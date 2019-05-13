Prudential Financial: An Undervalued Dividend Contender

Between the 3.9% yield, conservative annual earnings growth of 6-7% over the next 10 years, and a 0.9% expansion in its valuation multiple, Prudential Financial is likely to deliver alpha.

While the company has its own set of risks, it also possesses future growth catalysts and solid management.

Although the S&P 500 has rallied 22.5% since its Christmas Eve low last year and the DJIA has rallied 19% from its low, there are always sectors in the stock market that are out of favor or undervalued.

Image Source: Gurufocus

One such example of this is the financial services sector. Out of the 11 sectors of the economy measured by Gurufocus, the financial services sector has the lowest regular PE ratio at 15.4 and the second lowest Shiller PE ratio at 20.9 (which accounts for variations in profit margins during business cycles).

Today, I'll be examining why I believe an investment in Prudential Financial is likely to deliver alpha over the next 5-10 years.

I'll discuss the dividend safety and growth profile of Prudential Financial, the growth catalysts and risks going forward, and what I believe to be Prudential Financial's fair value compared against its current stock price, which I'll then use to determine the total return potential of an investment in Prudential at current prices.

Reason #1: A Reasonably Fast Growing, Safe, and Attractive Dividend

In order to establish if Prudential's dividend is safe, I'll first begin by examining its EPS payout ratio against its dividend obligations. Rather than examining the FCF payout ratio as well, I have decided not to due to the fact that as an insurer, Prudential's policy liabilities are difficult to predict and FCF is, therefore, not the most appropriate metric to examine in this case.

Prudential generated EPS of $9.50 in its last fiscal year while paying out $3.60 in dividends during that same time, for an EPS payout ratio of 37.9%. This leaves plenty of room for Prudential to reinvest capital into the business for future expansion and share buybacks while also rewarding shareholders with payouts.

Moving to this year, Prudential is expecting EPS of $12.50-13.00 for 2019. Using the midpoint of $12.75 against the $4.00 in dividends that will be paid this year, this equates to a 31.4% payout ratio.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

As expected, Prudential's dividend is rated as safe by Simply Safe Dividends.

With that answer in mind, we'll now delve into the future dividend growth expectations for Prudential.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

While the dividend growth rates of the last 5 and 10 years are no doubt incredible, those rates obviously aren't sustainable for much longer without considerably elevating the payout ratio, which isn't advisable with the dividend in a great position as it is.

Having said that, I believe that an average of high single digit growth (accounting for an eventual dividend freeze through the next eventual recession) is a realistic expectation for Prudential in the next 5-10 years, especially when we consider that both Yahoo Finance and Nasdaq are projecting 8.5% earnings growth and 9% earnings growth over the next 5 years, respectively.

This leads me into the next point on why analysts expect this kind of growth going forward.

Reason #2: Long Runway For Growth And Sound Management

Image Source: Prudential Financial 1Q 2019 Investor Update Presentation

Prudential is a Fortune 50 financial services firm founded in 1875, with over $1.5 trillion dollars AUM and products that reach 50 million people in over 40 countries. This kind of size and scale places Prudential 10th among other leading global asset managers, such as JPMorgan Chase and Fidelity.

The company operates in five divisions which encompass seven segments.

These divisions are as follows and are courtesy of pages 2-14 of Prudential's most recent 10-K:

PGIM Division: This division provides asset management services.

US Workplace Solutions: This division is comprised of the Retirement segment and Group Insurance segment. As one could imagine, the Retirement segment provides retirement and income products and services to employers while the Group Insurance segment provides insurance products to institutional clients in the US.

US Individual Solutions: This division is composed of the Individual Annuities segment and the Individual Life segment. The Individual Annuities segment develops individual variable and fixed annuities and distributes them while the Individual Life segment offers insurance products to individual US clients.

International Insurance: This division develops and distributes life insurance, retirement products, and health products outside of the US.

Corporate & Other Operations: This division includes corporate items and initiatives that aren't allocated to Prudential's business segments and businesses that have been or will be divested or placed in runoff.

Now that we've established the company has a stellar reputation and the size and scale of a company that can be among core positions within a DGI portfolio, it's time to discuss the reasons that I am bullish regarding Prudential.

Image Source: Prudential Financial 1Q 2019 Investor Update Presentation

Prudential has shown that it is a solid choice for DGI investors through its strong performance across a variety of metrics and this is expected to continue as the demand for Prudential's services are expected to continue to rise due to longer life expectancies (increasing the need for retirement planning services), not to mention long-term care insurance, and increased higher education costs.

After all, a third of Americans don't even have an accurate handle on their financial position (often underestimating or overestimating), their actual financial position.

And this is where Prudential can come in with financial advice directly tailored to the varying needs of both its current customers and potential customers.

Image Source: Prudential Financial 1Q 2019 Investor Update Presentation

As a testament to Prudential's commitment to providing financial services to the masses, they have launched LINK, which is a personalized approach to personal finance that allows individuals to set goals and choose the way they would like to invest based on their risk tolerance. This digital and on-demand solution leverages AI technology to provide an experience based on the individual needs of customers, whether that is independently, or working with an investment professional via video chat or phone, or even in person.

PruPassages is yet another recent financial product launched by Prudential to help individuals make smarter financial decisions and maintain financial wellness during a job transition.

Whether you are a recent college graduate looking for advice on managing student loan debt, an individual nearing retirement age that is in need of retirement advice, or you are in the middle of a job transition, Prudential has you covered and that is one reason why I'm optimistic toward Prudential's own financial future.

The second reason for my optimism is the fact that Prudential's previous management team is succeeded by a very capable management team in its own right.

When longtime Prudential CEO John Strangfeld, the leader that steered the company through the changing landscape of the financial services industry, announced his retirement in September of last year, we were informed that Charles Lowrey would assume the role of CEO following Mr. Strangfeld's retirement.

Fortunately, for Prudential, Strangfeld's successor is very capable. Prior to joining Prudential in 2001, Mr. Lowrey was a managing director and head of the America's for JPMorgan Real Estate and Lodging Investment Banking group, where he began his investment banking career in 1988. Prior to becoming CEO of Prudential, Mr. Lowrey was the Executive VP and COO of Prudential's International Businesses. Simply put, Mr. Lowrey is adequately qualified to fill the massive shoes of Mr. Strangfeld and continue to spearhead the effort to further strengthen Prudential's positioning in the financial services industry.

Executive VP and CFO Robert Falzon also was announced to be taking over for Mark Grier as the Vice Chairman of the company. Mr. Falzon has held a variety of positions in his two-plus decades with Prudential, ranging from managing director of PGIM Real Estate to his current role.

It is also worthy of mentioning that Prudential possesses an investment grade A credit rating from Moody's and an A- credit rating from Fitch's, indicating that the company's financial strength is exemplary.

In addition to the organic growth from the growing need for financial services and Prudential's ability to capitalize upon this with its solid management team, the company also has the necessary capital to fund its $2 billion stock buyback program and to bolster its overall EPS growth, which should translate into meeting those analyst growth expectations that were previously mentioned.

Risks To Consider:

As one could imagine, Prudential is not immune to risks and the following risks must be considered by investors before considering an investment in Prudential.

The major risk to Prudential is that as a financial services company, Prudential is more subject to the ebbs and flows of the economy than many other sectors of the economy.

It's this cyclical nature of Prudential's business that caused its diluted EPS to fall from $7.47 in 2007 to a diluted loss per share of $2.57 in 2008, before rebounding to diluted EPS of $7.59 in 2009, as per page 243 of Prudential's 10-K released in February 2010.

This decline in earnings was responsible for the precipitous 80%+ drop in Prudential's stock from $102 a share in May 2007 to a mere $16 a share in February 2009.

While an economic meltdown such as the Great Recession is an event that is a once or twice in a lifetime event, it's important for investors to understand that in a recessionary period, financial stocks are going to get clobbered. If one isn't willing to endure that level of volatility in stock prices, they would be better off passing on Prudential or really any financial stocks for that matter.

Another risk consistent with the overall economic picture is that as per page 35 of Prudential's most recent 10-K, market risk or the risk of loss from changes in interest rates, equity prices and foreign currency exchange rates all pose risks to Prudential's underlying financial results, especially given that the company has significant operations throughout the world and specifically in Japan.

Insurance risk is another notable risk to Prudential. This risk comes in a couple of facets, being morbidity risk and mortality risk.

Per page 34 of Prudential's recent 10-K, morbidity risk is the risk that either incidence or continuation experience adversely deviates from what is expected. Morbidity risk is the risk that the rate in which policyholders become unhealthy, thus qualifying for short-term disability benefits, long-term disability benefits, and long-term care products. As this deterioration of health in policyholders continues on, this is referred to as continuation experience and can weigh on Prudential's financial results over the duration of which policyholders remain unhealthy.

Mortality risk is the risk that actual deaths deviate adversely from the expectations of Prudential. This can manifest itself in a variety of ways, including among specific geographic areas that are more prone to military conflict and natural disasters, or through pandemics. This risk is obviously more pronounced in heavily populated areas and could pose a serious risk to Prudential in one year.

In a worst-case scenario, there could be a trend that arises over time as mortality rates possibly increase, which would be detrimental to the financial results of Prudential over the long-term.

These types of events within the insurance business could potentially cause liquidity risk to manifest itself as Prudential is unable to meet its near-term obligations as they come due. This could be exacerbated by an economic recession in which the company's expected sources of liquidity such as credit facilities are unwilling or unable to extend credit to the company to pay its obligations.

It's also important to note that due to the guarantees present within certain Prudential products such as variable annuities, there may be periods of time in which guarantees of income streams may be in excess of account values, especially during downturns in equity markets.

Reason #3: An Excellent Company Trading At A Discount

Now that it has been established that Prudential is a great company and one of the leaders in the financial services industry, we'll examine the company from a valuation perspective.

The first valuation method I'll examine is the price to book ratio. Prudential's current price to book is 0.77 against the 13 year median of 0.88, which indicates the company is undervalued, per Gurufocus.

In a conservative scenario in which the fair price to book reverts to 0.85, this would imply that Prudential has a fair value of $111.79 a share against the current share price of $101.27 (as of May 11, 2019). This equates to Prudential shares trading at a 9.4% discount to fair value and offering 10.4% upside.

The second valuation method I'll examine is the dividend yield against the 5-year average. I would examine the 13-year median yield, but given that Prudential's EPS payout ratio has swelled from the low teens last decade to the low thirties, that wouldn't be an entirely accurate assessment, in my opinion.

Prudential's current dividend yield of 3.95% is significantly higher than its 5-year average of 2.92%, per Simply Safe Dividends. Even in a conservative scenario in which we assume that a fair value yield for Prudential is 3.5%, we still arrive at a fair value of $114.29 a share. This would indicate that Prudential's shares are trading at an 11.4% discount to fair value and offer 12.9% upside.

The final valuation method I'll use to arrive at a fair value for shares of Prudential is the dividend discount model or DDM.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first input into the formula of expected dividend per share is also the easiest as Prudential's annualized dividend per share is currently $4.00.

The next input is cost of capital equity, which is just another term for an investor's required rate of return. This can vary significantly from one investor to the next, but I'll use 10% as that is a bit above the historical returns of the stock market.

The final input is also the most difficult input because it is the most important factor in the formula. A small difference between the assumed dividend growth rate and the actual growth rate has a considerable impact on the fair value of a stock.

In the case of Prudential, a dividend growth rate of 6.25% seems realistic given the fact that Prudential delivered 5% earnings growth the past 5 years and analysts are expecting high single digit earnings growth.

This would mean the fair value of shares is $106.67, which implies that Prudential is trading at a 5.1% discount to fair value and offers 5.3% upside.

When we average the three fair values together, we arrive at a fair value of $110.92 a share. This indicates that Prudential is trading at an 8.7% discount to fair value and offers 9.5% upside.

While Prudential isn't deeply undervalued by any means, it is important to note that my assumptions were somewhat conservative. I believe a fair value yield for Prudential is actually a bit below the 3.5% figure that I used above when considering the blend of dividend growth and yield, but I like to err on the side of caution. Therefore, I was a bit conservative in the price to book valuation aspect as well and these two factors weigh on the fair value a bit.

The story is the same with just about any metric that an investor examines, however, and for a company of Prudential's quality, any discount to fair value is certainly welcomed.

Summary: Prudential Offers A High Probability Of Delivering Alpha For Investors

With Prudential's yield approaching 4% and impressive dividend growth in the past and a likely continuation of that dividend growth in the future, Prudential is a solid investment for investors looking for current income without sacrificing dividend safety or growth.

While the company faces risks like any equity investment, I believe Prudential's management and positioning among fellow industry leaders will translate into a promising future for Prudential and its shareholders.

As one could imagine with that solid yield, Prudential is also undervalued and for a company of Prudential's quality, that is a buy signal, in my opinion.

When we factor in the 3.9% yield, conservative 6-7% earnings growth over the next 10 years, and average annual valuation multiple expansion of 0.9%, Prudential is likely to deliver 10.8-11.8% annual total returns over the next decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.