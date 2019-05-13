Cisco Earnings Preview: Tread Carefully

I continue to own CSCO in my buy-write portfolio but will not be adding ahead of earnings.

Speaking more to share price behavior than financial performance, I fear that the current mood of the equities market could hold CSCO back.

Cisco (CSCO) is about to report the results of its fiscal 3Q19 during a pivotal moment for the stock. After rushing more than 40% from the late December 2017 lows to mid-April, shares lost steam and pulled back nearly 10% over the past month alone.

Could the upcoming earnings release provide the fuel that the stock needs to turn things around and head back up?

To try and answer this question, I look at CSCO from two different angles: company-specific fundamentals and market-level momentum.

Regarding the former, I have few (if any) reasons to be concerned about the company. As I stated recently, Cisco will likely continue to benefit from "the next leg up in global internet traffic growth", fueled by expansion to the cloud and increase in connected devices, and the "shift from an equipment-heavy network architecture to one that is more agile, software-centric, intent-based and secure".

Last quarter, Cisco proved that it is in much better footing to succeed in the network solutions space than it was back in 2014 - when the company seemed more concerned with defending its market leadership position than on spearheading the new industry trends (e.g. software-defined, hardware-agnostic networks). Evidence came in the form of a highly bullish combination of revenue growth across all geographies and businesses, improved margins, double-digit adjusted EPS growth, and robust cash generation. Order growth looked even more impressive, suggesting a strong pipeline to support revenues in the next few quarters (see table below).

Source: Cisco's earnings release

I believe that Cisco's superior operational performance will repeat in the third quarter, with results potentially surpassing the modest top-line growth expectations of 3.5% YOY and non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 that currently sits at the mid-point of management's guidance range. I do not expect abnormal strength to come from any specific segment, although I would not be surprised to see security perform well once again (+18% YOY last quarter) on the back of Duo and subscription services momentum.

A bit less encouraging in my view, and speaking more to share price behavior than the financial results, is the current state of the equities market and the mood of its participants. The S&P 500 (SPY) has been having its worst month of May of the past 50 years, as concerns over tariffs and global economic growth once again hit the headlines. CSCO, trading at an earnings multiple of 16.7x (see graph below) that is well above the bargain levels of late December, might be hard-pressed to find much share price uplift this week, even if the company's quarterly results come in ahead of expectations.

Data by YCharts

Do I still like this stock?

For as long as I have been covering CSCO (roughly five years), I have had an overall positive stance on the stock. But since the stock entered the high $40s share price territory and P/E multiples in the higher teens, I started to tap the breaks on my optimism.

I can certainly understand and even sympathize with bullishness over a multi-year period, considering the robust business fundamentals. But I would be careful placing a large bet on the stock ahead of earnings, as I believe (1) market sentiment to be fragile and (2) Cisco's stock valuation to be far from de-risked enough to trigger bargain hunting.

I hold CSCO in my buy-write portfolio but will not be adding at current levels. In addition, I continue to hedge my bet by being short out-of-the-money calls, thus bringing in option premium that helps me to generate returns even if the stock fails to gain much traction in the foreseeable future.

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on CSCO (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my "10% Yielder" portfolio on a regular basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short CSCO June 21st calls at a strike price of $52.50.