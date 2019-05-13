U.K. GDP Up 0.5% In First Quarter - Brexit To Blame, Apparently

The Office for National Statistics has released the UK GDP figures. GDP being that measure of everything done by everyone - the value added in the UK economy. We generally think it a good idea that this continues to rise as GDP is three different measures, all of which equal each other by definition. All production, all incomes, all consumption - showing neatly the point here, that if we're producing more then it must be possible for people to be consuming more which is indeed rather the point of economic growth.

The actual number is decent enough:

UK gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.5% in the three months to March 2019

Actually, to an American, or someone used to the American numbers, that will look pretty miserable. The reason being that US figures are released on an annualised basis, UK on monthly, quarterly or annual. So, US figures are that growth this month was something, and if that growth continued all year then annual growth would be 3.2% - say. UK figures are the growth in the specific period itself, not turned into an annual equivalent. They'll always look much smaller therefore. UK figures will only be annualised when they're annual growth figures.

We can't see anything particularly hinky going on here. We've not some massive improvement in North Sea oil production or anything. It's just general economic growth:

The services sector was the largest contributor to quarterly GDP growth, increasing by 0.3% in Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) 2019. The production and construction sectors also contributed positively, with growths of 1.4% and 1.0%, respectively. Within production, manufacturing growth was notably strong at 2.2%.

Too many concentrate on manufacturing there, but it's only 10% or so - maybe 12% - of GDP now. Services are some 80% which is why that smaller percentage rise in that sector is still the major contributor to overall growth.

Moody's Analytics breaks out the results just for that last month of the quarter as follows:

U.K. GDP growth slowed to 0.1% m/m in March, following a 0.2% gain in February and below the consensus expectations for a steady reading. This pushed growth in the three months to March up to 0.5% q/q, from 0.2% previously. Construction and services activity each fell — by 1.9% and 0.1%, respectively — while industrial production rose a solid 0.7%. As expected, the increase in production was mainly due to a stockbuilding-related 0.9% jump in manufacturing (the third increase in a row), while energy production fell further on the back of the above-average temperatures. While the late Easter should boost services output in April, we don’t expect the recent performance of the production sector will be repeated in coming months as firms should wind down their emergency Brexit planning.

That all seems reasonable, but there's always a touch of hesitation in accepting such explanations for moves in the numbers. We don't actually go out and ask people why they're stockbuilding - just as one example. We can observe that they are but the why we've got to infer. Given that Brexit was supposed to have taken place and that it was a period of rising uncertainty then sure, Brexit related stockbuilding is a good call. But it is a call, not something we know absolutely.

It's feasible - although near vanishingly unlikely - that recent falls in the pound have led to a boom in export orders, the stockbuilding being preparation for those. No, I don't believe it either, but it is, just about, possible as an explanation.

The truth of GDP numbers being that we're trying to measure to 0.1 as a level of accuracy. The figures will be revised, for some of the numbers going into this first take are estimates and even predictions. It's only a couple of months down the line that we'll get the final estimation drawn from actual hard and known figures. A revision of 0.1, maybe 0.2, isn't a big surprise at all.

The real message here:

A perfectly respectable GDP growth performance and nothing very much to write home about.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.