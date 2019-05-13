Revisiting New Millennium Iron Corporation: A Former Growth Story Turns Into A Deep Value Play

Despite being priced for dead, NML will likely be cash flow positive in 2019 thanks to an investment strategy that deploys their cash into high yielding marketable securities.

NML is currently priced at just 59% of its working capital and 37% of its book value. Those values don't even include NML's significant Taconite or Port assets.

Introduction

In November of 2011, I wrote a very glowing article on New Millennium Iron Corporation (OTCPK:NWLNF) that indicated that the company was undervalued at its then trading price of approximately $1.70 USD. Nearly eight years later, and with a current share price of approximately $0.041 USD and $0.055 CAD (closing price on 5/10/2019), I think it's safe to say that I got this one wrong. That being said, over the past two years the company has made a number of changes to its corporate structure which minimize expenses, but at the same time also provides the company with a number of opportunities to realize its enormous potential. This article will discuss the events that transpired over the past eight years which led to the enormous value destruction, but will also discuss why the company has turned into a deep value play with a number of near term catalysts. Should these catalysts occur--possibly within the next several weeks--then I believe that NML's stock price will go significantly higher than its current valuation.

The below article will discuss why NML has the potential to appreciate approximately 830% based on a conservative valuation of NML's key assets (see valuation section below). As of close on Friday, May 10th, 2019 NML is currently valued at just 59% of its working capital, and only 37% of its book value. NML's enormous taconite, DSO, port, cash, and marketable securities assets are all extremely undervalued by the market and present a huge opportunity for investors to take advantage of the enormous gap between NML's stock price and the true value of the company.

Additionally, please note that from this point on all stock prices or values discussed in the article are in Canadian dollars.

Lastly, for the best reader experience, I recommend that readers open the following Excel file, which I developed for this article. All charts or tables that you see in the article below come from the Excel file. Please note that this file has an Excel query table on it for updated currency quotes, as well as Excel stock data types. Readers who download the file can update the file with live quotes by hitting the "refresh all" button on the Excel data ribbon. If readers are interested, the below You Tube clip gives a 5 minute demo of how to use the Excel file.

New Millennium Iron 2011-2016, What Went Wrong?

There were many precipitants that led to the value destruction in New Millennium Iron Corp. (also known as "NML") that occurred from 2011 through 2019. However, if I had to distill it down to three reasons, I would say they were--in no particular order--falling iron ore prices, execution failures, and overly optimistic assumptions. Below I'll briefly discuss how each of these factors led to NML's stock plummeting from a market cap of over $800 million CAD in March 2011 to where it currently stands at $10 million CAD rounded to the nearest million.

#1 Falling Iron Ore Prices:

On the back of massive Chinese demand for iron ore in 2010 and 2011, along with a move away from the traditional annual benchmark pricing towards spot pricing, 62% Fe iron ore fine prices surged to nearly $200 per tonne in March of 2011. However, as demand for the seaborne iron ore market lessened in the years that followed, the price of iron ore drifted down to $40 per tonne by 2016, before rebounding back to where it currently stands in the mid $90 range.

The below chart illustrates how NML's price and iron ore prices have changed from October, 2010 through May, 2019. The price of iron ore is on the left hand of the chart and is represented by the color gray, and the price of NML's stock is on the right hand of the chart and is represented by the yellow line. As the reader can see, the stock price of NML tends to follow the price of iron ore, and given that iron ore has fallen quite a bit from its peak of near $200 in 2011--in fact iron ore hasn't gone above $100 since 2014--NML's stock has also suffered during this time frame.

Figure #1. NML stock price relative to the 62% Fe Benchmark

#2 Execution Challenges:

Even more so than falling iron ore prices, execution challenges led to NML's stock drop. As an example, in September of 2011, NML published the following corporate presentation which indicated that Direct Shipping Ore "DSO" production from their domed operation would occur in 2012 Q4 (see figure 2 below). Unfortunately for NML shareholders, as of the writing of this article Tata has yet to produce and sell a single tonne of iron ore from their domed operation--they have however been producing and selling a low grade iron ore of about 60% Fe on a seasonal basis (June through November) since 2015--more on this in the DSO section below. However, that being said, it appears that Tata and NML will finally start producing a high grade 64.5% Fe DSO product from their domed operation in Q2 of 2019. While this recent positive turn of events is wonderful for the near term, it means that the initial projections from 2011 were off by almost 8 years.

Figure 2. Tata Steel Minerals Canada DSO completion gantt chart, September 2011.

Additionally, on the Taconite front, NML projected in September, 2011 that they would complete their Taconite feasibility study and receive a positive investment decision by the end of 2013. Furthermore, NML projected that the Taconite project would potentially be in production by 2016 (see Figure 3 below). Unfortunately for NML shareholders, the Taconite project feasibility study was not officially published until May, of 2014 and no investment decision has been given to date--more on this on the Taconite section below.

Figure 3. NML taconite feasibility study gantt chart, September 2011.

#3 Overly Optimistic Assumptions:

Part of the reasons for the long delays with both the Taconite and DSO projects were due to overly optimistic assumptions on cap-ex and timelines. For instance, when the binding heads of agreement was first signed by Tata Steel and NML, it was assumed that the cap-ex for the entire DSO project would be approximately $360 million Canadian according to the 2011 DSO feasibility study. This joint venture effectively formed a JV entity called Tata Steel Minerals Canada in which Tata owned 80% and NML owned the remaining 20%. As of NML's most recent quarterly report, the DSO operation has had cap-ex of $1,342,782,000(see page 33)--nearly $1.0 billion over the 2011 cap-ex projection! Furthermore, adding salt to the wound is the fact that NML had a free-carry on the first $300 million of the DSO project, but any capital expenditures in excess of $300 million would require NML to invest its own capital in a pro-rata fashion or face dilution. Since NML did not have ample cash reserves it was forced to stand by and be diluted down from 20% to its current stake of 4.32%. Fortunately for NML the TSMC DSO project has finally hit its stride and will not require any additional capital raises.

The Positive Inflection Point for NML Caused by the 2016 Proxy Battle

By early 2016 the above three negative precipitants had mostly run their course, and the stock price had gone from a high of over $4.00 CAD in March of 2011 to a low of around $0.06 CAD in February 2016. Long suffering shareholders who held the stock throughout that entire period grew increasingly frustrated, and these frustrations eventually led to a very public proxy battle with NML. Readers can see an example of an article from that time period here, and read an NML news release discussing their position on the proxy battle here. The proxy battle essentially came down to the fact that NML had significant iron ore assets with long term value, but was burning through cash at a rate which would leave the coffers empty in a few years time. Therefore the goal of the proxy battle was to essentially slash expenses to the bone, and put NML's main Taconite projects on a care and maintenance plan. The hope was that if expenses were kept to a minimum the company could survive a downturn in the iron ore industry and be well positioned for the next iron ore boom cycle--a position that NML finds itself in today.

While the dissident shareholders waging the 2016 proxy battle lost in a vote held on March 11th, 2016, the board and executives of NML took the lessons from the battle to heart. As an example, by June, 2016 the company announced significant cost reduction measures that would reduce NML's workforce from 19 full time employees down to 8, and would also halt any new exploration activities that weren't required to maintain NML's valuable mineral licenses. Later in June, 2016, NML issued notice to the Port of Sept-Iles indicating that they would terminate their contract with the Port and eliminate this major expense for the company. Furthermore, in November, 2018 NML monetized a portion of this port asset--more on this in the port section below. Additionally, in late 2016, both a Vice President of Administration, and the then CEO resigned and were not replaced. These key departures further reduced staffing and overhead for NML. Lastly, by mid 2017, the company reduced the number of directors from 10 down to 7, reducing expenses further still.

As of NML's most recent annual report, published in March 2019, the company is set at 7 directors, and only has three part-time employees that are paid as consultants--a part-time CEO in Ernest Dempsey, a part-time CFO in Robert Boisjoli, and a part-time administrative assistant. Readers can review NML's executive team here, and NML's board of director's here.

Why is NML a Good Investment Now?

In the sections below I will detail why NML is a very attractive deep value play for investors looking to have exposure to iron ore markets.

NML Has an Extremely Solid Balance Sheet

By any balance sheet metric NML is Cheap. As the reader can see from the below table the company is priced at approximately 59% of its working capital and approximately 37% of its book value. The below chart is using a share price of $0.055 Canadian (closing price on Friday, May 10th 2019), and balance sheet data from NML's 2019 Q1 Financials, published on May, 8th 2019.

Figure 4. NML Key Balance Sheet Valuation Metrics, chart created by James Duade

Below is a detailed look at NML's balance sheet from their 2019 Q1 report. As readers can see, NML's balance sheet has total assets of $27,989,730, and total liabilities of just $1,118,500. Furthermore, the majority of NML's assets come in the form of cash and marketable securities that are invested in high yielding stocks and bonds (more on this later).

Figure 5. NML Balance Sheet as of 3/31/2019, see page 3 of 22.

NML Will Likely Be Cash Flow Positive in 2019

With most companies that are trading below their book or cash value, the concern is that they are not cash flow positive and will thus continue to erode their assets base until they go bankrupt. New Millennium fortunately does not fall into this category. Starting in early 2018 NML made a concerted shift to move the vast majority of their liquid assets into high yielding marketable securities. The goal for the company was to be cash flow neutral, or in other words have their liquid assets yield sufficient interest and dividend income to cover their minimum expenses (see 2016 proxy section above for discussion on expense reduction). As the reader can see from the below chart, NML came very close to realizing this goal in 2018, and will likely be cash flow positive in 2019. In the below chart, the top line represents general and administrative expenses at NML by quarter, whereas the bottom line represents interest and dividend income from their marketable securities portfolio.

Figure 6. NML G&A Expenses vs.Interest and Dividend Income in 2018 and 2019 Q1. Chart created by the author using NML's 2018 & 2019 SEDAR filings.

I am projecting that NML will likely have dividend and interest income of approximately $850,000 from their marketable securities portfolio alone. Income and dividend interest will likely increase substantially when NML eventually invests its remaining cash assets of $7,373,601. Expenses for the full year are likely to be around $1.0 million--2018 full year expenses were $1.025 million. As the reader can also see from the below screen shot from NML's 2018 MD&A, NML was very close to being cash flow positive in 2018.

Figure 7. NML G&A Expenses and Investment Income in 2018, page 6 2018 MD&A.

Additionally, per a deal struck in November, 2018 with Tacora Resources, NML sold 6.5 million tonnes of its 15 million tonnes port capacity to Tacora. In exchange for the port capacity Tacora paid NML $4.0 million Canadian. Tacora also agreed to pay NML a royalty of $0.10 per tonne shipped from the port. These payments are likely to begin when Tacora starts production in June, 2019.

These developments are important to NML's cash flow in two ways. The first way is that NML was provided an additional $4.0 million to invest, which will yield additional dividend and interest income that should make the company cash flow positive in 2019. The second reason is that starting in June 2019, Tacora will be paying NML a royalty stream of approximately $600,000 a year, or about $150,000 per quarter. For its part Tacora has indicated that starting in June 2019 Cargill will have a strategic off-take agreement, where Cargill will purchase all of Tacora's production through 2033 (see quote below):

As part of the financing Cargill has made an equity investment and extended its long-term off-take agreement. Lee Kirk, Managing Director of Cargill's Metals business commented, "By extending this agreement through 2033, Cargill is better positioned to provide our customers around the world with greater access to high quality iron ore.

The addition of $4.0 million to NML's cash hoard, plus the royalty revenue stream of approximately $600,000 per year, will very likely mean that NML will be cash flow positive starting in 2019.

Regarding NML's Marketable Securities

In NML's 2018 annual report filed this past March, the company was very transparent about the marketable securities it held as of 12/31/18. In their 2019 Q1 filing the company provided the same level of transparency. The below table lists out all of the companies in NML's portfolio, as well as the implied share total and projected dividends to be issued to NML should NML hold these securities for the entirety of 2019.

Figure 8. NML Marketable Securities Portfolio. Chart created by author using NML's 2018 annual report.

If the above image is not clear enough, then please open the attached Excel file (see last paragraph of introduction section above) which contains live stock quotes for all of NML's portfolio. Readers can use Excel's data refresh option to track NML's portfolio in real time if they wish. The file was created by the author.

Also investors should note that the marketable securities portfolio is likely managed by an NML director named Scott Leckie, who has had great success as a value investor in the past and manages his own fund called Takota Asset Management. Mr. Leckie and Takota together own approximately 9 million shares of NML.

NML Has Significant Opportunity to Monetize its Iron Ore Assets: TSMC Direct Shipping Ore project, Port Assets, Taconite Projects

In the sections below I'll discuss a few of New Millennium Iron's assets that are either not contained on its balance sheet, or are significantly undervalued on the balance sheet. These assets include a 4.32% interest in Tata Steel Minerals Canada's "TSMC" Direct Shipping Ore "DSO" project, 8.5 Million Tonnes "MT" of port capacity in the port of Sept-Iles new multi-user port facility, and the company's taconite assets. Of the three assets mentioned above, the Taconites and the port are ascribed $0.00 of value on NML's balance sheet as of 3/31/19, and the DSO interest is only ascribed a value of $10.1 million.

NML's 4.32% Interest in TSMC's DSO Project

As discussed in the “what went wrong” section above the TSMC DSO JV with NML has had a long and complicated history. I’m happy to detail this history out for readers in the comments section if they are interested. In this section of the article I’d like to focus on an appropriate value for NML's stake in the DSO and when it’s possible that TSMC is likely to issue a dividend to NML—which I project to be around 2021. Additionally, this section will illustrate that there is a big discrepancy in the DSO valuation between NML and TSMC—NML values its 4.32% DSO stake at $10.1 million while TSMC values the same stake at $20.9 million.

For starters, what readers need to know about the NML DSO project is that to date TSMC has spent about $1.342 Billion on the DSO project, which per the BHOA between Tata and NML was to be financed at a 70-30 debt-to-equity ratio. Furthermore, per NML’s annual filings TSMC has produced and sold about 7.9 MT of DSO since 2015, which I believe was sold at a small profit and applied against the outstanding TSMC debt. In order to understand where the debt is likely to be at the end of 2019, I went through a short mental exercise to get a handle on when TSMC could potentially start issuing a dividend. I started by constructing the two below tables (see the "TSMC DSO Valuation" tab on the NML spreadsheet attached above), which look at possible profitability for TSMC over the last several years. The first table below is for DSO production from 2015-2019 (2019 is an assumed production figure), and the second table is a best guess at what 2019 could look like with the introduction of the domed operation (and big increase in pricing for high quality ore).

Figure 9. Potential TSMC DSO profits. Table created by author using NML company data.

Figure 10. Potential TSMC DSO 2019 profits. Table created by author.

Tata indicated in their 2018 annual report for the period ending March, 2018 that TSMC’s outstanding debt was 3,480 Crore, which equates to $671.2 million in Canadian Debt at the time. That figure jives relatively closely with the above model assuming the project had been financed at 70/30 debt-to-equity (not counting the $175 million CAD cash injection from Quebec that occurred in the fall of 2016).

Figure 11. TSMC DSO debt projection. Chart created by author using TSMC data.

Based on the above projections, even if TSMC has a banner year in 2019 thanks to boom prices, the project will still likely have a debt load of around $275 million CAD. Should prices stay elevated into 2020, and the domed production expands to 4.0 MT, then it seems to me that the project will finally be debt free and ready to pay dividends to NML in 2021. As the detailed break out for 2019 chart indicates, annual profits from TSMC’s DSO operation could be on the order of $400 - $300 million Canadian per year with similar assumptions. This would imply that starting in 2021 NML's 4.32% stake of the profits would be $17.28 - $12.96 million or the equivalent of $0.095 - $0.072 per share--not too bad considering the stock price today is $0.055!

Lastly, regarding valuation, the aforementioned Tata Steel 2018 annual report (see page 145 & 185) indicated that the book value of TSMC (i.e., assets minus liabilities) was 2,685.05 Crore as of 3/31/18. When this value is converted into Canadian dollars using the exchange rate at the time, NML's 4.32% stake is approximately $20.9 Million Canadian (see figure 12 below).

Figure 12. TSMC DSO valuation. Chart created by author using TSMC company data.

Of note is the fact that NML as of its 2019 Q1 report indicated that the DSO had a valuation of just $10.1 million CAD. The difference in the valuation mainly stems from the fact that NML is using an extremely high discount rate of 24.0%! In its 2018 annual report, NML had the following to say about its TSMC DSO valuation:

Accordingly, the potential dividend payments for TMSC are discounted at an observed or estimated market rate. Under the valuation method used by the Company, the expected dividends from TMSC are not adjusted for market risk. Rather, the adjustment for that risk is included in the discount rate. Thus, the expected dividends are discounted at an expected rate of return of 24% (23.19% as at January 1, 2018), yielding a fair value of approximately $9,585,000 for the long-term investment as at December 31, 2018 ($8,436,000 as at January 1, 2018). The aggregate fair value of the long-term investment decreases by approximately $591,000 ($584,000 as at January 1, 2018) for every 1% increment in the discount rate and increases by approximately $640,000 ($636,000 as at January 1, 2018) for every 1% decrement in the discount rate. The fair value at March 31, 2019 increased by $523,000 as compared to the value at December 31, 2018 based solely on the present value derived from the model at March 31, 2019 versus December 31, 2018 using the identical projected dividend stream as we were not provided with additional new information on TSMC.

Using the above information from NML, if you were to decrease the discount rate from 24% down to 8%, you'd see that their DSO valuation would increase in value by $8.96 million (i.e., $640,000 * 16 = $10.24 million) which would bring NML's DSO stake up to $20.348 million. That figure more closely represents TSMC's valuation figure discussed in the paragraphs above. For its part TSMC uses an 8% discount rate, see quote below from page 306 of Tata's 2018 annual report:

Within the overseas mining businesses, volatility in commodity prices triggered an impairment assessment for mining operations carried out by the Group in Canada. This resulted in an impairment charge of ₹903.01 crore (2016-17: Nil) being recognised during the year ended March 31, 2018. The recoverable value was based on value in use using cash flow projections for 16 years and a discount rate of 8% p.a. The impairment recognised is included within exceptional items in the consolidated statement of profit and loss.

Given the above, the below valuation section uses an 8% discount rate as opposed to a 24% rate.

NML's Port Assets

As mentioned previously in the cash flow discussion, NML monetized a portion of its port assets in 2018 by striking a deal with Tacora Resources. Tacora agreed to provide NML with $4.0 million Canadian in exchange for access to 6.5 MT of NML's port access. Furthermore, Tacora agreed to pay NML a $0.10 per tonne royalty, which would likely result in cash flow of just over $600,000 per year to NML for the foreseeable future (see below figure).

Figure 13. Valuation of NML's Port Assets Using the recent Tacora deal as a benchmark.

As NML had a total of 15 MT of port access to begin with, after the Tacora deal NML is left with a total of 8.5 MT of port access remaining. Based on the Tacora deal, this access would be worth approximately $1,335,320 per million tonnes of access (i.e., ($4.0 Million Payment + $4,679,583 PV of future royalty payments) / 6.5 MT of access = $1,335,320), or the equivalent of $11.350 million for the full 8.5 MT of port access.

Should Tacora resources decide to expand production, then they could choose to purchase additional port capacity from NML. Additionally, it should be noted that TSMC only has port access for 5.0 MT of production capacity, and it is likely that they may choose to purchase additional port capacity from NML when they eventually expand their production.

Taconite Resources

According to NML's own website, their taconite resources are the company's "principal asset". This is a bit ironic since the taconite properties are ascribed $0.00 on NML's balance sheet as of 12/31/18. However, irony aside, NML is correct to describe these properties as their principal asset since they could instantly add tens of millions--and possibly hundreds of millions--to the company's market cap if they find a JV partner. As a prime example, when Tata and NML signed the binding heads agreement for their Taconite project on LabMag and KeMag in March of 2011, this sent the market cap of the company surging to over $800 million at the time (share price hit an all time high of $4.48 Canadian on 3/4/2011, multiplied by 181.0 million shares). Even though the share count is the same as 2011, the share price as of 5/10/19 is $0.055 Canadian, and the market cap is approximately $10.0 million CAD.

What's intriguing to shareholders today is that Tata and NML have since spent over $50 million studying and developing LabMag and KeMag, and have jointly published a feasibility study on the properties in 2014 (LabMag 2014 FS, KeMag 2014 FS), and a revised study on a lower cap-ex project called NuTac in 2016 (NuTac 2016 Prefeasibility Study). Per NML's 2018 annual MD&A (see below image) the company has spent a combined $44.660 million developing LabMag and KeMag to date, and a total of $58.662 million on all of their taconite properties--again these assets are ascribed $0.00 on NML's balance sheet.

Figure 14. NML cumulative costs on Taconite Properties. Chart from NML 2019 Q1 report MD&A.

If NML were to find another suitor to invest in their most developed Taconite projects, then the price of entry for this partner would likely be a reimbursement of NML's cost to date for the JV partner's pro-rata interest. When Tata and NML signed the LabMag & KeMag BHOA in March of 2011, both companies agreed that Tata would reimburse NML for Tata's pro rata interest in the Taconites (i.e., 64%), see the below quote from the press release at the time:

The Binding HOA further provides that following a positive investment decision: Tata Steel will reimburse NML 64% of the estimated $30 million in expenses that were incurred by NML on the Taconite Project up to the execution of the Binding HOA.

Using NML's Taconite BHOA with Tata as a proxy, we can derive the potential value of NML's taconites should another party express interest in partnering with NML. Given NML is likely not interested in taking a large equity stake in a Taconite project at this point, I believe it would be more appropriate to assume that NML will only want a small 10% equity stake. This means that they would likely request a 90% reimbursement for their taconite properties. Below is a table showing the potential reimbursements to NML if another party were to get involved in one of NML's Taconite projects. In the catalyst section further below I'll explain a possible timeline for this occurring. Also note that while NML has a number of valuable taconite properties, the below section of the article will only focus on NML's most advanced taconite properties LabMag and KeMag. If readers would like to know more about the other exploration properties please feel free to ask about them in the comments section below.

Figure 15. Potential reimbursement of costs for NML's Taconite properties.

Regarding KeMag and LabMag, the feasibility studies carried out from 2011 through 2014 proved to be prohibitively expensive from a cap-ex perspective. However, NML was able to use the majority of the knowledge from these studies to re-scope the project via the NuTac prefeasibility study. By comparison NuTac's cap-ex is projected to be "just" $3.2 billion Canadian. The post tax NPV for NuTac is $482.6 million using a discount rate of 8%, and using a conservative sales price of $70 per 62% Fe (a revision today would use the 65% benchmark which is around $109.80 as of 5/10/19) and a pellet premium of $30 (the pellet premium in 2019 is around $60.00). Given these projections, and recent turmoil in iron ore and pellet markets as discussed in another article I wrote here, NML's NuTac project seems much more attractive today than it did several years ago and will likely attract a number of suitors in the near future.

In addition to the advanced development on NML's LabMag and KeMag properties, NML also has four other Taconite properties that are in early stage development that could also garner interest from a JV partner. Below you can see a chart which illustrates the amount of NI 43-101 compliant resources by property. Readers can view resource estimate documents for each of these properties on NML's taconite resource page.

Figure 16. NML Taconite Resources. Chart created by author using NML company data.

Figure 17. NML Taconite resource map. Image from NML company website.

Near term Catalysts

NML is clearly undervalued by the market in that it's trading significantly below its working capital--not to mention its book value which includes NML's DSO stake. However, in order for the stock to realize value from its port and taconite assets the company will need to either sell these assets or find a partner to develop them. Towards that end NML announced on December, 18th 2018 that the company was working with Cairn Merchant Partners--a merchant banking firm that specializes in creating joint ventures and corporate carve outs--in order to pursue what NML called "new business opportunities". Starting in December 2018, Cairn's role has been to provide NML with possible JV opportunities for its Taconite properties, or asset sales (i.e., port infrastructure, DSO, or Taconite properties). Any successful deal would likely result in a cash windfall for NML (see valuation section below).

In NML's 2019 Q1 MD&A published May, 8th the company said the following about the new business initiatives (quote from page 8 of 2019 Q1 MD&A).

New Business Initiative On December 18, 2018, the Company announced the study with assistance from independent advisors of new business opportunities aimed at diversifying its iron ore and infrastructure interests. In addition, a Special Committee of independent directors was formed to assist management and the appointed advisors in reviewing opportunities and to make recommendations to the Board. To date several opportunities have been reviewed and analyzed. It is expected that the Special Committee and its advisors will be in a position to make some recommendations to the Board in the near future.

As the reader can see from the above quote, Cairn has already presented NML with several opportunities, and are likely to provide recommendations to NML's board in the near future. In my opinion it would make sense that these recommendations would occur at or before NML's 2019 annual shareholder meeting that is set to occur on June 19th in Montreal. It is my belief that the company will likely announce a positive development between now and the meeting, and this announcement will likely unlock additional value for the company in the form of a asset sale, or potential JV for one of NML's taconite assets.

Appropriate Valuation Illustrates that NML Has Multi-Bagger Potential

Bringing it all together (see the below chart and table), an appropriate valuation of NML's assets should likely be around $0.5112 Canadian. Given the current market valuation of NML at $0.055 Canadian (closing price of NML on 5/10/19), there is potential for an approximate gain of around 830%!

Figure 18. NML valuation by asset, table created by author.

Figure 19. NML valuation by asset, chart created by author.

Conclusion

From a market cap of over $800 million CAD in March, 2011 to a market cap of just under $10 million CAD on 5/10/19 (rounded to the nearest million), it's an understatement to say that NML has had a fall from grace. That being said, the company is currently being priced for dead with a market valuation that is only 59% of its working capital and just 37% of its tangible book value. In my opinion this valuation is absurd given that NML is nearly cash flow positive thanks to its investment portfolio, and the fact that NML has the potential to realize a cash windfall from its DSO operation and the monetization of its port or Taconite assets. As mentioned in the catalysts section, I expect that NML will announce positive developments from its "new business opportunities" initiative at or before their annual shareholder meeting on June 19th. Should NML announce a strategic JV partnership for one of its Taconite properties, it is my opinion that the stock could easily run up to $0.51 CAD representing the potential for an 830% gain from the closing share price of $0.055 CAD on Friday, May 10th.

Please feel free to leave questions or comments below, I hope you enjoyed this article.

