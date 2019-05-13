IMI plc (IMIAF) Q1 2019 Interim Management Statement Conference (Transcript)

IMI plc (OTCPK:IMIAF) Q1 2019 Interim Management Statement Conference Call May 9, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Roy Twite - Chief Executive

Mark Selway - Executive Director

Massimo Grassi - Divisional Managing Director, IMI Precision Engineering

Conference Call Participants

Max Yates - Credit Suisse

Ryan Gregory - Liberum

William Turner - Goldman Sachs

Mark Davies Jones - Stifel

Andrew Wilson - J.P. Morgan

Ed Maravanyika - Citi

Jonathan Hurn - Deutsche Bank

David Larkam - Numis Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today’s IMI Interim Management Statement Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday 9th of May 2019.

I’d now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Roy Twite. Please go ahead, sir.

Roy Twite

Thank you, Ron. And good morning, everybody. And thank you for taking the time to join us today. I have with me Mark Selway, Dan Shook, Massimo Grassi. And I hope you’ve had the chance to look at IMS this morning. I will summarize the key points before we take your questions.

Critical results were as we anticipated. The 12% fall in revenues in the first quarter is consistent with our previous guidance, and we remain confident that the full year will reflect less of a decline in sales, given the order backlog and the order phasing. Our confidence in the full-year is also helped by strong orders in the first quarter, including an 11% increase in aftermarket bookings, which will clearly support margins for the full-year.

Precision results reflect a very similar trading mix to the final quarter of 2018. In other words, some slowing in parts of Industrial Automation, a mixed result from Commercial Vehicles geographically and continued growth in our other segments, including rail, Life Sciences and energy. Both lead indicators like the PMIs, and our own recent trading experience suggested demand in Industrial Automation and Commercial Vehicles may continue to slow as we move through the balance of the year.

We are naturally being a little more cautious about the demand outlook for Precision on that basis. Hydronic revenues were 8% higher in the first quarter. But, please do remember that that was against 2018 when revenues fell 4% as we renegotiated contracts, and refocused the business. Most importantly, the division is showing that the margin improvement delivered last year is sustainable.

In conclusion, then, we remain mindful of continuing global political and economic uncertainty as well as some of our own recent trading, but do expect that our full year results will be in line with current market expectations. However, if markets do weaken further, we can and we will respond.

Okay. With that, we’d be delighted to take your questions, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Max Yates. Please ask your question. Your line is now open.

Max Yates

Thank you. Good morning. If I could ask just a couple of questions. The first one is, if you could just give a little bit more color around the aftermarket order growth. Obviously $0.11 is very strong. So, just what exactly is happening there, how sustainable that is, and whether you could talk about any particular trend in any of the end markets that we’re really driving that? Thank you.

Roy Twite

Yes. Thank you, Mark. Yes. I’ll take that. So, aftermarket growth was pretty broad-based, actually. In fact Oil & Gas aftermarket was up 28%, the Petrochem aftermarket was up 39% and the Power market was up 11%. And obviously, bits like some of nuclear -- and some of the other parts were down. But, it’s nice broad-based growth, which was encouraging. You probably know Mark that we have really gone after upgrade valves. So, this is where we target our own installed valves out in the field, and we also target our competitors’ valves that have known problems in terms of leakage or steam escape, look after those and upgrade them. So, that’s been very, very successful. I don’t think 11% growth we’re going to see that year-in, year-out, in terms of sustainability. I think, we are obviously fighting against some decommissioning in power in the U.S., and in Germany and other parts of Europe as well. But I think, what we are proving is that if we really drive the aftermarket part, then we can get some nice profitable business.

Max Yates

Thank you. And maybe just my second question. Obviously, you have your order book in Critical, it was just slower start to the year in terms of revenue growth. But, I presume for the full year, we’re still looking at something like minus 5 to minus 7 organically for Critical. But, if you could just comment on what is giving you confidence that margins will be able to hold up in the context of that organic revenue decline. And if you do think based on the order book, as revenues feed through for the rest of the year, whether it will be reasonable to think about Critical margins as flat for the year, given the internal measures and mix in the backlog?

Roy Twite

Yes, it’s good question. Yes, absolutely. I mean, we guided at the full year results that given the orders were about 12% down in the first half of last year, that would be a reasonable guide for sales for the first half of this year. And we’re still absolutely in line with that. I think for the full year, as you said, and as we said this, because the order book was about 7% down at the end of last year, the sales for the full year this year would be about 7% down. And we actually think, yes, that’s still about right, it’d probably be a little bit better than that. Now, as you said, sort of minus 5 to minus 7, somewhere in that range for this full year. The reason we’re confident that the margins will hold up is because we’ve got a very detailed analysis of our own order book and the order book margins are on the back of the increased aftermarket mix, plus a better pricing improvement that we’re seeing in the aftermarket, that we’ve been seeing now probably to something like 12 months. So, that’s one big reason. The second reason is of course, the restructuring that we’re doing. I’m sure you remember that we are very close now to closing our Swedish engineering center and we are moving more manufacturing from Germany to the Czech Republic. And because of those two reasons really, the phasing of the order book, the improved margins in the order book and the restructuring, we think that we can hold margins this year in Critical engineering.

Max Yates

Okay. Thank you. And maybe just one very quick final one. Obviously, you had a bit of time now to maybe think about how you’re going to take the Group forward. Are there any kind of initial comments on the portfolio, any opportunities for potential pruning within the Group that we maybe should think about? And do you think this will be sort of a part of your broader strategy, or do you think it’s very much focusing on the assets that you have in the current portfolio?

Roy Twite

Yes. Good question. Thanks. Well, Max, you’d be pleased to know, I officially take over today. So, obviously, I’ve been transitioning with Mark. Mark is with me here. And Mark has usually done a very thorough with the transition. We’ve worked through with everybody, executives and with the Board, and we had a Board meeting yesterday. And what we’ve done is lay out a very clear process where the Board will get plenty of chance in July, September and December to input into the strategic process. What we will be doing is testing the markets, the attractive markets that we can move this business into, to create real, long-term, sustainable growth. And we’re doing that for each division, and obviously looking into adjacencies where we see some good opportunity. Having done all of that work and really tested it, then obviously in February next year with full results, I will be presenting the plan, the strategic plan. I think, what I would add to that is that we’re clearly aware of the levers that we can pull. I’m sure you know, Max, that I’ve run each division during my 30-year career with IMI. And we will be pulling the levers in the short-term that we can pull to make sure that we’re absolutely optimizing financial performance while we’re building that strategic plan.

Max Yates

Great, very helpful. Thank you very much.

Roy Twite

Thank you, Max.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Ryan Gregory. Please ask your question. Your line is now open.

Ryan Gregory

Thanks for taking my question. Just couple on Precision, please. The first one, just wondering how things progressed during the quarter, and then how April has compared to Q1? And then, secondly, just given it’s quite a short lead time business and your visibility levels are quite low, I just want to -- if you can give a bit more color on your thoughts for the full year and why you think the current weakness will probably continue into the second half? How much of that is, just say, the weaker PMIs and how much of that is discussions that you’re having with your customers? Thanks.

Roy Twite

Excellent, Ryan. So, I’m going to let Massimo come in on the customers in a minute. It’s great to have Massimo with me here today. Yes. I just think in terms of -- obviously, we feel happy about the guidance, Ryan. And we’ve put a lot of effort in and really gone through the -- all the data we’ve got. We actually rechecked the PMI correlation as well because during my history with Precision, which again probably goes back almost 30 years, it’s always correlated with about a three-month lag on the PMIs and correlated in quite a close way. It’s about 0.65 correlation. And we retested that. And it’s still broadly through. It’s slightly less correlated than it used to be. But, there’s still a strong enough correlation to say that when Germany’s PMI gets down to 44, we’re going to see that. And if you look at the areas of softness in Precision so far this year, it is Germany, Asia has been a bit slower. And it won’t surprise you to hear that in-plant automotive, which is our fairly small U.S. business, has also been hit fairly hard, because obviously that’s directly connected to investment in new products in Detroit.

So, that’s what we looked at in terms of weakness. We’ve looked at our moving average order numbers, and that’s why we changed our guidance to Precision being slightly down at the half year and at the full year.

So, with that, I’ll let Massimo add a bit of color around customers and what we’ve seen in April.

Massimo Grassi

Yes. Thank you, Roy, and good morning, Ryan. So, your first question was about Q1. And I would like to remind that if you look at our regional sales, half of our sales are made in Europe, and Germany is the largest country for us in Europe. And obviously, the economy is not helping at all. And what when look at the mix in terms of verticals, Industrial Automation is almost 60% of the overall business. So, when Industrial Automation is affected by tariff related issues and Germany is also from an economic point of view, slowing down, clearly, this is the largest contributor to our business.

If we look the other regions and the other vertical outside Europe and outside Industrial Automation, we are doing reasonably good job. If you look at growth in CV, it’s 4.1% [ph] with two-digit growth in America; energy, it’s almost 10%; and life science and rail continue the positive trend. So, I would summarize that it is quite volatile, but specifically driven by Industrial Automation and mainly in Europe, particularly in Germany.

With regards to your second question, in April and the rest of the year. So, sales in April have continued to reflect the same mix fortune across different sectors. So, we don’t see, for the moment, any major difference in regards to the order intake trends. So, we started to experience some turbulences back in Q4 and of course it’s through Q1. And in April, this has been confirmed. Again, more specifically for Industrial Automation. And with regards to the full-year view of 2019, based on the global industrial outlook, including external business confidence surveys, we now expect organic revenue margin in both the first half and the full-year to be slightly lower than the comparable period in 2018.

Ryan Gregory

Thank you. Just one quick follow-up, which is just on inventory levels. In your release, you spoke about building some inventories due to Brexit. But, I think in Precision, you’ve also been building inventories for the last two or three quarters. So, just wondering your thoughts on that in the context of a weakening demand outlook. Are you expecting to have to reduce those inventories as you go through the year?

Roy Twite

Yes. I’m going to take that one. Absolutely, Ryan, we’ve put in £4 million of inventory, Massimo, on the back of Brexit, which I think it was a sensible thing to do to protect our supply chain. Aside from that, Ryan, yes, obviously, as demand slows, we’ll be carefully managing inventories throughout the remainder of the year and managing them down. Absolutely.

Ryan Gregory

Okay, excellent. Thank you very much.

Roy Twite

Thank you, Ryan.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of William Turner. Please ask your question.

William Turner

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Just one for me. So, obviously, order intake in Critical Engineering was strong. Can you give a little bit more color on the original equipment orders and what you’re expecting for the full year? Given the strong aftermarket, you could probably imply that that could even be flat and still overall for the division be strong. So, a little bit more color, that would be useful.

Roy Twite

Yes. So, new construction orders were up 25%, William. So, yes, you ought to be careful in new construction. I’ll always say this, whether they’re up or down. It’s a very lumpy business. The good news, we’re 25% up. And actually -- the strength came was in Petrochemical in naval. So, you’re aware that we’ve actually dramatically increased the amount of product we’re selling into naval over the last 12 months really. And Oil & Gas held up; that was 4% up as well. Clearly, Power was down? I think, as you’d expect, we’ve seen our new construction Power business, not surprisingly, come down. I’m sure you’ve seen what’s happened to GE and Siemens. And that was actually down 45%. But, in overall terms, new construction business was up 25%, William, in the first quarter.

William Turner

And are you confident that that’s strong growth or high growth, like that will continue for the rest of the year?

Roy Twite

No, no. I don’t think we can expect 25% growth in new construction for the year. I think, the market is still tough. I think, as I said fossil power market is still tough. You probably know that we’re transforming this business. It was a fossil power business. So, I think it was just about 12 years ago, only 4% of this business was Oil & Gas and Petrochem. Today, that’s moving to well over 60%; I think, we’re probably at 65%. So, we’re transforming from a fossil power business to an oil & gas business and petrochem business. And, it will be lumpy as we go through. The good news is that we’ve proven that using value engineering by becoming much more competitive, we can move into new sectors, we can use our engineering skills, even in places like large-scale water, which traditionally we’ve not been able to compete in because the margins are just being too skinny. And at lower margins, we’ve been able to get into some of those areas, and make sure that we can transform as fossil power new construction has dropped dramatically, William.

William Turner

Great. Thank you.

Roy Twite

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Mark Davies Jones. Please ask your question.

Mark Davies Jones

Thank you very much. Good morning, Roy. Good morning, everyone. And firstly, very simple one. Obviously, the Precision guidance has come down a bit, but the Group has remained where it is. So, in terms of the offset and what is a little bit better than you would have thought back at the beginning of March, is that margin mix within Critical, is that Hydronic, could you comments on that?

Roy Twite

I think you just answered yourself, Mark. You’re bang on, yes. I mean, we’re really -- let’s just talk a little bit about Hydronic, because we’re really pleased with Hydronic. And Phil’s done a cracking job in there. And really, all of those, renegotiations that Phil did last year with the big wholesalers, you’ve got to remember, Mar, and I know you know, Mark. That is a cracking little business. The brand strength, the strength in terms of the market positions, all of that has been brought back to life under Phil, renegotiated. We’re taking a fairer share from the wholesalers in terms of the value. And those margins are coming through nicely in the first quarter. And we see no reason why that isn’t sustainable for the year. So, yes, Hydronic is part of that. The other part is Critical, exactly as you said. And with 11% up in aftermarket orders in the first quarter, that clearly has strengthened our margins in our order book. Nice also to see that extra bit of pricing coming through. And all of our projects in terms of the big rationalization projects are being executed extremely well in Critical.

So, we’ve put a lot into the mix, Dan and I, and obviously did very, very detailed reviews related to divisions and we build on balance, we can hold market consensus. Market consensus also came down a little bit, just to be clear, Mark, because of FX, mainly because of FX. And that took about at least one £0.01 out of EPS. So, that was partly in the mix as well.

Mark Davies Jones

Great. And then, just one more detailed one. Can you update us where we are on the big CV contracts, new stuff coming in, old stuff coming out, the timing and the phasing of those?

Roy Twite

Yes, absolutely. Massimo, I think this is one for you.

Massimo Grassi

Yes, absolutely. Good morning, Mark. In CV, as mentioned, we delivered 4% growth in Q1. But clearly, the market expectations for 2019 are less favorable than what we anticipated back in 2019 where we had 2 digits market growth across the globe. We still have some of our contracts that are coming to an end. And this year, this would impact us for about 4 to 5 million, but we still have positive expectations. So, we believe we will be able to offset this and continue on the growth trajectory. As already mentioned, in Q1 with the exception of Europe, where we are slightly negative, we are still growing 2 digits in Americas that represents about 40% of our business. And in APAC, we’re growing very close 2 digits, even if APAC represents only about 10% of our business.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Wilson. Please ask your question.

Andrew Wilson

Hi. Good morning, guys. It’s a relatively quick one, I think for me. I just wanted to get an update on what you’re seeing in terms of customer indications on the LNG side. I think you were talking a bit more positively with the results, which is consistent with I think some of your peers, and just interested as to sort of how those conversations have moved on. Thanks.

Roy Twite

Yes. Thanks, Andrew. Yes. I mean, we are tracking 26 LNG projects, total value of over £500 million over the next three to five years. And certainly activity is very healthy, Andrew. So, what we’re looking for, we’re literally over the next I would say, four weeks, looking for another project to come through. So, the timing of the big projects that huge and complex. I think the one of the problems, certainly talking to somebody very senior in one of the end users, one of the problems is that they’re having difficulty to find enough skilled people to make these projects move as fast as they want them to move, once they’ve approved the final investment decision, once that’s gone through, Andrew. So, there’s going to be some bumps in the road, timing is not going to be absolutely crystal clear. Clearly, LNG gas prices have come down a bit as well. So, we’re keeping in mind on that. But, in terms of activity it’s very, very strong.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ed Maravanyika. Please ask your question.

Edward Maravanyika

Good morning, Roy, good morning, everyone else. I have just got two questions, just especially on Critical, just on the Oil & Gas side of things. Could you maybe just give a little more detail between OE and the aftermarket, just what the growth trends are looking like there? And then, on Hydronic, I know, you mentioned the sort of self help benefits that are starting come through, but how much of that is also supportive underlying market?

Roy Twite

Good questions, Ed. So, in terms of Oil & Gas, Oil & Gas OE was up 4% in the first quarter. And in the aftermarket, we were up 28%. Now, again, it’s a really lumpy business, right? So, I don’t try and trend that. But, I would say that in Oil & Gas generally, we’re seeing more opportunity to do upgrades than we are in new construction.

LNG is a bit different, because there’s a lot of activity there. And, we would hope that we start to see, as I said, some LNG orders, and some smaller ones in the first half, larger ones in the second half of this year. And I stand by my previous guidance, which, we would hope to double last year’s LNG new construction orders, and I think there were about £18 million , £19 million last year at today’s exchange rates. And we would hope to get about double that. So, LNG is a bit different, Ed. But, that gives you the numbers in terms of new construction versus OE.

On the Hydronic, yes, it’s mainly been self help plus rebound. That’s why I was clear about, we’re against the low competitor last year, last year were at minus 4% on sales in the first quarter, because we were doing the very tough negotiations with the wholesalers. And that clearly created a bit of turbulence. And this year we’re plus 8. And we’re seeing rebound. We’re seeing the effects of the price increases on the back of the wholesaler negotiations. And we’re seeing a bit of growth from the balancing the TA side of the business. So I would say that in radiator valves, not much help from the market; it’s a pretty flattish market. In balancing, very small amount of help from the market, very small, I’m talking 1% or 2%, Ed.

Edward Maravanyika

Okay, understood. Thanks so much.

Roy Twite

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Hurn. Please ask your question.

Jonathan Hurn

Good morning, guys. Yes. Just a couple of questions for me. Can I just come back to that Hydronic growth of 8%? Can you just be a little bit more specific, please, and just kind of split out, within that 8%, how much of that is actually volume and how much of that is actually the price rises that you’ve been pushing through lately? That was the first one.

Roy Twite

Yes, it’s good question. Yes. Good morning, Jonathan. Yes. So, the price is probably about 2%, and the volume is the rest. But if you split the volume down, as I said, 4% reduction last year is a very easy comparator on the volume, and we don’t expect that to continue, Jonathan, all right. So, for the full year, we still expect to get volume growth, and we expect to keep the pricing to stick. But, you got to be careful with that first quarter in terms of trending.

Jonathan Hurn

Great, okay. Fantastic. The second one is just on Critical. I think, if we kind of look back, the utilization of that business was roundabout 50%. Obviously, you’ve taken out some of the capacity. Where are we kind of sitting in utilization within that business, because obviously, that’s quite important for the margin growth going forward?

Roy Twite

Yes. It’s interesting, Jonathan, actually, because we’ve got all the good lean programs, and Mark has just been down to Asia, and seeing that, we’ve now got really four first class factories across Asia, one in India; one in China; One is South Korea; and one in Japan. And the great news is that the lean program continuously frees up capacity because continuously you’re improving changeover times, you’re improving cycle times, you’re improving the efficiency of the factory. So, you’re constantly freeing up capacity. So, even though that we’ve managed to consolidate from 24 factories down to 60, and it was a question from the Board actually to me is what’s going to happen to your overall capacity at the end of this. I still think we’ve got about 50% utilization today, Jonathan, might be slightly higher, but it’s not much higher. Now, of course, you’ve got to be careful because the market’s never come uniformly out here. We’re never going to see a doubling up of everything. We’re going to see power coming down, and we’re going to see LNG rising. That’s my central base case. And we’re going to have to manage that mix within our factories. But I’m entirely comfortable that we can manage this next LNG wave, that we can manage a return to growth in oil and gas. From where we see it at the moment, we’ve got plenty of capacity, Jonathan.

Jonathan Hurn

Okay, great. And just the final one, just coming back to the order book in Critical. I think, historically, you kind of gave us an indication of where that order book margin is sitting relative to the divisional margin. I think, previously you said it’s plus 1. Can you just kind of give us a feel of the magnitude of where that order book margin is sitting right now relative to maybe last year’s divisional margin, please?

Roy Twite

Yes, absolutely, Jonathan. And again, be careful with this, right, because -- there’s lots of moving parts in there. The aftermarket order book is obviously a lot shorter than the new construction order book, and you got to marry all those things in. But to give you an understanding, we’re just over 1% up at the moment. That’s been driven by aftermarket mix plus aftermarket pricing. New construction margins are sort of about 1.5% down still. So, we still got a lot of competition on new construction, particularly as we push into new spaces, but that gives you a rough idea of where the overall order book is at the moment, Jonathan.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of David Larkam. Please ask your question.

David Larkam

Roy, I think you said that your review will -- won’t end till next March. Sort of given that you’ve been there for 30 years and the diligence of your predecessor, and all the information he’s done on the background and the positioning, I’m sort of surprised we won’t hear anything a bit sooner.

Roy Twite

Yes. That’s fair point, David. I think the diligence of my predecessor is in no doubt whatsoever. Let’s put that off the table. I think, David, the update in -- at the half year, I will give you a good flavor of the process that we’re going through. I will give you a good flavor of where me in the DMDs think that the attractive opportunities might be. And I’ll give a good flavor of the sort of process, because I’m super excited, David, about using a very customer-focused, commercial approach, a team-based approach to customer-based innovation. And we started to put that into Critical. We’re seeing the early results of that. And I’ll give you a good flavor of it, David. But, quite rightly, the Board wants the opportunity over the period of the three Board meetings to really test the strategy, test all the aspects of it. And I was told yesterday, we’re going to throw the net wide. We’ll bring it back in and we’ll focus, but we’ll throw the net wide in terms of really looking at what our options are as IMI. There will be no sacred cows. That’s for sure. We will look at absolutely maximizing long-term profitable growth, but we’ll do the process thoroughly as well. And that’s why we’re not going to wrap it up until the results next year, which will be in February next year. But, as I said, in the meantime, we will be putting the financial levers necessary to optimize performance. And as you would expect after 30 years, I’ve got a pretty good idea of what those levers are. And I’m pretty excited about what we can do, David.

David Larkam

Okay. Thanks for that. And good luck to Mark on his retirement, and good luck to you tonight.

Roy Twite

Thank you very much. Yes.

Mark Selway

Thanks, David.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions]

Roy Twite

Great. Okay. Well, I think with that, I’d like to thank you again for your time today. I’d like to thank Mark for his tremendous support, and thank Massimo for coming along and answering all the questions on the call today, and look forward to seeing you on the half year results. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you all for participating. You may all disconnect.