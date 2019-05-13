Slow Progress At BRF SA, But ASF Is Providing A Boost

BRF's share price has benefited from the ASF outbreak; while there are still greater long-term rewards possible on a successful turnaround, the nearer-term is less exciting.

It will take years for the turnaround to really drive meaningful benefits, but management is shoring up the brands and pricing and starting to address systemic costs.

BRF SA’s (BRFS) turnaround process is going to take years to complete, but management has made some progress already. Helping matters, a potentially severe outbreak of African Swine Fever (or ASF) in China has boosted protein stocks (BRF included) in anticipation of higher protein imports from that country and less demand for grain in Brazil.

The impact of the ASF outbreak is unlikely to provide a permanent boost to BRF, but it should boost revenue, profits, and cash flow at a time when the company could really use the boost. The shares look more fully-valued on a near-term basis, but I maintain my longer-term outlook that a successful turnaround could drive a meaningfully higher price for more patient investors.

A Mediocre First Quarter, But With Some Signs Of Progress

In terms of reported results, BRF did not have a particularly good first quarter. Revenue missed expectations by about 6% and EBITDA missed by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage (it’s hard to give an exact figure, as some, but not all, analysts factored IFRS adjustments into their numbers).

Revenue rose 5% as reported, with double-digit price increases (up 13%) offset a 7% decline in overall volume and a greater than 5% decrease in processed food volumes. Gross margin improved about two points on an adjusted basis, but adjusted EBITDA (excluding IFRS gains) declined 14% and margin contracted by 170bp, while reported operating income declined about 3%.

In the core Brazilian business, revenue rose 5% as the company saw the impact of raised prices (part of its overall change in retailing strategy). Price increased almost 13%, while volume was down 7%. Reported market share loss due to the price increases appeared moderate, with the company’s reported share up 10bp yoy and down 40bp qoq. Gross margin improved slightly in Brazil on a yoy basis, while adjusted EBITDA declined 18% and profitability declined 210bp.

The company’s halal business (OneFoods) was once again the star. Revenue was up 12% despite pressure from Saudi Arabia’s import policies. Price increased 15% and volume declined less than 3%, as BRF was able to redirect volumes to other markets. Gross margin improved more than five points, and adjusted EBITDA was up 62%, with 370bp of margin improvement.

ASF Significantly Alters The Near-Term Picture

China is now fighting a serious outbreak of African Swine Fever. The first case was reported in August 2018, and reports suggest that virus is continuing to spread despite the government’s declaration of victory back in March. Apparently ASF is present in all provinces but three, and it is at least plausible that China could lose as much as one-quarter of its pork production.

There is no vaccine for ASF, nor any treatment, and it is highly communicable. Once established in a country, the only proven effective method of dealing with the disease is culling herds where sick pigs are found and implementing strict protocols regarding possible cross-contamination between farms. I encourage readers who are interested in learning more about this to google how Spain handled its ASF issue a while back.

With China looking at a potentially sharp decline in internal hog production, the country will have to turn to imports. That should be good news for JBS (JBS), among others. It should also benefit BRF in terms of greater demand for poultry – while pork is the preferred protein for most Chinese consumers, chicken will be a more economical alternative if/when this issue gets worse. At the same time, if there are large-scale culls from here, China will be importing less grain and soybeans from Brazil, leading to lower prices for BRF and other Brazilian producers.

Still A Lot To Do, ASF Or Not

The best-case scenario for BRF is that the ASF in China leads to a period of elevated demand for poultry exports to China and higher prices, coupled with lower input costs at home. While China can not instantly recoup the lost production from culled herds (there’s no “More Pork” button on farms), it won’t be a permanent boost to BRF’s business. Moreover, given that BRF’s business with China is in commodity frozen poultry, I don’t see it doing much of anything to establish BRF’s presence in that market. Still, the added revenue, profits, and cash flow will be welcome as BRF looks to pare down its debt and shore up its business.

BRF management has already taken several operational steps to improve performance. Management has further clarified the separation between its brands and the price increase should help the company not only segment its brands more distinctly, but also capture more value for its high-end brands in a gradually improving Brazilian economy.

Still, there’s a lot to be done. I don’t see BRF having significant share gain potential within Brazil (it already has 45% overall share as per management’s report this quarter). Instead, the benefits in Brazil will be on the operating efficiency side, including more efficient in-plant operations, more efficient sourcing, and more efficient logistics and distribution.

Outside Brazil, the story is a familiar one – expand the OneFoods business in the Middle East and other countries with substantial populations that eat halal foods, and try to grow the processed food business globally. Roughly three-quarters of the processed food volumes are still sold in Brazil (versus Brazil accounting for just a little over half of all revenue), so there’s room to grow this business over time.

The Outlook

Although ASF should provide a nice near-term boost, I’m making minimal changes to my long-term model. I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the mid-single-digits and still looking for FCF margins to recover into the mid-single-digits over time.

The Bottom Line

Today’s price looks pretty fair in terms of near-term EBITDA multiples, but the longer-term potential of a successful turnaround still leaves upside for more patient investors. What that means is that the share price could well plateau or decline once the ASF boost fades, as investors wait to see more tangible progress from the turnaround plan (likely a multiyear process). Consequently, I wouldn’t be in a rush to buy in today unless you expect a dire situation from the ASF outbreak in China, but I would consider the shares again on a pullback.

