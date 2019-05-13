Weekly Cannabis Report: Should You Buy The Dips After Equity Offerings?

Both CannTrust and Charlotte's Web recently announced large equity offerings and we will discuss why investors need to discern good buying opportunities from traps.

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks tumbled last week as the broader market fell on trade concerns. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) dropped 3.1% and the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) dropped 3.2%. U.S.-focused Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF also slumped 5.1%.

Canadian Large-Cap: Canopy (CGC) dropped 3% along with the cannabis market. Cronos (CRON) dropped 7% after reporting weak 2019 Q1 results and giving a bleak outlook for the rest of 2019. Aurora Cannabis (ACB) dropped 5% after announcing a second exclusive medical cannabis supply agreement with Luxemburg. Tilray (TLRY) was flat without news.

Canadian Mid-Cap: Aphria (APHA) rose 4% without news. HEXO (HEXO) dropped 8% after a period of strong gains. OrganiGram (OTCQX:OGRMF) dropped 1% which outperformed the general sector. CannTrust (CTST) dropped another 4% after completing a US$200 million stock offering. Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) dropped 8% after announcing a U.S. beverage JV and a supply deal with British Columbia.

Canadian Small-Cap: Wayland (OTCQB:MRRCF) was suspended for trading after the OSC imposed a trading restriction for failing to file its financials on time. Aleafia (OTCQX:ALEAF) jumped 27% after announcing a cannabis oil distribution JV in Germany. MediPharm (OTCQB:MEDIF) jumped 10% after reporting strong 2019 Q1 revenue of C$22 million. VIVO (OTCQB:VVCIF) dropped another 20% after falling 12% during the prior week due to weak 2018 Q4 results.

U.S. Large-Cap: Curaleaf (OTCQX:CURLF) bucked the trend and rose 4% after announcing its entry into the pet CBD market. Acreage Holdings (OTCQB:ACRGF) dropped 8% after a major shareholder said it will vote against the Canopy offer. Green Growth (OTCQB:GGBXF) dropped 6% despite announcing a partnership with Abercrombie to sell CBD products. Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) slumped 22% after its founders and insiders decided to sell C$140 million worth of stock at C$20 per share.

U.S. Small-Cap and International: TILT Holdings (OTCQB:SVVTF) dropped 3% after naming an interim CEO. MJardin (otcqx:MJARF) dropped 36% after it was suspended for trading and reinstated later in the week. Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQB:KHRNF) dropped 4% after announcing a C$25 million equity offering at C$2.90 per share. We also initiated coverage of Australian-based CBD company Elixinol (OTCQX:ELLXF) with a favorable outlook.

Industry News

Looking Ahead

In the last few weeks, we have seen an increasing number of equity offerings from cannabis companies after the sector got off to a hot start in 2019. More importantly, sellers included the founders of these companies which caused concerns among investors. We think this is a natural occurrence for the industry as it evolves to a more mature industry. Two of the most notable recent equity offerings are CannTrust and Charlotte's Web.

CannTrust priced its US$200 million stock offering on May 2 at US$5.50 per share. The offer price represents a 25% discount to the closing share price on April 22 when the offering was first announced. Company insiders sold $30 million shares as part of the offering at a share price that is 50% lower than prices just one month ago. Last week, Charlotte's Web also announced a C$140 million equity offering that comprises entirely of existing shareholders including its founders. The offering price was C$20 per share which is 20% below the share price before the announcement.

While many retail investors will be disappointed by the short-term drop in share price as a result of the large discounts in these equity offerings, we think investors should look beyond the near-term troubles. Entrepreneurs spent years building these businesses while carrying significant financial and sometimes regulatory risks. We think it is totally reasonable for them to realize benefits at some point. Due to the nature of the cannabis market, large bought deals often require substantial discounts to trading share prices. In the long term, we think fundamentals should drive share price performance. Investors who believe in the long-term potential of these companies could consider using short-term blips to accumulate additional shares. In the case of CannTrust, we think the company is facing fundamental headwinds and would not view the current share price weakness as a buying opportunity. However, we think Charlotte's Web remains the leader in the U.S. CBD market and thus would recommend investors with long investment horizons to consider using this opportunity to accumulate additional shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.