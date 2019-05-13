Brexit: May's Farewell Could Put More Pressure On The Pound

This should put yet more pressure on GBPUSD, which could break the 1.28-1.29 resistance and plunge further, as the country falls into political turmoil.

While she has so far defied the increasing pressure to step down, we understand a heavy defeat in the upcoming EU elections is likely to be the end-game.

We hear increasing noise that Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to be forced to resign soon.

The Time Has Come

In the past two weeks, British Prime Minister Theresa May has been fending off efforts by Conservative party activists, local councillors, and party grandees to resign.

But while she has been hanging on to power - thanks mostly to the absence of a viable alternative - even after the May 2 local elections disaster, the expectation of yet another heavy defeat in the upcoming EU vote seems to have tipped the balance against the Prime Minister.

From what we understand, a coup or change in 1922 Committee rules is unlikely. Instead, May will be forced to resign by her own cabinet, as well as by a concerted effort by the overwhelming majority of the party’s senior figures.

We expect her to go, although we are not yet sure whether her resignation will be effectively postponed until the September Tory party conference, or if a leadership context will be launched straight away. While most party members would like her out now - a poll shows two fifths of them will vote for the Brexit Party on May 23 - it is very hard to find a senior Conservative policymaker interested in becoming the caretaker Prime Minister at this time.

As for her successor as leader of the Conservative Party, we believe it is too early to say. But we understand a viable candidate other than the obvious ones (Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab, Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt) could be Amber Rudd.

Doomed From the Beginning

There is no doubt that the current state of play is not all of May’s making.

In the time she spent as Prime Minister, the Conservative Party kept losing popularity as the country became progressively more polarized, and hopes of an agreement - mainly resting on Westminister’s heavy conviction that a “soft” Brexit could be sold to the British people as a “synthesis” of the close referendum result - faded.

Instead, while the Prime Minister insisted on trying to square the circle, it became increasingly clear from May’s futile attempts at passing the painfully negotiated Withdrawal Agreement that a stitched-up deal would fail to lure in supporters from either side of the leave/remain fray.

The by-product of this has been, of course, that Conservative remain voters moved towards the LibDems, and leavers flocked to the Brexit Party.

May has been a perpetrator and a victim of this at the same time. A perpetrator, as her lack of political judgment, and a penchant for antagonizing her allies and going at it alone ended up alienating support within the party and cabinet. A victim, because quite frankly the task of delivering Brexit in the current circumstances would have been an almost impossible one for virtually any politician.

In fact, it is significant that no other high-level Tory politician has yet come forward to challenge May - everyone has, in fact, been waiting for the Prime Minister’s image to get tarnished in the process.

Where does this leave the Pound

In the whole process, markets were left wondering what direction the country would take - and were repeatedly wrong-footed by a mix of contradicting headlines.

All in all, however, a pattern is visible. USDGBP has moved within increasingly tighter ranges in the past few weeks, as investors kept looking for tactical, short-term opportunities to make money by trying to anticipate the next event.

This has lead the price - once the headline risk receded - to continuously revert to the 1.30-1.31 level.

In the end, it appears that some traders are eager to stay long anticipating a no Brexit scenario, while others are more sensitive to the increased risk of a no deal scenario.

From our perspective, we have been anticipating disruption, to the extent that we thought a snap election would be in the cards - and frankly, we continue to believe this is a possibility given the state of play. Either that, or a second referendum, as the Parliament and current government are increasingly seen as incapable of taking the country out of this quagmire.

We of course strongly believe May’s resignation would be negative for the Pound, and seriously think it could cause it to break the 1.28 support and go as low as 1.26.

At the same time, we are wary of how markets could perceive it - it could be seen as her surrendering to Parliament, for instance, which would lead investors to believe a soft Brexit is coming. We, however, remain pessimistic on the chances that the House of Commons could come with a ready-to-use Brexit solution, as MPs are now perched in their positions - no deal vs no Brexit - following the country’s latest trend.

So we predict even more disruption coming in the short term.

As for the medium term outcome, it’s clear now that only no deal and no Brexit are viable paths forward given the circumstances - again, via a snap election or a second referendum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.