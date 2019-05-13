Amdocs Limited: Q2 Earnings May Put A Floor In The Stock

One of the core aspects of technical analysis is that history repeats. When looking at long-term charts, for example, our job is to ascertain what the underlying trend is. Then, we see if we can find support and resistance levels which can really be meaningful on long-term charts especially if the respective trend lines have multiple contact points. Earnings growth is the biggest catalysts for share price growth. When earnings can grow significantly, it usually means that a growing dividend can also be distributed to shareholders over time.

Amdocs Limited (DOX) (operates in the software and services to communications niche) looks like an attractive long set-up for many factors. It announces its second quarter earnings on Tuesday the 14th after the close. Firstly, the long-term chart looks convincing. Revenues and earnings continue to grow which resulted in the introduction of a dividend by management in 2012. During that time-frame, the dividend has increased from $0.13 per share to $0.97 just this past fiscal year. Impressive to say the least.

At present, Amdocs trades with a sales multiple of 1.9 and a book multiple of 2.2. Not only are these numbers low compared to the averages in this sector but also compared to the average valuations in the S&P as a whole.

Investors though who got long this stock recently are most likely underwater on their positions. The question is whether there is significant downside remaining in the share price. $0.96 is the number expected in bottom line earnings for this quarter. If this number comes in under expectations and the stock tanks once more as a result, here are some reasons why we would see value in Amdocs under $50 a share.

Long-Term Technicals

We invariably go to the long-term chart first as this chart can give us as mentioned a perspective on the underlying trend. Obviously, we already know that the short-term trend is down but investors should remember that the long-term chart gives far more information. To see how a stock responds to multiple earnings reports, recessions, and different market environments can really give us some insights as to how shares may behave going forward.

As we can see from the chart below, price at present is right up against support which dates back to the low of 2002. Could this trend-line be broken meaningfully (Let's say by 5%)?. Of course, but long-term trend-lines are much more reliable than short-term ones. Furthermore, this stock has only been this oversold 3 times over the past 17 years. Food for thought definitely.

2. Long-Term Financials, Balance Sheet, & Dividend

The financials over the past decade look stable with revenue having increased by 2.3% on average per year over the past decade. Operating income over the same period grew by just over 2% on average per year. Although revenue at present is growing faster than the firm's long-term averages, operating income growth is actually in negative territory over the past 3 years. The question here is whether this is just a speed-bump or will growth rates continue to struggle.

There is no fast rule with respect to deciphering whether positive bottom line growth rates will resume. In spite of this, what we aim to do is to place the odds in our favor as much as possible. For example, it is encouraging to see the float has come down meaningfully over the past few years and that analysts are projecting bottom line growth going forward. The float now currently stands at 139 million meaning it has come down by well over 20 million over the past five years. These trends definitely breed confidence.

Furthermore, the balance sheet looks stable even if we were to strip out the $2+ billion of goodwill from the assets section. Shareholder equity continues to increase, interest expense is minimal, and the dividend payout remains well covered by free cash flow. Let's see if upcoming earnings can finally spark this company into life.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setup's through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DOX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.