Keurig Doctor Pepper Sticks To The Plan

By Callum Turcan

Keurig Doctor Pepper Inc (KDP) is unique in the sense that it’s the only company out there with scale in both the hot and cold beverage markets, giving it more opportunities to grow in the consumer staples industry. From caffeinated Keurig and Green Mountain Coffee Roaster products to numerous soda offerings like Canada Dry, 7UP, and its namesake Dr. Pepper to juice drinks likes Mott’s and Snapple, this growing beverage giant covers the spread. As of this writing, Keurig Doctor Pepper yields 2.0% but note that due to its large net debt load, its dividend growth prospects in the medium-term appear limited. Keurig Doctor Pepper’s latest earnings report gave investors another snapshot of how the combined company is performing after Keurig and Doctor Pepper merged last year (completed in July 2018). Keep in mind that JAB Holdings, a privately-held German conglomerate, owns the majority of Keurig Doctor Pepper’s shares.

Earnings Snapshot

For starters, the company reaffirmed its adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS growth rate of 15 – 17% for 2019, signaling the integration process is proceeding relatively smoothly all things considered. Adjusted pro forma net sales dropped by 1% during the first quarter of 2019 to $2.5 billion. While its underlying net sales grew by 2.5% (obtained primarily through better price realizations and an improving product mix), foreign currency headwinds (courtesy of a strong US dollar) and problems at the firm’s Allied Brands portfolio held revenue down. Its GAAP EPS came in at $0.16 while its adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS came in at $0.25 last quarter. Due to the merger, year-over-year comparisons aren’t always useful unless adjusted figures are provided (which come with their own problems).

There has been some corporate intrigue involving the merger of Keurig and Doctor Pepper, as certain brands that were distributed (but not owned) through the Allied Brands operations have decided to seek other partners. Fiji Water is one of those firms, as it has decided to move on and build its own distribution system. Losing Fiji Water came as a big blow as that used to be one of Allied Brands’ bestselling partners. Another consideration involves Keurig Doctor Pepper’s Allied Brands partners renegotiating for better terms. We will be monitoring how the company’s Allied Brands operation performs going forward, as Keurig Doctor Pepper seeks to bring in new partners to offset realized and potential losses. That strategy included bringing on Forto Coffee Energy Shots and Peet’s Ready-to-Drink Iced Espresso, as well as purchasing beverage companies Big Red and Bai Brands in recent years.

Debt Overview

During the first quarter of 2019, Keurig Doctor Pepper generated $591 million in net operating cash flow and spent $62 million on capital expenditures, enabling $529 million in free cash flow. It’s imperative that the company brings its net debt load down (which is the goal) after taking on a ton of debt over the past few years due to acquisitions and the transformative Keurig merger.

We will be viewing Keurig Doctor Pepper’s net debt load as ‘cash & cash equivalents’ (we aren’t including restricted cash here) less ‘short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term obligations’ and ‘long-term obligations’ to keep things straightforward. The firm’s net debt load under those parameters came in at $15.2 billion at the end of last quarter. Stacked up against $3.0 billion in adjusted EBITDA on a trailing-twelve-month basis, Keurig Doctor Pepper’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at an elevated ~5.0x at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

This paragraph is for clarification purposes to limit potential confusion. Using the firm’s ‘management leverage ratio’ (as noted in its earnings press release), which uses the ‘total principal amounts less cash and cash equivalents’ figure as the numerator, Keurig Doctor Pepper had a leverage ratio of 5.1x at the end of last quarter. Keurig Doctor Pepper had $15.5 billion in total principal outstanding (as noted in the firm’s press release) and $0.1 billion in cash on hand, giving it a ‘total principal amounts less cash and cash equivalents’ of $15.4 billion at the end of March 2019.

Keurig Doctor Pepper is targeting a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.0x within the next two to three years. As the company is very free cash flow positive and for the most part runs a relatively capital-light business, as compared to the capital-intensive industrial and resource extraction industries, that is an obtainable goal. Management had this to say during the firm’s latest conference call;

“Our cash flow generation remained very strong enabling us to repay more than $400 million of debt in the quarter and continue to delever rapidly. Our confidence for 2019 continues to be high supported by some exciting innovation in our coffee systems and packaged beverages segment hitting the market in Q2.”

Those of you who have been following our work know we are always big fans of deleveraging, as elevated net debt loads are the bane of dividend growth stories. As Keurig Doctor Pepper is very free cash flow positive, we don’t think its dividend is at risk of getting cut, but it’s key to keep in mind that transformative acquisitions take time to pan out favorably. The company hopes to generate $600 million in annual synergies by 2021, which was a major selling point of the merger. Distribution and logistical synergies are key, as Keurig taps into the massive network Doctor Pepper has built out over the years. We will be monitoring the integration process as 2019 gets underway.

What We Think

As mentioned previously, Keurig Doctor Pepper is one of a kind when it comes to the beverage industry as it has major exposure to both the hot (specifically, coffee-based offerings) and cold (soda, energy drinks, juice, etc.) side of the beverage market. That’s partially why we except the company to generate a return on invested capital (we exclude goodwill from this calculation) that exceeds its weighted-average cost of capital over the coming years, earning the firm an attractive Economic Castle rating (we will cover what that means).

The term economic moat is a qualitative assessment used to describe a company that appears to have competitive advantages. Whereas our Economic Castle rating is based in part on the firm’s historical ability to earn an ROIC, excluding goodwill, that exceeds its WACC (a quantitative sign of its competitive advantages) and more so on our pro forma financial analysis of the company (which is conducted as part of our rigorous discounted cash flow analysis).

Due to its high net debt load, we aren’t optimistic on the company’s ability to grow its quarterly dividend in the medium-term as free cash flow is directed to deleveraging. As Keurig Doctor Pepper continues to delever, we may become much more optimistic on its dividend growth trajectory given its promising competitive advantages, scale, growth markets, and hard-to-replicate distribution network.

Back in May 2018, Moody’s Corporation (MCO) downgraded then-Doctor Pepper Snapple’s investment grade credit rating from Baa1 to Baa2 with a negative outlook due to the debt that would be added to the balance sheet as part of its merger with then-Keurig Green Mountain. In February 2019, Moody’s reaffirmed Keurig Doctor Pepper’s Baa2 investment grade credit rating with a negative outlook due to execution risks. While positive on the potential synergies, Moody’s noted that potential working capital savings weren’t a given.

Here are some of our thoughts on Keurig Doctor Pepper from our 16-page Stock Report;

“Keurig Dr Pepper is a leading coffee and beverage company in the US. The firm's key brands are Dr Pepper, Keurig, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Canada Dry, 7UP, Squirt, Crush, A&W, and Schweppes. Dr Pepper Snapple also owns other brands, including Snapple, Hawaiian Punch, Mott's, and Clamato. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Plano, Texas. The company's largest brand, Dr Pepper, is the #2 flavored CSD in the US, and the firm's Snapple brand is a leading ready-to-drink tea. More than 80% of volume is generated by brands that hold either the #1 or #2 position in their category. JAB and its partners, the former owners of Keurig Green Mountain, own ~87% of Keurig Dr Pepper. The new company is committed to maintaining investment grade credit ratings as it targets net debt/EBTIDA of below 3.0x within 2-3 years of closing, and management is targeting $600 million in annual synergies by 2021. The company is one of a kind with scale in cold and hot beverages. Keurig Dr Pepper has pro forma annual revenues of ~$11 billion and exposure to high growth markets such as ready-to-drink coffee and tea, which will be enhanced by innovation and brand consolidation. Point-of-sale reach will be materially enhanced as a result of increased scale, which will bring an unrivaled nationwide distribution network. For the full year 2019, Keurig Dr Pepper expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $1.20-$1.22 as it continues to work towards merger synergies. Input cost inflation and higher logistics expenses could partially offset productivity and merger-related margin benefits.”

From 2019 to 2021, Keurig Doctor Pepper aims to realized $0.2 billion in annual synergies each year, culminating into $0.6 billion in total annual synergies by the end of that period. Longer-term, the company is targeting 2-3% net sales growth with a goal of hitting 2% net sales growth this year (includes the unfavorable 100 basis point impact from the Allied Brands corporate intrigue which we covered previously). Management reaffirmed those long-term targets along with Keurig Doctor Pepper’s 15 – 17% annual EPS growth this year during the company’s first quarter earnings release.

Concluding Thoughts

Doctor Pepper Snapple’s transformative merger with Keurig Green Mountain last year in many ways fundamentally changed the landscape of the non-alcoholic beverage market. Leveraging Keurig Doctor Pepper’s massive distribution network and major brand power will be key to realizing expected synergies and growth potential. We see shares of Keurig Doctor Pepper trading at a sharp premium to the midpoint of our range of potential values, derived from our rigorous discounted cash flow analysis, indicating the market is clearly optimistic on its transformation. For now, we are still waiting on the sidelines as we wait for more clarity on its integration and deleveraging programs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan works as an independent contractor for Valuentum Securities.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.