Market Volatility Bulletin: Implied Vol Up, But Still Pretty Reserved Given What's Happening In SPX

CNBC: 2:41PM EST

Sector SPDRs

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are giving back the victory lap from last Friday's massive rebound, as averages head lower (about 3% on the S&P earlier in the session).

Spot VIX got a healthy dose of revenge after the into-the-weekend drubbing.

Thoughts on Volatility

Heading into last weekend, spot VIX was taken out to the woodshed; the VX term structure definitively fell as well.

Trade-related announcements and leaks from the Trump Administration have caused large moves both up and down in equities over the past 18 months or so. Their goal is presumably to get a trade deal done, and the simple reality is that stocks may respond with whippier vols while the negotiations are getting done.

I like the VT tweet above insomuch as it's going to be difficult to gloat for very long in the current environment. Wider ranges for vol are where traders' focus needs to be rather than thinking only in terms of direction.

The reality of the situation is that the US is an extremely important customer to Chinese companies. When your #1 customer tells you that they want to see some changes, you probably are going to have to make some meaningful concessions.

Renegotiating any political-economic terms will never be seamless. The questions focus on whether there are grounds for revisiting the current state of affairs (the graphic above suggests that there are), and then what the tactics that are going to be necessary to achieve one's objectives.

From a volatility standpoint, there looks to be a heck of a lot of meat on the bone (read: incentive) for the US to fight hard to establish a new, more balanced equilibrium. The question comes down to negotiating skill and political will; on the latter front, I'll give China the nod.

Great question, ST. Let's not forget that for whatever set of reasons we may want to conjure, China exports a great deal to us because we as American consumers believe that the products on the shelves that come from that nation represent the best value.

There may be all kinds of legitimate concerns with the ongoing (and growing) trade imbalances between our nations, but the central point to bear in mind is that the end goal isn't to diminish or do away with or even diminish trade between these nations.

In theory, a compromise where China commits to a maximum trade imbalance, where any differential in trade must be paid for directly by the Chinese government to the US Treasury (and vice versa). Essentially that would be something akin to bumper bowling: no trade imbalance is allowed to go "in the gutter".

Term Structure

VX futures have had quite a session. Spot VIX sits just over 20 as of Monday, 2:23PM EST. Spot VIX has pretty much reclaimed all the territory lost since Friday's dramatic vol crush, which makes sense in light of Monday's drawdown to stocks.

The term structure sits in backwardation, with significant roll yield favoring vol longs (VXX, UVXY). The front month has seen nearly a 3 point hike since last Friday's close. Naturally, the action gradually tames as we head back along the futures curve.

I'd point out that in light of both the international developments, the technical damage to SPX, and the huge raw dip to equities on Monday, spot VIX looks pretty contained. Again, I'd emphasize that we're really not in new territory in comparison to last week.

Having said that, we're most certainly at the top end of the range going back almost to the beginning of the year. Friday demonstrated how ready, willing and able traders were to put this issue to bed on a moment's notice (prematurely even).

The underlying macro situation itself has to calm down first though! Not that it's written into some stock investor's rule book that stocks have to trade at such-and-such vol while trade negotiations are taking place; I'm looking back to past instances over the past 18 months where these trade concerned appeared to matter. For those instances, VIX trolled more in the 16-26 region (think March-May '18, October-Dec '18).

But volatility being what it is, there are bound to be some babies thrown out with bathwater. At times these may be "big babies": entire sectors. It's worthwhile here to try and think through where trade disputes carry potential to create relatively large vs. small impact on the ongoing operations to US companies.

MarketChameleon.com: XLI vs. SVXY

Taking that process a step further, one might think in terms of targeting relative volatilities. That could mean pairs trades, though from a margin perspective, that could be a little tricky to set up depending on what kind of account you have or how much time/capital you have available to deploy.

Note how XLI implied vol flared up quite a bit relative to SVXY implied vol back in Dec '18. Both vols were on the rise, but the absolute gap narrowed considerably. The gap looks to be on the rise once more.

My greater point is that thinking perhaps not at the level of the individual name (e.g. GE), but instead looking for relative industries, sectors, and/or products that have liquid options markets may be a great way to think about where the smartest place to get exposure at the current time.

Thanks A&H (great set of comments from readers in the prior MVB, by the way). I was reading a piece just this weekend that was talking about how there's been a movement for DM to have more political risk that in the past was thought to be reserved only for the EM space. Good mention also with the punt on event risk going out to the June contract, as we're getting nearer to "K" expiration.

