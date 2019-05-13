Two Heads Are Better Than One:Tasiast And Gold Prices Are Those Heads For Kinross

Gold prices act as headwinds and KGC would really need to see improvement in the metal's prices to see any noticeable gains.

Kinross Gold (KGC) reported a strong first quarter in terms of production volume and costs. The company's on track to achieve full-year production guidance but its share prices are troubled due to the recent negative momentum in gold prices. Due to the strength of the US dollar, gold prices may witness further correction and hence KGC's growth would be largely dependent on improvement in production and cost metrics. The company's Tasiast mine is delivering on both these metrics. With the Phase Two expansion plan likely to be rolled out before the end of FY 2019, KGC's share prices may witness some strength in the short-to-medium term. But KGC would inevitably need the support of gold prices to witness continued strength in share prices. Figure-1 (Source: Mining.com)

With the first-quarter production coming out at ~606 Koz (read: a thousand ounces) KGC is on track to achieve the annual production guidance of ~2.5 Moz (read: a million ounces). AISC during the quarter remained at ~$925/oz (with a 5% variance factor) while full-year cost guidance provides for $995/oz of gold production. At the current cost metrics, KGC is appropriately placed among peer gold miners. For instance, consider B2gold (BTG) that reported average AISC of ~$855/oz and yielded better mining dynamics that KGC. In contrast, IamGold (IAG) reported AISC of ~$1,086/oz which was significantly higher than KGC's.

With realized gold prices averaging a little above ~$1,300/oz during Q1 2019 (Q1 2018: $1,330/oz), KGC might face pressures on its revenues during the current ongoing quarter since gold prices have edged lower within the range of ~$1,280/oz (Figure-2). Figure-2 (Source: Infomine)

The dollar has strengthened once again, and this caused downward pressure on gold prices. Based on the upward trajectory in the price trend of the US dollar index (Figure-3), we can expect gold prices to decline further.

Figure-3 (Source: Trading View)

Nevertheless, the current gold prices still provide room for KGC to generate healthy margins (of ~$280/oz of gold production). KGC's Q1 2019 GAAP EPS exceeded expectations by $0.05 while revenues missed by ~$14.5 MM. KGC's Q1 2019 revenues and earnings are a concern for the company on a Y/Y basis. Quarterly revenues stood at ~$786.2 MM, down from ~$900 MM last year. Similarly, operating earnings and net earnings stood at $115.4 MM (Q1 2018: $177.9 MM) and $64.7 MM (Q1 2018: $106.1 MM) respectively. Other than the declining 'realized gold prices' KGC also suffered on account of lower production Y/Y. In my view, if KGC could increase its production volumes (and that too from low-cost mines) then it could find a way out to increase both top-line revenues and bottom-line earnings.

A large proportion (~60%) of KGC's Q1 production was derived from three mines namely Paracatu, Tasiast, and Kupol mines. Out of these, Tasiast and Paracatu have shown improvement in both output and costs during the past two quarters. While Paracatu showed a gradual decline in costs together with an increase in production volumes (Figure-4), Tasiast demonstrated a noticeable rate of improvement in output/ costs (Figure-5).

Figure-4 (Source: May Presentation)

Figure-5 (Source: May Presentation)

In my view, Tasiast still has significant room to deliver further improvement in production costs since the mine's current production costs lie on the higher end of the average costs (Figure-6).

Figure-6 (Source: May Presentation)

Nevertheless, based on the significant 'cost-decline' trend noted in Figure-5, we could be optimistic about further improvement in Tasiast's costs, going forward. Another positive on Tasiast is the mine's Phase Two expansion plan which would add another ~20,000 tpd (read: tonnes per day) of ore processing ability but KGC would need additional funds of ~$300 MM for the expansion. KGC expects to provide its expansion plans by H2 2019. With an expansion in mine's production capacity, and improving costs metrics we can imagine how Tasiast could improve the mining dynamics of KGC.

In summary, the gold prices act as headwinds against any sizeable appreciation in KGC's share price, but the stock would deliver price gains based on the announcement of Tasiast Phase Two expansion plans. This decision would favourably impact the mining dynamics of KGC and would add to the production volumes and will also improve the cost metrics of the mine.

