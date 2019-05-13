Equinox Gold: What's Happening With Aurizona?

Equinox is not still not cutting its 2019 production guidance for Aurizona, but I think it’s inevitable in the near future.

First gold pour was planned for the end of 2018, but that still hasn’t happened.

Introduction

As I mentioned in my Equinox Gold (OTCPK:EQXFF) article in January, first gold pour at the company’s Aurizona gold mine in Brazil was supposed to take place in late 2018 but it was delayed. It’s been four months since then and there's still no announcement.

Equinox said on 20 December that the crusher has been energized and dry tested. The January and February corporate presentations mentioned that Aurizona would be in commercial production by the end of Q1 2019. The March one simply mentioned “on track for production in March 2019”. With just over 10 days to go until the end of the month, it seemed imminent.

The April presentation simply said “commissioning underway” with the 2019 production guidance unchanged at 85,000-105,000 ounces of gold at AISC of $800-$875 per ounce. Then Equinox announced a shareholders’ meeting for May 1. Surely, a first pour announcement was planned for then. Yes, it was and yet it didn’t come.

The company said that it wanted to be able to announce it at its shareholders’ meeting on May 1, but that didn’t happen.

This morning we expected to pour our first bar, and we had a seal fail or something like that happen yesterday in the process and so much for that. It’s been like that for weeks now. We’ve been imminently about to pour the first bar, and there’s always been a little nit that’s prevented it. - Ross Beaty, Equinox Gold Chairman

Reasons for the delay

Aurizona is fully built and this can be seen from the latest pictures from the May corporate presentation:

Source: Equinox Gold

So, why the delay? There isn’t a single major reason and there have been several negative developments over the past months that have contributed to missing the forecasts. The area witnessed exceptional rains over the last three or four months, some pumps went off, valves needed changing and there were several false starts in a couple of pieces of equipment. There haven’t been any major events by the looks of it, just a series of small and unfortunate events.

Gold is going through the system at the moment and there are 750 Kt of stockpiled ore, which should be enough to feed the mill for three months and help the company get through the rainy season.

The resource update and underground plans

In March, Equinox boosted Aurizona’s underground inferred resources by 115% to 16.5 million tonnes grading 1.98 grams gold for 1.05 million ounces of gold. The underground indicated resource now stands at 7.32 million tonnes grading 1.96 grams gold for 459,907 ounces of contained gold. This is a good grade for a bulk underground mine.

The new resource estimate incorporated a total of 13,635 meters of drilling since the feasibility study for the project was released in July 2017. It also increased the open pit resource for the Piaba and Boa Esperanca pits:

Source: Equinox Gold

Equinox has already done an internal PEA study on the underground portion of the project, which brought the potential to over a million ounces of gold. The study was done at two grams per tonne and management sees this as potential to supplement the 1.5-gram material in the Piaba deposit or the 1.5-plus gram material in the Tatajuba deposit. The latter is located to the west of the Piaba deposit and I think it has the potential to double the mine life of the project:

Source: Equinox Gold

I think that the exploration potential at Aurizona is exceptional. While the feasibility study envisions a life mine of just seven years, the additions of the Tatajuba, Piaba North, Piaba East and other deposits has the potential to turn this into an operation of 20+ years. It’s not just a single mine, it’s a camp.

Guidance for 2019

While first gold pour is several months behind schedule, I find it surprising that Equinox is not revising its production guidance for 2019. CEO Christian Milau said that the team considered potential delays when starting up. However, he did add the company would reassess its guidance in the second quarter of 2019.

If Equinox announces first gold pour tomorrow, I expect Aurizona to be in commercial production in a month or two if all goes smoothly. I just don’t see how the mine can make up for the delays in just five or six months. I think that the 2019 production guidance for Aurizona will be cut soon, maybe to 45,000-55,000 ounces.

Conclusion

First gold pour and commercial production at Aurizona have been delayed for several months and I think that the management of Equinox could’ve done a better job of informing investors about the delays.

I still believe it’s a good project with amazing exploration potential. The numbers from the resource update for the underground section look great and the grades are good too. However, I don’t expect Piaba underground to become a reality over the next three years. It’s more of a long-term project.

Overall, I still view Equinox as a well-managed company which is undervalued, but I think it can improve communication with investors. Not knowing is worse than bad news in my book.

If you like this article, consider joining The Gold Commonwealth.

There's a two-week free trial and the service will focus on long ideas, takeover targets, turnarounds, exploration stories and under-followed gems in the mining space, particularly gold. Omnis Quis Coruscat Est Or!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.