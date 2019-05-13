U.S. Crude Imports From Saudi Arabia - The Good Stuff Isn't Even Here Yet

The low imports will also hit at a time when US refinery throughput is at the highest for this time of the year.

Saudi crude exports for April and May to the US will likely average in the low 300k b/d, which would set a new precedence on the 4-week average chart.

But the public doesn't even realize that the good stuff has yet to come.

Lot of press on how last week's US crude imports from Saudi hit the lowest since the mid-1980s.

Welcome to the good stuff edition of Oil Markets Daily!

The media was quite excited last week to see that the weekly US crude imports from Saudi hit the lowest level since the mid-1980s.

But on a 4-week moving average basis, we are still seeing imports from Saudi average ~500k b/d.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

This means that the US hasn't even seen the good stuff yet, because we know based on our tanker tracking data, the good stuff is coming in the next 2 months.

As you can see from the export data, Saudi crude exports to the US in April averaged ~350k b/d, while it averaged 475k b/d in March. We are right now seeing the exports from March hit the US market, which means by June, the good stuff from April will hit.

In addition, Saudi's exports to the US for May might be below ~300k b/d at around ~280k b/d, which would set a new low in July for the US just as refinery throughput is at the highest of the year.

One way market participants can forecast Saudi crude exports to the US is via Saudi Aramco's (ARMCO) monthly official selling price or OSP announcement. Saudi's Arab Light to the US is benchmarked at +$3.15/bbl for May and +$3.05/bbl for June.

You can also see this visually from Oilytics:

By the time the exports from April arrive in the US in June, it should definitely send some alarm bells ringing in the bears' heads. The lower import volumes should also eliminate the entire idea that the Saudis are responding to President Trump's requests to fill the gap in the oil market. The Saudi oil policy remains unchanged and a lower US crude storage is the goal.

So if the public thought that the US is seeing really low imports from Saudi, they need to think again. The good stuff is coming.

