Veeco Showing Signs Of A Longer-Term Transition To A Better Model

Veeco seems to be gaining real traction with higher-margin front-end tools like ion beam etch and LSA, and may be on its way to a significant improvement in long-term margins.

Veeco's first quarter results were in line with expectations, and management is calling for a meaningful acceleration in the second half of 2019.

Although I thought Veeco (VECO) was undervalued in November of 2018, I didn’t expect the strong rebound in the share price, and I definitely underestimated the Street’s enthusiasm for the changes management was making to the business. To be fair, it’s not just a change in perception that I believe has driven the share price move; I believe Veeco has a better strategy and business plan in place now, and I underestimated the growth potential that such a shift could bring into the picture.

Veeco’s decision to move away from commoditized markets like blue LED and embrace more front-end equipment (not to mention equipment that enables leading-edge chip production) should bode well for growth and margins. Exactly how much it will margins is a big question when trying to figure out the valuation. If the changes management has made can put the company in a position to generate long-term EBITDA margins in the 20%’s and FCF margins in the mid-teens, there could still be further upside from here.

Grinding Through The Slowdown

Veeco’s first quarter performance was basically fine relative to expectations, and not much was expected as Veeco grinds through the down-cycle in semiconductor equipment demand that has hit almost all of its peers and comps.

Revenue fell 37% year over year, but did stay basically flat sequentially. The LED business saw revenue plunge 85% year-over-year on that decision to walk away from commoditized business. Advanced Packaging equipment revenue fell 16% year over year, but rose 60% on sales for fan-in/fan-out and copper pillar production. Scientific and Industrial sales were up 24% year over year and down 20%, while front-end equipment sales rose 142% year-over-year and 6% qoq on momentum in laser spike anneal and ion beam etch equipment sales. I don’t really like “if then” financial statement analysis, but if you exclude the Lighting/Display/Power segment from all periods, Veeco would have logged meaningful year-over-year growth in revenue, and slight qoq growth.

Shifting away from commodity markets seems to be helping margins too, as gross margin was basically stable (down 20bp yoy and down 50bp qoq). Operating income was negative in all comparable periods, and EBITDA was negative in both this quarter and the preceding quarter.

Minimal Order Detail, But Some Encouraging Points

Unfortunately, Veeco is moving away from detailed disclosure, including no longer providing detailed order information. Management indicated that overall orders were down 31% yoy and 4% qoq, and that the backlog was up 2% qoq, but not much other detail was available.

That’s unfortunate because I think the Veeco business is transforming in some pretty significant ways, including see stronger demand for front-end tools and new opportunities in its advanced packaging tools.

On the front end side, we already knew that Taiwan Semi (TSM) was going into at-risk production at 5nm with EUV lithography, and Samsung is now ready for customer sampling. Veeco’s ion beam etch tools are used to build the blank masks needed for EUV lithography, so that’s an important development. At the same time, it looks like the Ultratech LSA business is actually (finally) doing well again, with Veeco winning production orders at 7nm and evaluation orders at 5nm.

Within the packaging business, DRAM manufacturers are starting to adopt some of the advanced packaging approaches that logic chip producers have been using, and this is a potentially meaningful incremental growth opportunity.

All told, management has been talking about $300M to $400M in incremental growth opportunities from four primary areas of focus. I mentioned three of them – EUV mask blanks, LSA for advanced logic nodes, and advanced packaging (for both logic and emerging memory opps). The fourth is using MOCVD tools (developed initially for LED manufacturing) to manufacture the lasers used in 3D sensing (VCSEL, or vertical cavity surface emitting laser). Adoption of VCSEL has been inconsistent so far, driven in no small part by weak high-end smartphone sales, but it still looks like a meaningful market long term.

Beyond that is a fifth opportunity that could become bigger over time for Veeco. MRAM has been around for a while, but is getting another look as a replacement for embedded DRAM and NAND in applications like IoT at 28nm and smaller nodes. Veeco’s ion beam etch tools can play a role here, and Intel (INTC), TSMC, Samsung, and GloFo are all apparently looking at MRAM production.

The Outlook

I definitely missed just how committed Veeco management was, and is, to transforming this business in more promising directions. I’m happy to see that they’re more willing to walk away from more commoditized businesses than I had expected, and I’m likewise encouraged by the more aggressive efforts to control expenses and restructure operations.

I’m also positively surprised by how well the Ultratech businesses seem to be doing under Veeco’s leadership. It would seem that the problems with Ultratech’s LSA and advanced packaging businesses may have had more to do than I thought with Ultratech management than the technology/tools themselves, though to be fair the LSA opportunity was still in its early stages when Ultratech was still independent.

Modeling Veeco is tricky now given the shift/transformation underway in the business. If Veeco is on its way to becoming the kind of equipment supplier that can generate 20%+ EBITDA and 15%+ FCF margins over a full cycle, there’s upside from here. If the magnitude of the improvement is more on the order of mid-teens EBITDA margins and low double-digit FCF margins, though, then the shares are more or less where they should be and already anticipate the upcoming recovery in orders and revenue that management has called out.

The Bottom Line

The downside now seems to be a lower-for-longer chip equipment cycle, less success in penetrating/leveraging growth opportunities like ion beam etch, and more ordinary long-term margins. If Veeco hasn’t really changed, the shares should probably be in the low double-digits now. The upside if this is really a “new Veeco” could still be in the high teens from here. On balance, I think that’s an interesting risk/reward set-up, though I’m a little worried that all things chip-related have come a little too far too fast.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.