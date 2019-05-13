Control4 Shareholders Are Getting Ripped-Off - Vote No To The Acquisition

Control4 (CTRL), a smart home automation company, has been on my watch list for a few months. I was rather shocked when I woke up one morning last week to see that their share price had jumped 40% in an instant, from ~$17 to almost $24. Of course, they announced that they were being acquired.

As I read up on the announcement and dug into the details of the transaction, I was further surprised to see that the takeover price was only $23.91 per share. While I hadn't conducted any extensive due diligence yet, I was familiar enough with their fundamental and technical history to know that the price was way too low and for a variety of reasons. My intent today is to explain why I think shareholders should absolutely vote no on the acquisition and exercise their ownership rights to keep Control4 out of the hands of anyone unwilling to pay what they are worth.

A Brief History

I am not the one on Seeking Alpha to re-hash what others have already recently stated. If I am going to write an article, I want to bring something fresh to the table. With that, I will refer all readers now to this article by Money Investor who wrote a very thorough article on CTRL that explains their past growth and their future opportunity for expansion. Their article was even given a "top idea" designation and, coincidentally, was published the day that CTRL announced the takeover. In short, CTRL has established themselves as a leader in the smart home automation space and has achieved fantastic growth since their IPO five years ago but still has a tremendous runway for growth ahead of them. They have grown revenue and earnings at a double-digit rate and have become increasingly profitable, with an addressable market that is expected to reach $80 billion annually by 2023.

So, What Are They Worth?

If they aren't worth the $23.91 that their acquirer, SnapAV, is willing to buy them at, then what are they worth? I don't think it is necessary to pinpoint a specific figure in order to objectively say that the $23.91 is too low, especially considering where CTRL has traded in very recent history. At the end of 2017 and again at the end of 2018, CTRL was trading in the mid-$30s.

Data by YCharts

Now, I get it. Sentiment can certainly swing wildly, especially for a tech company. But to have that high of a price in their very recent past and then to be valued by an outside organization way below that threshold when nothing significant in their fundamentals has changed in the meantime is silly. This is a company that has had explosive growth, recently recruited top talent (the man that headed Amazon Alexa), is rapidly expanding their installed base, has zero debt, and recently announced a share repurchase program.

So, let's get into the numbers a bit more. While I am not familiar enough with CTRL to run a detailed DCF analysis, I can run a simple EPS growth capitalization to ballpark what they are worth. Since 2013, CTRL has grown earnings at a rate of 58%. While I don't think that they can grow things that fast in the next five years, it is safe to assume that they can at least grow earnings by 10% annually given their execution thus far and their addressable market. If their P/E ratio at that time falls in line with the current index average of about 20, then that would yield a share price of $51. Now, we can pick among several required rates of return to discount that back to today for a present value. Let's go with 15%, which is pretty high. That would give us a share price of $25.62, a 7% premium to what SnapAV is willing to pay. We can even fiddle with all these values to paint a clearer picture of how low SnapAV is valuing the company:

Annual EPS growth P/E Rate of Return Present Value Premium to bid: 15% 15 12% $27.39 14% 10% 25 15% $32.03 34% 12% 20 10% $35.02 46%

I chose the EPS growth rates because I think those are reasonable ranges for a small growth company like CTRL (it is also feasible that CTRL could handily crush those numbers). I chose those P/E values because they represent CTRL current P/E (15), their five-year average P/E (47) minus a bunch to be conservative, and the current P/E for the S&P index (20). I selected 10%, 12%, and 15% as required rates of return because those would all beat the long-term historical average of the index as measured by the S&P. In every case, CTRL is worth more than $23.91.

But what do other people think? According to MarketScreener, the price target among the 9 analysts that follow CTRL is $25.9, an 8% premium to the SnapAV valuation.

Furthermore, this takeover bid is so woefully undervaluing CTRL that it has garnered the attention of Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., who is investigating the board of directors of Control4 for allegedly "violat(ing) the federal securities laws and/or breach(ing) their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company." While I don't know much about Bragar Eagel & Squire, I know that they don't mess around. They are currently conducting cases against or investigating some heavy hitters to include AT&T, Apple, Boeing, CenturyLink, Nordstrom, and Johnson & Johnson.

What Happens Now

The good news is that CTRL has a 30-day "go-shop" period "during which period the Company Board and the Company's financial advisor are permitted to actively initiate, solicit, and encourage alternative acquisition proposals from third parties and to provide information to, and participate in discussions and engage in negotiations with, third parties regarding any alternative acquisition proposals".

So, CTRL can (and should) look for a better deal elsewhere. If no better deal arises, the deal will go through later this year.

The fact that the board of directors even accepted this deal makes me sour on the whole company. The board of directors is responsible for making sure stockholders get treated well. By this agreement, they have shown they are unwilling to do that.

Conclusion

If you are a CTRL stockholder, exercise your ownership rights and vote no. While the 40% gain overnight is certainly appealing for a short-term standpoint, don't forego long-term compounding gains for a quick buck. The only other idea I will float is that if the Board of Directors is so pessimistic on the future prospects of the company that they are willing to sell it for a sigh, maybe they are aware of things that should make current or prospective stockholders weary. No doubt, it is a complicated situation. Frankly, I am grateful I don't have skin in the game.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.