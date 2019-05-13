Tesla Inventory A Major Problem

We are just a few days away from being halfway through the second calendar quarter of the year. For electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA), the company is looking to rebound after an awful start to the year. With demand not seeming to be where it needs to be to meet management's yearly guidance, a bloated amount of inventory may only add to the company's troubles.

In its Q1 2019 production and delivery announcement, management talked about challenges experienced for the first time as the Model 3 rolled out to markets in Europe and Asia. This meant that more than 10,000 vehicles were in-transit to customers at quarter's end, and those were supposed to be delivered in Q2. However, as the table below shows, this was only the third highest in-transit quarterly number for vehicles.

(*Tesla did not break out in-transit vehicles by model for Q1 2019. Data sourced from Tesla press releases and quarterly filings)

The more interesting part of the table is on the right, where I added the value of finished goods inventory at the end of each quarter. You'll notice that Tesla hit a new high at the end of Q1, despite not being close to the all-time high in terms of in-transit vehicles. Let me remind everyone how this number is calculated as detailed in the 10-Q filing:

Finished goods inventory included vehicles in transit to fulfill customer orders, new vehicles available for immediate sale at our retail and service center locations, used vehicles and energy storage products. As this was our first quarter delivering Model 3 vehicles outside of North America, finished goods inventory has increased as there are longer lead times associated with finite production capabilities at a single factory from which all Model 3 vehicles are shipped globally.

Now Tesla did not break down the in-transit vehicles this time around, but I think most people will assume that the Model 3 represents the majority of that number. If that is the case, a reduced amount of Model S/X vehicles in transit would mean that finished goods inventory shouldn't be that much higher than previous amounts given the Model 3 is a lot cheaper to build, but look at the numbers compared to Q2 and Q3 of last year, for example.

Interestingly enough, Tesla last month announced a refresh to the Model S and X lines. With longer range, a new suspension and drivetrain, the company is looking to boost sales. However, this also means that these new vehicles are better than the previously produced ones, yet they were launched at roughly similar prices as the older models.. This should result in an inventory valuation reduction during Q2, on top of the one seen in Q1 as Tesla reduced prices around the globe.

So far, the Model S and X aren't exactly knocking the ball out of the park in Q2. Through the first 12 days of May, there have been 36 registrations in Norway, for example, down from 254 a year ago. That's an 85% year over year drop, nearly the same as April's 86% plunge. Things are even worse in the Netherlands, where there have been zero registrations of the S/X in May, a month that saw over 425 in the same month last year. That followed just 4 vehicles registered in April, down from 75 a year ago. The math gets even tougher the rest of the year for that country, which saw more than 6,900 registrations in the last 7 months of the year. In the US, headwinds increase further in July after the federal tax credit is halved again.

Now there are certainly some things Tesla can do, outside of lowering production or prices, to fix its inventory problem. First, it could sell a bulk number of cars to say a rental car company. A second thing, which we saw last year, would be to move inventory vehicles to service loaners, putting them in property, plant, and equipment on the balance sheet. It would not surprise me if this happened in Q2 if S/X inventory levels remain high. To show you how things have evolved, one Tesla inventory tracker had 25 Model S units priced under $75,000 in the US on April 23rd. As of last Friday, that number was up to 65. This creates even more pressure on used and older Teslas, which also have to come down in value.

With Tesla taking an inventory reduction charge in Q1, along with bloated levels of inventory at the end of the period, you have to figure margins are going to be squeezed a bit moving forward. The Model S/X refresh means older vehicles likely have to be written down again, further impacting the income statement. As you can see in the chart below, estimates for the bottom line are currently dropping to new lows.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

With Tesla's poor sales showing in Q1, the company's inventory balance continues to rise. While in-transit vehicles were not at an all-time high, the amount of finished goods inventory topped $2 billion for the first time. With a Model S/X design refresh coming in Q2, Tesla is likely to take another big inventory write down this quarter as sales continue to struggle. That likely means losses will pile up further, just as analysts have started to cut their full year estimates. While the recent capital raise shored up the balance sheet for now, a continued struggle on the sales front would mean this was just a short term improvement for the company.

