Mueller Water Products Holds Promise

Mueller Water Products, Inc., (NYSE:MWA) holds a lot of promise. The U.S. faces chronic underinvestment in infrastructure and may have to invest substantial amounts on improvements in the coming years. The company’s technology offers a long-term play on the internet-of-things. But that division suffers from very low margins. Investors may have to wait for sustainable growth rate and margin improvement before investing.

Mueller Water Products operates under two business segments:

Infrastructure: This segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems.

Technologies: This segment offers metering systems, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, and other related products and services.

The company generates approximately 60% of its 2018 net sales from repair and replacement of municipal water infrastructure. About 30% of the revenue was generated by residential construction activity and less than 10% was related to natural gas utilities.

In December of 2018, the company acquired Krausz, manufacturer of pipe couplings, grips and clamps for $140.7 million and that included about $13.2 million in debt. Annual sales of Krausz in the calendar year 2017 was about $43 million. The acquisition was financed by cash in hand and its results were included in its infrastructure segment. Goodwill accounted for about $71 million of the total paid the acquisition. The company had patents that accounted for $42 million of the acquisition costs.

Infrastructure Business Segment Performance

The Krausz acquisition helped the company increase its revenue for its Infrastructure segment for the six months that ended in March 31, 2019. Revenue increased by 4% to $386.1 million compared to $371.2 million in 2018. Out of the $14.9 million in increased revenue, about $10.5 million came from the Krausz acquisition. The rest of the $4.4 million came from higher pricing. Increased material and freight costs offset some of the price increases causing gross margins to come in at 33.3% compared to 33.4% in the same period of last year.

Technologies Business Segment Performance

The Technologies business segment had net sales of $40.7 million for the six months that ended on March 31, 2019, compared to $40.3 million in the prior year. The gross margin showed some improvement to 15.2% compared to 14.9% during the same period in 2018. This low margin for its technologies business should be of deep concern to investors. One would expect this combination of hardware and software business would be a higher margin business. The low margins may be because water metering products accounted for 79% of the total sales in the Technologies business segment. Its Echologics product line develops technologies services that aid in water leak detection and pipe condition assessment. This line of business accounted for about 21% of the sales in the Technologies segment.

In 2018, the company saw sales in its Technologies segment increase by $11 million due to higher shipments. It was a 12.1% increase over its sales of $86.1 million in 2017. But sales could be lumpy for this segment from year-to-year as water utilities place large orders as they release the budget for this technology upgrade. The profit margins remain a concern and need to show significant improvement in the coming years.

Mueller Water Products – A Long-Term Play on the Internet of Things [IoT]

The potential for its Echologics business is enormous worldwide. In 2018, the company had announced orders for EchoShore-DX nodes from the City of San Jose in California. The company is seeing good success in locating water leaks. The company indicated that they are continuing to see record bookings with “double-digit” growth rate through the first two quarters. The shipping of these orders usually moves into the next few quarters. For example, the company anticipates the orders it received for EchoShore-DX in the first half of the fiscal year 2019 to be shipped in Q3, Q4, and in Q1 of the fiscal year 2020.

Exhibit: EchoShore-DX Leak Detection System

(Source: Mueller Water Products Website)

There are multiple technology drivers in the coming years that could have a positive impact on the performance of its Technologies business. The company is experimenting with machine learning algorithms that could improve its predictive maintenance models. The rollout of 5G could also improve communications infrastructure of these products improve the production efficiency. Water utilities do not have an accurate handle on the loss due to water leaks (non-revenue water). The Echologics system gives them a way to not only spot leaks proactively understand trends in maintenance. The system could also prevent emergency repair work and the higher labor costs associated with that.

The company acknowledges the need for taking cost out of its Technologies business segment and improve its gross margins. The management pointed to about $700K in EBITDA improvement for this segment due to improvements to the manufacturing process that removed costs.

Municipal Budgets May Come Under Pressure in 2021

The U.S. economy has been stable in 2018 and that had resulted in higher state and local tax receipts that kept municipal spending to be strong. In 2019, the headline GDP growth number continues to be strong. The first quarter GDP growth (Advanced Estimate) pointed to an upturn in state and local government spending. Theconsumer spending is decelerating and that is bad news for tax receipts for states and local governments. Bureau of Economic Analysis [BEA] reported that the downturn in consumer spending was driven by reduced sales of new light truck purchases. The slowdown in auto purchases can have a significant impact on tax receipts for the state and local governments. Consumer spending data could be leading indicators for increases or decreases in municipal spending. This downturn in spending on big-ticket items, such as a truck, does not bode well for the future of municipal budgets especially for the budget in 2021 or beyond. Municipal budgets are usually developed over a 10-month period and that may shield the upcoming year from any major changes.

Last week, the U.S.- China tariff battle took center stage in a negative fashion with the Trump administration putting in place the potential of another 25% tariff on about $200 billion worth of goods from China. This does not bode well for Mueller Water Products. There is potential for further increases in steel prices that could have an adverse impact on Mueller’s gross margins. The company had already increased its prices in 2018 and the market may not absorb any new price increases. Water utilities could potentially postpone any non-critical work to avoid busting their budgets.

The company has a lot of potential to grow revenues for both its business segment. Its Infrastructure business could see an outsize growth rate if the Federal Government passes an infrastructure bill in the future. Its Technologies business has a lot of growth still ahead of it as more utilities adopt the Internet-of-Things to improve their capital and labor efficiency. But that division needs to show considerable gross margin improvement without which it will continue to be a drag on the overall EBITDA margins.

Exhibit: Mueller Water Products 1- Year Stock Performance

(Source: SeekingAlpha.com)

Investors should take the following into account before investing in this company. The company faces short-term risks from higher material costs from a potential increase in tariffs that could lower gross margins. On the positive side, the residential construction market could improve further in the summer months given that mortgage rates have been falling. Municipal budgets may come under pressure if decreased consumer spending leads to lower tax revenues for the states. Its Technologies segment should continue showing double-digit revenue growth and improve its profitability. The company sports a forward multiple of about 15 with an estimated 2019 EPS of $0.60. The stock is reasonably valued at this price. But the stock has been on a downward trend for nearly a year.

Investors may be best served by waiting to see some of these risk factors are mitigated before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.