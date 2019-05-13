Treasury yields are looking for increased risk of a recession or increased odds of a rate cut in order to move substantially lower.

Treasury yields have now reached a sticking point and need the next catalyst to move significantly in either direction.

Treasury yields have declined since late 2018 in response to a deceleration in economic growth both globally and domestically.

Treasury Yields: Waiting On The Next Catalyst

Treasury yields are likely at a temporary sticking point, waiting for the next catalyst to move yields materially in either direction. When I talk about yields being at an important level, it should not be confused with technical analysis. I don't use technical analysis in my approach. The economic analysis suggests that Treasury yields will have a hard time moving materially lower without a new catalyst as I will outline below. This is more of a short-term outlook as my medium and long-term bullish outlook on bonds across the curve remains intact.

Before diving into the analysis on Treasury rates I want to call out an analysis I made on long-term bonds, specifically ETF (TLT) in October of 2018 when the consensus was firmly in the bond bear camp, and everyone thought rates were breaking out to the upside. The analysis I used to forecast the decline in interest rates, although it was a lonely forecast, is the same analysis I am using today on interest rates.

In October of 2018, the 10-year Treasury rate was 3.17% and climbing, and the 30-year rate was nearly 3.40%, miles from where we are today.

Here is what I wrote in October when the 10-year rate was nearly 3.20% and TLT was at $114:

Summary - I'd Be A Buyer Of Long Term Treasury Bonds I am a long-term investor and these short-term moves in rates and stocks are for the traders. If you buy long-term bonds today, it will prove fruitful as we have not yet seen the secular low in interest rates. Buying a 3.35% 30-year Treasury (TLT) with the potential for new secular lows in interest rates over the next several years has enormous profit potential. I am still a buyer of the long bond. - Should You Be Worried About This Rise In Interest Rates? | October 11, 2018

Today, with TLT over $125, I am suggesting the short-term upside may be limited without a new catalyst. To be clear, I don't trade these short-term moves as part of my investment strategy, my bullish outlook on Treasury bonds across the curve is unchanged, and ultimately I believe rates will continue to move lower over time.

The reason for the update is because interest rates have likely hit a sticking point in the very short-term.

The 10-year Treasury rate, as of this writing is 2.42%, one basis point below the 3-month Treasury rate of 2.43%. The 10-year Treasury rate inverted with the 3-month rate several weeks ago but only for a very brief period of time. Today, that inversion has re-emerged.

10-Year Treasury Rate vs. 3-Month Treasury Rate:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

As I have said many times, including a full analysis in a recent research note, the economic data is not suggestive of an immediate recession. The economy is certainly trending in that direction, and recession risk is rising, but I have not yet called for the economy to be immediately vulnerable to a recession. The bond market seemingly agrees with this analysis.

Typically, the bond market will not allow the long-term rates to invert with the short-term rates in a material way and for a prolonged period of time without a credible risk of a recession.

What that means is that without recession odds rising, which I do think is possible as we get more data, the long-term rates will have difficulty moving materially below the 3-month rate or the effective Federal Funds rate (EFFR).

The 4-four-factor coincident index, one of several proprietary indexes that I use to judge recession risk, is not yet in "recession risk" territory but it could move lower this week with data such as the industrial production index in which I would have a refreshed outlook and potentially say that long-term rates may invert with short-term rates.

Market volatility has increased dramatically with the recent trade tensions, and long-term rates will be driven by headlines as well as the hundreds of other factors that can influence Treasury rates in the short-term.

This analysis is simply to suggest that it is unlikely to see long-term rates move materially lower and below the EFFR for a prolonged period of time without a high level of recession risk. Recession risk could rise this week with new data in which I would update members of EPB Macro Research of the new developments.

So, on one vector, for long rates to move significantly lower, we'd need to see an increased risk of a recession.

There is another vector; however, that could push the entire curve lower in which we'd see lower long-term rates but potentially not an inversion of the long and short rates.

If odds of a rate cut by the FOMC increase, this could potentially push the entire curve lower.

The bond market is pricing in an interest rate cut by the FOMC with the 5-year rate firmly below the 3-month rate and actually below the lower bound of the Fed Funds corridor at 2.22%.

The bond market firmly expects the next move to be a rate cut, but the current implied odds suggest a 65% chance by December of 2019 and 70% by January of 2020.

5-Year Treasury Rate:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The 5-year Treasury rate has dropped 87 basis points as the market expectations changed from rate hikes to rate cuts. There are those that are suggesting the 30-year Treasury rate steepening to the 5-year rate is an ominous sign but let's go back to the Treasury curve analysis.

The 5-year Treasury rate was 3.09% at the start of November, well above the EFFR as the market was expecting several more rate increases. Today, the 5-year rate is 87 basis points lower, below the EFFR, as the market expects the next move to be a rate cut.

If you are in the camp that the 5s30s spread should be compressing, then the 30-year rate would have had to drop more than 87 basis points from the same level in November. The 30-year rate was 3.43% at that time. If the 30-year rate had dropped more than 87 basis points, the 30-year rate would be right on top or below the 3-month rate, something that is unlikely to occur without material recession risk.

It is worth noting that the yield curve does not have to invert for there to be a recession, but the long-term rates are unlikely to invert with the short-term rates without credible recession risk.

Therefore, without recession risk rising materially, the 30-year rate cannot flatten against the 5-year rate given the extent of the Fed pivot and the lack of recession risk at the current moment.

If the market starts to price in a rate cut occurring sooner than December of 2019, short-term rates will start to fall faster than long-term rates, further steepening some parts of the curve but all rates would likely be dragged lower.

The second vector that could lower long-term rates would be increased odds of a rate cut.

To summarize, increased odds of a recession or increased odds of a rate cut are likely needed in order to push long-term rates materially lower.

In the short-term, there are hundreds of factors that can move interest rates and that is not the game I play in.

I update members of EPB Macro Research on recession risk and economic inflection points.

Ultimately, I expect long-term rates to move lower on both vectors as the economic data develops.

The next big update comes with retail sales and industrial production this week.

When studying Treasury rates, we need to look at the nominal level of the yield as well as the shape of the curve.

Spotting these inflection points is critical. Nearly everyone was on the wrong side of Treasury rates late last year, following the charts rather than the data.

