CSI Compressco Earnings Review

By this time next year, we may well be looking at a 10%-20% distribution yield (on today's price), covered at a very strong 2-4x by DCF.

Macro Update:

On a macro level every indication is "the compression sector (remains) on fire." All three compression companies - Archrock (AROC), USA Compression (USAC) and Compressco (CCLP) - have indicated strong ongoing leasing demand at 20%-plus return on capital margins.

Domestic demand remains strong. LNG exports are expected to increase sharply as we progress through the year.

DUCs (Drilled by Uncompleted Wells) in the Permian have skyrocketed to more than 4,000 in anticipation of logistics coming online. Eagle Ford and the Anadarko/Woodford/Scoop/Stack region also is starting to show increasing DUCs.

CCLPs compression demand is concentrated in these same regions: Permian, Eagle Ford, Anadarko.

And CCLP also has a greater proportion of its compressors utilized for gas lift than competitors Archrock or USA Compression. Thus in the Permian, gas lift operations could be looking at a compressed spring waiting to be triggered?

Once logistics issues for getting end product out of the Permian resolve later this year, it stands to reason the DUCs will quickly move to complete. These completions in turn should eventually lead to a large increase in compressor demand for gas lift applications. CSI Compressco may thus be going from a situation where its higher proportion of compressors in gas lift operations turns from disadvantage to advantage.

CSI Compressco:

CSI Compressco (CCLP) provides natural gas compressors to the energy industry similar to what its competitors USA Compression and Archrock do. It however differs from them in four primary ways:

CCLP is much smaller than either AROC or USAC, with a little more than 1 million HP, they remain a distant third place in the total amount of compression horsepower deployed. This usually means fixed costs are a greater drag on the bottom line. It also can mean CCLP could become a purchase target for someone like Archrock as significant synergies could likely be realized. (Note, Kodiak was bought out by EQT Partners for an estimated 9x EV/EBITDA, significantly higher than what CCLP trades for today.) CCLP manufactures and sells their own compressors as well as leasing and servicing them. CCLP currently pays only a token 1 cent per quarter distribution despite being an MLP. This is because it's currently utilizing the majority of its cash flow to pay off what would have otherwise been a highly-dilutive convertible preferred. AROC on the other hand is a DGI stock paying a 5.2% yield with excellent 2.8x coverage in Q1 (C-corp). While USAC pays out the most of the three, 12.4% current yield, albeit only at 1.16x coverage in Q1 (USAC is an MLP). As mentioned briefly before, a greater proportion of CCLP's business is focused on gas lift and gathering operations. This has been changing recently as most of the new compressors CCLP placed over the last few quarters were in the over 1,000 HP category. I however now wonder if that also may have just been because Premian gas lift was in a relative pause waiting for gathering and pipeline production to come online. I guess we will know better as the year progresses.

What's very clear is AROC, USAC, and CSI Compressco are all doing very well.

CSI Compressco Q1 2019

CCLP posted a good quarter with very strong forward guidance.

Trailing Q1 Distributable Cash Flow yield was about 17.4% with the DCF produced expected to continue to increase sharply in future quarters. Management maintained forward guidance released with Q4 earnings, indicating, "We further expect that our average distribution coverage ratio for 2019 will be between 30X and 35X at the end of 2019..." This implies a greater than 40% implied DCF run rate by year end vs. current price, or a more reasonable 16.5% trailing twelve-month DCF yield if one assumes the share price rises to $8 by the time Q4 2019 earnings are announced.

CCLPs fleet broke 1M HP for the first time in their history and is continuing to grow while posting a solid 87.2% utilization in the most recent quarter (up 60 bps).

FCF is currently running about $8.5M with $13.3M worth of preferred left to be paid off, so we are looking at large amounts of excess cash flow becoming available for other uses in Q4. However, I wouldn't necessarily expect the dividend to be raised to the full amount it used to be (18.8 cents). Instead, what they do with that excess cash will depend on relative pricing and expected ROIs at the time.

Management indicated they expect about half the freed-up cash flow (post preferred payoff) to go toward increasing the fleet size as "market demand for compression and related services continues to be exceptionally strong." This is solid capital allocation based on what appears to be very attractive returns, "each $1 in marginal revenue generates about 70¢ in additional gross margin."

According to the CFO, Compressco is able to generate 70% GM on incremental revenue because most new units are being placed with existing customers near previously placed units (data likely comes from the new ERP system showing how it helps to improve decision making). Thus, not only do fixed corporate costs not increase with each additional unit placed, but even some of what are normally considered marginal costs - labor for travel time to and from the site, trucks and mileage, etc. - also do not increase. The tech is going out to service the existing two compressors every 45 days anyway, adding a third, therefore only adds some incremental on-site labor and part costs.

It's currently guesstimated the other 50% of excess cash flow (once the preferred are paid off) will be "returned to stakeholders." Stakeholders in this case means a combination of both equity investors and lenders. Debt paydown, distribution increases, and/or buybacks are the most likely uses depending on relative pricing and resultant ROIs available at the time.

While one can't guarantee it will continue, what's becoming clear is management is talking a lot more openly about how and why they make certain capital allocation decisions than they had in the past. As I've frequently emphasized to Cash Flow Kingdom subscribers, one of the most important things management can do to foster long-term shareholder returns is to openly and consistently make solid capital allocation decisions based on cash flow ROI. Management is starting to get that.

Here for instance the CFO went out of his way to mention on the call that if unsecured debt* continued to trade below par, some cash flow would likely go to buying it back on the open market. When speaking with him subsequently he emphasized he sees this as not only producing an attractive guaranteed after tax ROI, but also likely reducing cost of capital and leverage risk long term. To the extent Mr. Market is logical, he also emphasized any reduction on the debt portion of the EV should result in a corresponding equal increase on the market cap side of EV in order to keep overall EV/EBITDA approximately the same. At the same time management acknowledged, were the stock price to be the same in Q4 (unlikely in my opinion), buying back the shares would likely be an even more optimal capital allocation.

It's pointless second guessing today which alternative will have the highest ROI sixmonths from now. That depends as much on relative pricing at that time as anything else. Rather what I'm trying to get across is management is clearly being more open and transparent about how capital allocation decisions will be made in the future. As a shareholder myself, I note this is a very good thing for long-term growth, investor confidence, and multiples.

(*Side Note: CSI currently has 7.25% 8/2022 unsecured debt trading at 91 cents on the dollar for a 10.7% yield to maturity. That debt would look very attractive to this investor if he didn't already find the common even more attractive.)

Looking Forward:

Management guided us to expect a very strong Q2. They mentioned $50M in probable compressor sales (vs. $27M this quarter), at 50%-plus margins, and that new orders are starting to accelerate. New orders were fairly low at $11M in Q1 but are already $14.7M in Q2 to date (management confirmed the press release has a typo, new orders aren't $14.7M YTD but $14.7M QTD).

New units continue to be placed at a 20% return on capital employed with existing lease renewals seeing high single digit rate increases. They also commented this 20% ROCE pricing they are enjoying is probably near the top of the potential range as beyond that customers will increasingly decide to buy their own units instead of leasing them (Archrock management has said the same thing to this analyst previously). Right now price competition in the compression industry seems to primarily stem from customers choosing to buying their own compressors rather than switching leasing companies, not price competition between the various firms. All three - AROC, USAC, and CCLP - confirm little competition on price, probably because units are still backlogged nine months or more, and all three are at least partially capital constrained (AROC likely having an advantage with the lowest cost of capital and best access to capital).

Management Alignment:

CCLP management has been doing the right thing, including making open market purchases a few days after announcing they were going to pay all remaining convertibles off in cash. These 12/27 and 12/28 dated purchases included insider buys from - CEO Owen Serjeant, Michael Moscoso (head of finance), Roy McNiven (VP ops), Christopher Liddle (VP manufacturing), and Miguel Luna (VP) - at prices between $2.14 and $2.30. Since that time management has also been keeping all their stock awards in the stock (instead of cashing them out), and taking all dividends in kind (dividends payouts in shares instead of cash).

Thus management continues to signal the stock's bottom was likely reached at the end of last year, when the convertible preferred dilution concerns were put to rest. Their actions with the stock continue to indicate the future looks bright. There increased openness regarding capital allocation also is very welcome.

Investment Considerations:

AROC remains my favorite choice in the compression sector from a risk / return point of view. It has better access to capital than either CCLP or USAC and thus less risk. This also should allow it to grow more than either while also maintaining a better spread between gross margin and costs.

CCLP however is my top choice when it comes to total return simply because it's the most underpriced. CCLP is more speculative. However, we are looking at approximately 6x EV/ expected 2019 EBITDA despite that EBITDA growing 30%-plus, with a good backlog that provides reasonably high visibility. I personally think 10x EV/EBITDA for CCLP and 12x EV/EBITDA for AROC is more appropriate. The risk with CCLP is higher than AROC, but so too is the potential return. USAC offers the highest dividend, but has more risk than AROC and already is priced at what I consider a fair market multiple (12x EV/EBITDA).

Which compression stock an investor chooses to invest in (if any) depends a lot on their personal goals, risk tolerance, and immediate dividend-seeking nature. All three benefit from being in a sector with high ongoing demand. We also are in a period of time where the underlying cash flow strength is not being recognized in price of AROC or CCLP in part due to a dichotomy in how the market works. Compression stocks are typically held in oil services indexes, funds and ETFs. Indexes, funds and ETFs which have become dominant in the industry, controlling money flows. So as cash flows into or out of oil services funds due to the price of oil goes up or down, it also flows into or out of AROC, USAC and CCLP.

This contrasts with compression leasing company profits and cash flows which have very little to do with the price of natural gas, much less the price of oil. Instead profits and cash flows mostly depend on the volume of natural gas being transported and distance it needs to move. The more volume and distance, the more compression necessary. Indeed an extreme example of this dichotomy can currently be found in the Permian Basin. There, natural gas prices have actually been negative, producers paying to get this unwanted byproduct moved to market, in large part specifically because pipelines and compression are currently maxed out. So we have a situation where there's increased demand for compressors, both to max out the amount of natural gas that can be moved in any particular pipeline and to support additional pipelines, while the price of the underlying commodity is negative. If this doesn't make it clear compressor lease rates and cash flows have little to do with natural gas prices, much less oil prices, I don't know what would. Huge demand, huge cash flows, negative commodity pricing. Yes, very much a dichotomy.

It creates an interesting situation where the best time to invest in compressor companies, all else being equal, is when oil prices have been low or decreasing. At these times fund flows pressure compressor stock prices, while actual compressor company cash flows are doing great with demand for compression assets high and increasing.

This investor has chosen to be at his max allocation limit for both CCLP and AROC (10% each). However, I'm probably more aggressive than the average investor. Please consider your own risk tolerance and goals when deciding what may be an appropriate allocation for you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCLP, AROC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article discusses a speculative investment in the natural gas compression sector. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.