is growing and, as a result, its capitalization is growing.

We find a similar linear relationship by analyzing the history of Alphabet's capitalization change and its EBITDA TTM:

Similar linear dependencies are found in the case of Amazon (AMZN):

And in the case of Netflix (NFLX):

And even in the case of Apple (AAPL), despite the fact that the history of the past 10 years contains periods when the company's absolute revenue TTM size decreased:

The list of similar examples can be continued for a long time until we get to Facebook where we see a completely non-typical situation:

In the case of Facebook, the relationship between revenue TTM and capitalization is not linear, but logarithmic. That is, each year, Facebook's revenue growth is accompanied by slowing growth in capitalization. So, while in the period from 2014 to 2015, Facebook's revenue TTM growth of $1 bn was accompanied by a $16 bn increase in capitalization, from 2016 to 2018 with each further $1 bn of revenue TTM, the company's capitalization grew by an average of $3.7 bn.

It is noteworthy that this type of relationship is observed even within the last five years:

And not only in the case of revenue but also in the case of EBITDA:

My conclusions

Ask yourself the question: in what case will the growth of the company's absolute financial indicators not motivate you, as an investor, for new investments?

The most logical answer to this question is the anticipation of the company's relatively close growth limit. In other words, it is very likely that the majority of investors do not see the potential for Facebook's long-term growth.

Of course, you can disagree with the last statement, but then, how else can we explain the described regularity which is an absolute statistical fact and not the fruit of my subjective reasoning about the future of Facebook?

Comments are highly welcome...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.