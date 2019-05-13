Dream Global REIT (DUNDF) CEO Jane Gavan on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dream Global REIT (OTC:DUNDF) Q1 2019 Results Conference Call May 9, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Jane Gavan - President and CEO

Alex Sannikov - Chief Operating Officer

Rajeev Viswanathan - Chief Financial Officer

Bruce Traversy - Head of Investments

Mike Markidis - Desjardins

Sumayya Hussain - CIBC

Himanshu Gupta - GMP Securities

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

During this call, management of Dream Global REIT may make statements containing forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dream Global REIT's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Additional information about these assumptions of risks and uncertainties is contained in Dream Global REIT's filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and MD&A. These filings are also available on Dream Global REIT's website at www.dreamglobalreit.ca

Jane Gavan

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to the first quarter 2019 conference call for Dream Global. With me today are Alex Sannikov, our Chief Operating Officer; Rajeev Viswanathan, our Chief Financial Officer; and Bruce Traversy, who is Head of our Investments. Thematically, 2019 is all about executing the business plan and our first quarter results reflect that. The real estate is delivering as we hoped with strongly leasing and rental growth translating into strong NOI results. And the platform is getting consistently better with more and more focus on how to get the most out of our assets and our suite of product offerings. This is juxtaposed against a macro environment where there is news of slowing growth out of Europe, in particular, concern about how Germany is going to do this year.

German GDP growth has been revised downward since the beginning of the year, primarily due to uncertainties surrounding Brexit and global trade. However, we are not seeing the slowing GDP growth reflected in our leasing results or our pipeline. We're watching closely and actively getting ahead of our expiries over the next couple of years. Today, we've leased 80% of our 2019 expiries in terms of GRI. GDP growth is stronger in Netherlands with the growth rate of above the euro zone average and occupancy growth is steady. In both Germany and the Netherlands, office supply is still constrained, vacancy is very low and there is full employment.

We're not seeing any slowdown in demand from investors for German or Dutch office real estate either, and the ECB's accommodative monetary policy continues to provide a tailwind for this demand. Last week, management webnet with BNP Paribas, Hamburg our biggest for a market overview. Good assets easily trade in the mid- to low-3% yield range. And in other markets like Frankfurt and Berlin, prime yields are below 3%. Very little good office product is available.

In the Netherlands, we're also seeing both strong occupier and industry demands for office properties. We were about to put in an offer on a high-quality office building in Central Amsterdam, but even before the big date, the property was preemptively sold for a cap rate in the low 3s, exceeding expectations. The big private equity funds are back in the market, have huge funds allocated to European office and are looking for core product. What we own today is valuable and very hard to come by.

Our 2019 business plan was focused on continuing to reduce leverage, sell assets that we don't have conviction in and recycle capital into our own assets or ones, which improve the portfolio. Our disposition program for noncore assets is on track with our business plan. Our target is about €100 million and we're about midway through. As we continue to focus on larger well located assets, we've been shrinking the number of our properties. In the last two years, we've sold approximately 100 properties. Proceeds from sales will be recycled into acquisitions or our own properties.

We've been talking about the embedded value with some of our assets for redevelopment. An example is the sale a few weeks ago, the recently vacated Dutch Coast property in Offenbach to residential developer for 3x its year-end book value. Last year, our local development team in Germany rezoned this property adding over 25,000 square meters of additional density, creating value and capitalizing on the strong performance of the residential real estate markets. Like many places, Germany and the Netherlands are undersupplied for residential stock. Accordingly, this is leading to more opportunities in our portfolio like Offenbach, both in Germany and the Netherlands.

We are more advanced in our program in Germany, but we're seeing similar opportunities from the Dutch portfolio, where we're just starting to explore the rezoning opportunities. We have about 6 projects in the Netherlands we're starting to work on and we expect over the next few years, we're going to start to see value creation like we're seeing in Germany.

The acquisition pipeline is filling up nicely to deploy disposition proceeds with a pipeline of about €70 million. We're focused on adding to our value-add bucket as well as our exposure to industrial. And as you saw in our press release, we've just closed on Kassel. This property sits well into our light industrial strategy. It's located in one of the major logistics and light industrial hubs in Germany. It's located midway between Frankfurt and Hanover. The property is multi-let with a 7-year WALT. The tenants have strong covenants with a significant investment of equipment in this space and a history on the site. And we see them as very sticky.

Lastly, the site can support up to 29,000 square meters of additional density. This also gives us security that as the existing tenants grow, we can accommodate that growth. In summary, Dream Global's business is doing very well. The balance sheet is getting better. And while we're protecting for the downside, the real estate opportunities in just what we own are very attractive.

I'm going to turn the call over to Alex and he is going to talk a little bit more about our operating performance in the first quarter.

Alex Sannikov

Thank you, Jane. Good morning, everyone. In Germany, office vacancy rates fell, again, in Q1 across the Big 7 markets. Average vacancy rates in the Big 7 now stands at 3.5%, a decline of 100 basis points year-over-year and 10 basis points from Q4 2018. New supply remains low to moderate. New completions for 2019 in the Big 7 are expected to amount to 1.6% of total stock. 75% is currently pre-let. The development pipeline for 2020 is also moderate with expected completions of roughly 2% of the total stock and with over 40% pre-leasing volume.

We continue to see upward pressure on rents across the markets as well as in our portfolio. The rents in the Big 7 increased by 6.4% on average over the last 12 months. The market rents in our portfolio increased by 5% on a like-for-like basis over the same period. The Dutch occupier markets remain robust. With limited supply coming online, growing demand for office space and increasing rents, we have seen that a number of buildings that were previously slated for conversion to residential and other uses were returned to the inventory, especially in Amsterdam and Utrecht. As a result the vacancy rate in Q1 increased slightly in the G5 markets to 7.6%. Compared to Q1 last year, the vacancy rate declined by 50 basis points from 8.1%. The rental rates continued increasing in Q1 and Amsterdam and Utrecht posting the largest increases compared to Q4 2018.

Turning to our portfolio. In Q1, we completed [30,900] square meters of new leasing, in addition to approximately 79,000 square meters of renewals, for a net leasing absorption of 6,000 square meters. The rents on renewals were up on average 6% in our German portfolio and were roughly flat in the Netherlands. The in-place rents in the portfolio increased by 2% on a comparative property basis from Q1 2018. The difference between in-place rents and market rents increased to 8% in Q1 from 7% in Q4 as we continue seeing market rent growth in Germany and the Netherlands.

On a comparative properties basis, the in-place occupancy in our portfolio increased by 210 basis points year-over-year and 60 basis points from Q4 2018. The value-add assets gained over 5% in occupancy from Q1 2018, while our core/core+ assets gained 1.5%. Our Dutch properties currently stand at 87% occupancy. We expect that in-place occupancy will reach approximately 90% by the end of the year. On in-place and committed basis, our Dutch Properties are at 87.9% and our German properties at 94.2%.

Gains and occupancy as well as increases in rental rates drove the comparative properties NOI growth for the quarter. On a year-over-year basis, comparative properties NOI increased by 4.9% comprised of 4.6% in Germany and 6.1% in the Netherlands. One of the most notable recent transactions this quarter was the reletting of the majority of 10,000 square meters of BNP Paribas office space in [Kassel] and Cologne. This space was originally due to expire at the end of Q1.

In Q1, we leased approximately 1/3 of this space to KPMG and the remainder of the space is committed to 2 tenants and BMP is renewing their lease for approximately 1,000 square meters. On average, the new rent will exceed the rent previously payable by BNP by 10%. As a result, the pro forma committed GRI for the property has increased by 5% from a year ago.

In addition, following the quarter-end, we signed a 10-year lease with a strong covenant tenant for 3,500 square meters in our building in Dortmund. The space was given by Deutsch Post in June of 2018. Following the deal, the building will be fully occupied by 3 tenants with a weighted average lease term of 8 years. The lease will contribute over €0.5 million to the NOI of the property starting October 2019. The value of our portfolio increased by €123.5 million or approximately 3.5% in the first quarter based on internal appraisals. The value increased primarily as a result of the following: market rent growth in our properties; NOI growth in occupancy gains; completion of value-add projects and major leasing deals such as Millerntorplatz in Hamburg and Kassel and Cologne; and fair value gains of approximately €25 million on the Offenbach site.

In addition, we have seen transactional evidence in our markets in the first quarter that supported the lower cap rates for a number of our properties, especially in Cologne, Hamburg and Berlin. The cap rate for our portfolio now stands at 4.9%. Our assets in the Big 7 markets, including Brussels and [Guinea] have a cap rate of 4.1% and our assets in the G5 markets in the Netherlands have a cap rate of 5.7%.

Last quarter, we announced that we intend to spend up to €60 million of capital in value-add and redevelopment initiatives across the portfolio over the next two years. Combined, these projects are expected to generate a yield on costs of approximately 7% taking into account the purchase price for the sites in Stuttgart and Utrecht last year. We're making progress on all of these projects with a focus on the largest project [Hamburg] and Stuttgart and Atoomweg in Utrecht.

In Germany, we are working on over half a dozen of residential rezoning opportunities similar to Offenbach. Our next largest mixed-use rezoning project with a large residential component is in Kiel. Kiel is a 49,000 square-meter site currently improved with only 16,700 square meters of GLA. We are working with the city to increase the density on the site by over 3x. Our recent acquisition in Kassel is also expected to add to our redevelopment pipeline.

In summary, we are on track to deliver the organic NOI and NAV growth set out in our business plan and our guidance. I will now turn the call over to Rajeev to discuss our financial results.

Rajeev Viswanathan

Thank you, Alex. Good morning, everybody. Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations with FFO per unit at $0.26, stable compared to prior periods. Although the underlying quality of the FFO relative to last year continues to improve through: continued reductions in leverage, coupled with increased liquidity; a higher-quality portfolio via our asset recycling high-graded program; and a growing pipeline that Alex talked about of redevelopment and intensification opportunities. These activities all support our total return objective to provide our unitholders a safe and sustainable distribution, coupled with long-term cash flow and NAV per unit growth. Continued strong demand for the types of institutional quality assets we own, resulted in additional fair value gains in the quarter, reducing our debt to gross book value down to 41.5% or 39% on a GAAP basis.

One of our near term objectives is to position ourselves for a credit-rating upgrade in order to diversify our sources of debt capital and build a track record in advance of our 2021 unsecured bond maturity. This should also allow us to pursue a wider range of acquisitions and the development opportunities embedded in our portfolio. To that end, we continue working on expanding our unencumbered asset pool. For example, we do not place debt on our latest acquisition, Kassel, and are evaluating our options to repay the blanket facility early, adding further to our unencumbered pool.

Turning to the second quarter of 2019, we're expecting FFO per unit to be stable relative to Q1 with continued NOI growth slightly offset by dispositions and the mid-May departure of the tenant Ziggo at Atoomweg.. However, we expect with the redeployment of disposition proceeds into acquisitions in the second and third quarters, particularly Offenbach, we will see an FFO uptick in the latter half of the year. Accordingly, we remain on track with the 2019 FFO per unit guidance provided of $1.06 to a $1.07 at a 1.50 EUR/CAD exchange rate that we previously communicated back in February.

Lastly, we took the opportunity this quarter to improve and enhance our disclosures included within our MD&A. The objective really was to simplify and enhance the operational and financial disclosures that are meaningful. We've aligned our MD&A to be more comparable to our European peers given our increased European analysts and increasing European unitholder base. Further, we reclassified some of the properties between our core, value-add and non-core segments to reflect the completion of a number of initiatives during 2018. Going forward, we will generally be reclassifying properties once a year in the first quarter.

We also added more disclosure around fair value and the component parts to build up to our NAV, given our focus on long-term NAV growth per unit. We hope all this is helpful to those of you who follow us closely.

And now, I'll turn it back over to Jane.

Jane Gavan

Thank you. Operator, we can open the call now to questions.

Mike Markidis

It sounds like things are going extremely well in the German office market, the Netherland's office markets, particularly in the Big 7. You've mentioned rents. Rents are increasing and cap rates are declining. Could you educate me at least on how this would compare in contrast to the fundamentals for logistics, which is a asset class that you're now starting to acquire?

Jane Gavan

Well to be clear, we're not focused on the logistics phase, Mike. We're more looking at light industrial. I mean I think, the fundamentals look obviously strong, that's why we're interested. We're picking off assets one-by-one. It's a very sought-after asset class. And so we aren't doing portfolios. Typically we're buying them 1s and 2s. Kassel is a good example. We like it. We're looking for sites like it that have the development potential embedded in them. I mean the Mittelstand economy in Germany remains quite strong. Does that give you some color?

Mike Markidis

Yes, I guess, from my perspective, I'm trying to get a sense of obviously prime office is one thing, and pardon me on the misnomer there with logistics and light industrial. But just looking at the 7 cap, just given a sense of what the expectations for rent growth, is it more of just a coupon type of investment or do you see a lot of growth in those types of assets and the rents long-term? Just getting a sense of how that would compare.

Alex Sannikov

So what we haven't seen in the light industrial asset class yet that we've seen in the office is rental growth. So in the German office market, especially in the Big 7, there's been significant rental growth over the past 2 to 3 years. We expected there will be rental growth in light industrial asset class. It hasn't been seen in the market yet so that's why we like these assets. We think the tenant base is very sticky. We get very attractive capital value going in. And we think there is much more potential for rental growth over time in addition to development on excess land.

Mike Markidis

And then, just looking at your -- I mean, congrats on the Offenbach deal, that's a great new story. Looking at the redevelopment project table on Page 17 of your MD&A, and I think the value is, if I think about the redevelopment, I'm looking at dollars. Close to $100 million of value there within the sites that you've got identified. How should we be thinking about, for the stuff where you're looking at intensification, what the absolute potential is? I'm just looking at the existing GLA, just trying to get a sense of what's not there is what you think you can actually get on some of those sites?

Rajeev Viswanathan

Look, so over the next two years, we will be obviously intensifying the first two sites. So [Hammerstrasse] in Stuttgart and Atoomweg in Utrecht. For Stuttgart we expect to be investing about €35 million in construction costs, the sites would carry at about €15 million, which is our purchase price. In November last year, we expected the property will be worth around €70 million, perhaps north of that. When we're done with Atoomweg, it's a similar story, so it's a refurbishment and intensification. So the CapEx there is going to be around €10 million on the upside case and the building will be worth around €40 million. If we don't find the anchor tenant, then we'll be pursuing over the light refurbishment as we spoke about on our last call.

And then beyond that, there is a number of sites that we're moving forward such as Kiel. We don't have the quantification yet as to how much that it could be. We have a range, obviously. If we succeed with tripling the density on the site, we think that the value story there could be similar to Offenbach. And then, we have 2 larger sites, Nuremberg and Heidelberg mainly. Each of those sites could attract up to €100 million of construction costs and we'll be building to a yield on cost around 6%, perhaps north of that. So there is significant value creation potential but these sites, because of their scale, require a little bit more time for us to work through them.

Mike Markidis

So just looking at these, I mean, when you look at all these projects, is it suffice to say that there'll be a five-year total time line, 10-year total time line? Just trying to get a sense of -- I mean I know it's early stages and this is maybe not grasping at straws, but there's a lot of moving parts. But just getting a sense of what pace you guys see in terms of unlocking some of that value.

Alex Sannikov

It's probably, five years is probably right. We'll be -- hopefully, sooner for some of the sites that we want to pursue construction on. And some of the resuming sites may take a little bit of time. But five years is on average with the pipeline is a good ballpark.

Sumayya Hussain

Just firstly wanted to touch a little broadly on just trends in the German office market. You've mentioned the conversion of office stock has helped offset some of the supply. Can you just give some context around that conversion trend that had a material impact on market fundamentals? And if the rate of conversion is declining or stable. Just any background there would be helpful.

Alex Sannikov

Yes, absolutely. So if you look at the office inventory of the German -- of the Big 7 markets from 2012 to about 2017, what you'll see is that the total office stock in the Big 7 didn't really change. During that time, there was obviously new construction. But there's been basically an equivalent amount of removals of office stock from the inventory, primarily for residential conversions, but also for hotels and student housing and whatnot. What we've seen in 2019 is, let's say over the last 12 months, there's been about just under 1 million square meters added to the office inventory. But the total office stock moved by about 0.5 million square meters. So we've seen that the -- roughly half of the new supply has been offset by removals. We're seeing that the pace is slowing of removals simply because there is no office stock available at 3.5% vacancy. But there is still some happening and we're obviously seeing that in our portfolio as well.

Sumayya Hussain

And how does this play out on your Dutch side?

Alex Sannikov

In the Netherlands, we're seeing much more of that. So we've seen that in the Netherlands over the last five years. There's been a net roughly 5% decline in total office stock. So the net supply has been negative of roughly 1% per year for the last five years. The pace is also slowing because the office market has recovered well and it's more economical now for some landlords to pursue office releasing than conversions, but we're still seeing quite a bit of it. So we think that Netherlands is probably three years behind Germany in terms of that trend.

Himanshu Gupta

On the industrial property acquisition announced, I mean, thanks for the color first of all. Is this like a template of the industrial, light industrial properties you'll be looking at or buying at? And how would you see your guys' base rents when compared to the market rents? And are you looking for more industrial portfolios or happy to build one-by-one over time?

Jane Gavan

I think, as I said earlier, I think, we're most likely to be successful building one-by-one. The portfolios are very expensive. And so when we -- we're in the market, we see opportunities, we expand our relationships we have. We do some off-market deals. So I think, I would expect we're going to build on a one-by-one opportunity set. Bruce, you want to talk a little bit about what our profile is for industrial?

Bruce Traversy

What we're really focused on is, as Jane said, light industrial and some core+ logistics. But we're really focused on markets that we see are amongst the top markets in Germany and the Netherlands, great transit. By transit I mean transport, highway locations or quick access to the highway. We're really trying to be very selective about what we buy and to date, the portfolios we've seen have had a lot more assets that we don't like than assets that we do like, so we're being cautious there. A lot of these deals trade off-market, local brokers, and that's what we're really focused on, developing those networks and sourcing new product. It's a similar scale.

Jane Gavan

But I would say this asset is emblematic of the things we're looking for. So very well located, sticky tenancies. Tenants who've made significant investments in their space. And what we really like is the excess land, so there's an opportunity to do development. I mean, I think right now the rents are low. We believe that they're going to start increasing. So this site is pretty representative of the 7 cap rate of what we're looking for. And recall, we've done a few acquisitions, they would fit the same as -- they would fit the same mold as this one.

Himanshu Gupta

And you mentioned your portfolios are a little bit expensive. How much portfolio premium do you think they will command over, say, one-by-one assets?

Alex Sannikov

What we're seeing is the portfolio premium is about 10% to 15%. And the reason is because the asset class is fairly granular and if you want to just deploy a lot of capital, it's a lot of work to put a sizable portfolio at €18 million to €20 million per asset. So we see that investors are willing to pay that portfolio premium to get exposure to the asset class.

Himanshu Gupta

Sure. And then, just moving to the Dutch side of things, you mentioned about a prime core office building in Amsterdam, really like low 3s. And it looks like it was pretty competitive process. And what [rerecord] does this have for your G5 market portfolio, which is marked at 5.7%? I mean where do you think the spread should be between like a core prime office product in Amsterdam versus your portfolio in general?

Alex Sannikov

Yes. I think it's reasonable. There is a diversity of assets in our portfolio that are -- the best assets are trending into the 4s certainly, in good locations, especially in Amsterdam where the market is really strong. Utrecht, the market is very strong. I think that, that spread -- this was a bit of a unique opportunity in the center of the city. You don't see very many of them. But the prime yield in Amsterdam is definitely well into the 3s. So the spread, 5% is not unreasonable.

Himanshu Gupta

And probably just last question, again, you mentioned something like private equity players are back in the business. And are they making a case for rent growth in Amsterdam, in Netherlands market or they're even asking for more cap rate compression? Or is it more of a relative play where you're playing Netherlands over German and other markets there?

Jane Gavan

I mean we're seeing the private equity firms back in Europe in general. I think, all of the above, I think, they believe there is more cap rate compression. I think they see rents growing. They see the same fundamentals we do and they have a lot of capital to deploy. This looks relatively safe.

Matt Kornack

Just a quick follow-up to Himanshu's questions there. On the asset in the core that you're looking at, was there lease term on that or was that a shorter-term where you could get at some rent growth? Just interested on the underwriting of these assets, how you get to those numbers. And then, I guess, tying into that on the financing side, Rajeev, could you give an update as to where the financing rates are on both the mortgage side as well as on secure side? That would be great.

Alex Sannikov

I'll give you -- the asset was, as I said in the center city, and if you've been to Amsterdam, along the canal, but it was a complete redevelopment of an older asset. So effectively, a new structure fully leased at top rents, close to €500 a square meter, which is really the top of the market, for a fairly long term to a couple of technology companies. It had underground parking, which is unusual in Amsterdam. So it was the best of the best of those opportunities. We've been looking for many years in the Netherlands. We just don't see them. So I think that was part of the reason it attracted so much attention and traded so well. But it's [atypical] perfect Amsterdam opportunity. And Rajeev, do you want to?

Rajeev Viswanathan

Matt, we're seeing, as you know, the German bond is basically 0 today. I think there was a couple of times it was actually negative. So we're seeing a lot, particularly in Germany, a lot of the banks want to put out money. So like the 10-year fixed rate nonrecourse mortgage probably is coming maybe 30 to 40 basis points tighter relative to year-end so you could probably play something around the 150 to 170 mark. And on the unsecured basis, we're probably seeing just, at our current credit rating, around 2%. One of our objectives being to upgrade ourselves and we'd see that tighter than two on a five-year basis.

Matt Kornack

And then, I guess, as you look to expand the portfolio going forward, clearly you're willing to look at some of these core assets that are hard to get at lower yields but given your cost of capital, and hopefully that improves given these results, what are you thinking? Obviously industrial helps, but you want to continue to be primarily an office-focused REIT in Europe, is that fair?

Jane Gavan

Yes. I think that's fair with, as we said, increasing our exposure to industrial, taking it up a bit. I mean that Amsterdam asset I referred to, it would have been a jewel. We have jewels in the portfolio, stuff that you can't sell because you'll never get it back again. We like to add those once in a while to the portfolio just so you know the security, the distribution. But we take a mixed approach and you can see it in our disclosure. Some of our assets, a big chunk of our assets our core/core+ plus, and we had this value-add bucket, so we mix-and-match to get to where we need to be for our distribution and our growth. So you'll see a couple of our acquisitions are value-add where we have a vision for the asset and we can reposition them. This would've been a tuck-in asset that just would be one of those forever assets that you put away, it's always going to be good. And so, that's how we think about the portfolio.

Matt Kornack

That makes sense. I guess, last question for me. The value-add stuff, are you still able to find that at reasonable pricing? Or given the demand for core, are you starting to see that -- I mean obviously it has branched out to value-add as well, but are you still able to be competitive and get asset in that segment without having to compete with people who has got the capital is very low?

Jane Gavan

Yes. I mean, I think, you're going to see -- we're seeing more opportunities in the Netherlands to do that stuff. But we really tailored our acquisition strategy this year to be pretty aggressive about hunting. So looking for assets next to assets we already own, leveraging relationships. So if we can still find them. It's a lot of work, but I think, yes. I think, we're going to -- the stuff that we're looking at right now, our pipeline has value-add assets in it.

Jane Gavan

Thank you, everyone, for joining us for our first quarter results and we look forward to hopefully entertaining you or seeing you at our AGM, and reporting back in the second quarter. Thanks very much.

