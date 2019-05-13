Atara Biotherapeutics: T-Cell Therapy Developer With Late-Stage Candidate In Rare Disease

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) is an allogenic, off-the-shelf T-cell therapy developer with a late-stage pipeline targeting post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (EBV+PTLD) associated with Epstein-Barr Virus as its lead indication, with a slew of further indications backing it up. For the lead indication, it has two phase 3 trials ongoing, MATCH and ALLELE; MATCH is for allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) after failure of rituximab, while ALLELE is for solid organ transplant (SOT) after failure of rituximab and chemo.

But this is not all. The company also has a program in multiple sclerosis and an early-stage one in CAR-T. In fact, the lead indication is simply a proof-of-concept for the company's novel allogenic T-cell program. If it is successful in this, there's a long-tailed pipeline to back up its efforts. The company calls its lead candidate a pipeline in a product, and we tend to agree.

Catalyst

Tab-cel® (tabelecleucel), the lead drug candidate, has two ongoing trials, as indicated above, in EBV+PTLD patients. Both trials are supposed to yield results by the end of June 2019.

The company has another ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial for Tab-cel® + KEYTRUDA® in "Nasopharyngeal carcinoma". Phase 1b/2 data due September 30, 2023.

Other programs, including the MS program, are in early stages.

Previous trial data

Atara has conducted two phase 2 trials of tabelecleucel in EBV+PTLD patients following HCT and SOT who failed rituximab. The studies produced durable remission data and strong safety signals. The following quote speaks volumes for the excellent efficacy data of tabelecleucel:

One- and three-year Overall Survival ('OS) for tab-cel™ treated patients with EBV+ PTLD following HCT who failed rituximab (n=35) was 68% and 55%, respectively. Median OS was not reached after 23.3 months of follow-up in this patient group. The expected median survival for patients with EBV + PTLD following HCT who have failed rituximab first-line therapy is 16 to 56 days.

From the above HCT data, we can note a few things. One, treatment effect was longstanding, with small percentage differences between one and three years OS. We also note that outstanding difference between mOS in this patient group and historical data.

Similar excellent data is also seen in the SOT patient population. Here, the trial was smaller, with 14 patients, and data was as follows:

In patients with EBV+ PTLD following SOT who failed rituximab, the one- and three-year OS after treatment with tab-cel™ (n=14) was 64% and 43%, respectively. Median survival in this patient group was 21.3 months, which compares favorably to the expected 12- to 13-month median survival in patients with EBV+ PTLD following SOT who fail to achieve a complete response to first-line therapy with single-agent rituximab. None of the EBV+ PTLD patients who had complete or partial responses (CR or PR) after treatment with tab-cel™ died of EBV + PTLD. The two-year OS for these responding patients was 83% and 86% following HCT (n=24) and SOT (n=7), respectively.

Here, the expected mOS was much higher than the HCT population; however, tab-cel was still able to double that number. Responding patients in either trial, whether CR or PR, did not die of the disease, showing the strong disease control aspect of tab-cel. Responding patients also had a very high 2-year OS.

Safety data was good, tab-cel was generally well-tolerated with no new issues.

Source

Execution

The company is well-funded, with a market cap of $1.56B, a cash balance of $321.4M as of the December quarter, and annual burn is -179.77M. The company just released its latest 10-Q and the stock went down by almost 20%. This could be for any number of reasons, but, among other things, the fact that the company plans to file an NDA in 2020 for tab-cel makes these prices a buying opportunity.

The company has its own development facility in California:

In June 2018, we opened our dedicated and expandable Atara T-Cell Operations and Manufacturing facility, or ATOM, in Thousand Oaks, California. ATOM has the flexibility to produce multiple T-cell and CAR T immunotherapies and integrates research and process science to enable rapid development. The research and development and process and analytical development labs at ATOM are operationally supporting preclinical development activities. ATOM is designed to global regulatory standards, and the commissioning and qualification activities required to support ATOM manufacturing capacity to support clinical production are expected to be completed in 2019.

The company has licensed some of its technology from Memorial Sloan Kettering. Terms are as follows - "Under the 2015 MSK License Agreement, we are obligated to make milestone payments of up to $33.0 million with respect to the three licensed clinical stage T-cell programs based on achievement of specified development, regulatory and sales-related milestones. We are also required to make escalating mid to high single-digit royalty payments to MSK based on sales of any licensed products."

Here's a chart showing recent insider buy/sells - it is surprising that insiders are not buying, but there's a lot of selling going on:

Source

And here's a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Source

Risks

The company has a history of failures. ATRA IPO-ed in 2012, and in 2015 and then again in 2016, two of its lead programs failed or were stopped. That doesn't really mean much, but investors should be aware of this.

We are more surprised by the absolute lack of insider buying and the race to sell if the image above can be described as such.

Competition

In EBV+PTLD rituximab and chemo are the only therapeutic options. Since tab-cel is targeting patients refractory to these options and since anyway this is a rare disease, there is no direct competition to tab-cel in this indication. In pipeline, Viracta has an early-stage program in EBV+PTLD. So does Viracyte and Tessa Therapeutics.

Source

Opinion

ATRA has an interesting pipeline, with multiple late-stage trials. It has a decent cash position. Its technology has solid pedigree and if the first indication is successful, there's a whole host of programs it can initiate. The current stock price is quite low, and there are a number of catalysts in the one year ahead. Given all that, I think there's an opportunity for a cautious initial buy here at the prices.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts works to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we've positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.