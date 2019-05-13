Athersys: Stem Cell Therapy For Ischemic Stroke

Phase 3 data is due next year, and while the cash scenario can be improved, this looks like a buying opportunity.

The treatment does not compete with existing therapies, rather lets patients access those therapies in a beneficial manner over a longer period of time.

Athersys (ATHX) is a developer of regenerative medicines with its lead drug candidate, a MultiStem cell therapy, targeting ischemic stroke in a late-stage study. MultiStem has a Fast Track and RMAT (Regenerative Medicines Advanced Therapy) designation in the USA, both of which provide for expedited review. The drug has successfully gone through mid-stage studies and is now running a SPA-bound phase 3 trial. The stock has been trading sideways and down for the last 12 months, however, the upcoming data release should put some spin on the stock. We ran the stock through our interpretative device, the IOMachine, in order to see if it is investible at current prices.

The science

The human spleen plays a key role in the progression of ischemic stroke. Once the stroke happens, a strong immune response results, with damage of brain tissue due to hyperinflammation. The spleen regulates much of this immune response. ATHX stem cells are injected into the body, travel to the spleen, and downregulate the inflammatory immune response while upregulating the repair mechanism. This gives the body more time between the stroke and the necessary thrombectomy, up to 36 hours. This is the time range where most patients fall because of delay between stroke and treatment. This is the key USP of Athersys' therapy.

Ischemic stroke is caused by a blockage of blood to the brain. It is currently treated using the clot-dissolving agent tPA (Tissue Plasminogen Activator) or a Mechanical Thrombectomy or a surgical intervention to remove the clot, which is severely limited by the time available before it becomes too late. Because of this small time window, only a small percentage of patients are able to receive these curative treatments, with most simply receiving supportive or palliative care. See the image below:

ATHX's MultiStem therapy has a simple therapeutic goal; it increases this treatment window by several very important hours, a time within which many more patients will be able to receive curative treatment.

Catalyst

MultiStem has an ongoing Phase 3 trial in ischemic stroke being conducted under a SPA (special protocol assessment - meaning if the drug meets a pre-specified endpoint, it will be approved). Phase 3 top-line result is due Dec. 31, 2020.

There is another late-stage trial with a SPA, but the one above is the nearest major catalyst.

Previous trial data

Athersys has published phase 2 data from its drug trial. The one-year follow-up data, announced last year, was positive, although the trial failed to meet its primary endpoint because patients received the drug too late. MultiStem cell therapy was administered intravenously to ischemic stroke patients. There was a dose selection phase with 16 patients and a larger efficacy phase with 118 patients. Enrolled subjects received therapy within 1 or 2 days following ischemic stroke.

The primary endpoints were two:

safety over the first seven days following treatment global stroke recovery at day 90

The second endpoint also assesses three things: a) disability (modified Rankin Score ≤ 2), b) neurological deficit (NIH stroke scale, delta ≥75%), and c) activities of daily living (Barthel Index ≥ 95%).

Secondary endpoints were evaluating elements of recovery and dysfunction, including biomarkers associated with subject condition and recovery, and safety variables over the study period.

Now, if you compare the second primary endpoint with the following data, you will notice the treatment effect that MultiStem was able to produce as well as its statistical significance compared to placebo.

The one-year data demonstrates that MultiStem-treated subjects on average continued to improve through one year and had a significantly higher rate of "Excellent Outcome" (defined clinically as attaining mRS 0-1, NIHSS 0-1 and BI ≥95) compared to placebo subjects at one year when evaluating all subjects enrolled in the study (p=0.02), i.e., the intent-to-treat population. The relative improvement in Excellent Outcomes was even more pronounced in the patients who received MultiStem treatment within 36 hours of the stroke (p < 0.01).

Below is a table highlighting the data:

Proportion of Subjects with Excellent Outcome at Day 90 and Over One Year Subjects Day 90 Day 365 All MultiStem (n=65) 15.4 % 23.1 % All Placebo (n=61) 6.6 % 8.2 % Difference with all placebo 8.8 % 14.9%* Early Treatment with MultiStem (n=31) 16.1 % 29.0 % Difference with all placebo 9.5 % 20.8%**

*p = 0.02, **p < 0.01

The drug was well tolerated during the one year follow up period.

Execution

The company is well-funded, with a market cap of $234.9M, a cash balance of $57.84M as of the December quarter, and burn is -13.35M. Their Healios partnership should be able to improve these figures non-dilutively.

Here's a chart showing recent insider buy/sells:

And here's a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Competition

It must be clearly understood that curative treatments are not direct competition here because ATHX's only goal is to improve the outcome of these treatments by enlarging the window available to patients after which it becomes too late for treatment. This is done through stem cells, and we are not aware of any other company that does exactly that. Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) is a leading stem cell company, but it does not have an ischemic stroke program. Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has two programs, but they are not stem cell, and they are targeting different aspects of the disease. One of its programs is a plasminogen activator, while the other targets brain swellings. So neither directly compete with ATHX. Alteplase, the currently only available drug targeting ischemic stroke, is a plasminogen activator. ATHX's work is complementary to these treatments. So, bottom line is that Athersys is doing something quite unique, and there's no real competition. There's one Japanese company, Sanbio, with a stem cell program, but this does not work in the same way; more importantly, it failed a critical trial.

The ischemic stroke market has the following data:

GlobalData estimates that sales of drugs in the AIS market (including TIA) were approximately $7.2B in 2017 in the 8MM. The US was the largest market, with sales of $3.4B, representing 47% of all sales from the 8MM. The highest-selling drug in the market was Roche's Activase (alteplase), which generated sales of $1.2B in the 8MM in 2017.

Since ATHX's therapy is complementary to the plasminogen activators, and probably even endovascular treatments, so, although it is difficult to predict actual figures, the company is looking at a pretty vast market both in the US and globally.

Risks

This company has been in the market for almost 25 years and still does not have much to show for its efforts. Its phase 2 trial did fail, for whatever reasons, and insiders seem not to be interested in the company. Cash position is not solid either. These are some of the risks associated with the company, apart from the general hype surrounding stem cell therapy that we dislike.

Opinion

We have developed a healthy aversion to stem cell therapies over the years, mainly because of a string of failures, hypes, false claims, and so on. However, our aversion came from unproven, non-approved therapies and the emergence of a growing alternative market for them. What we have here today, with a few companies taking the lead and doing it the right, FDA-approved way, is a different thing. We do not know, for example, if ATHX's therapy will be a success, but we can clearly see it is doing it the right way. We also note that the trial results have so far been good, cash position is good, and while we are a little unhappy with lack of insider interest, overall, this looks like a fairly good investment with a 2-year horizon.

